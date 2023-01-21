NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Oscar Tshiebwe scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 69-53 Tuesday night for the Wildcats’ longest winning streak this season at four straight. Kentucky also won its 14th consecutive game in this series. Coach John Calipari improving to 25-4 against the...

