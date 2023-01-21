Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Tshiebwe posts double-double as Kentucky beats Vandy 69-53
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Oscar Tshiebwe scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 69-53 Tuesday night for the Wildcats’ longest winning streak this season at four straight. Kentucky also won its 14th consecutive game in this series. Coach John Calipari improving to 25-4 against the...
WKYT 27
Ky. native Chris Stapleton to perform at Super Bowl
GLENDALE, Ariz. (WYMT) - We have big news for Chris Stapleton fans!. The Kentucky native, who grew up in Johnson County, will perform the national anthem at Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona. The game will air Feb. 12 on Fox.
