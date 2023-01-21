ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

15-year-old shot outside of NYC rec center dies from injuries: police

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2avumm_0kM96HGT00

The 15-year-old boy who was shot outside of a Police Athletic League recreation center in the Bronx on Thursday night has died from injuries, police said.

Josue Lopez-Ortega was shot in the head after gunfire erupted in front of the facility on Longwood Avenue near Fox Street around 8:50 p.m., according to cops.

He was taken to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition and died of his wounds Friday, the NYPD said.

A 16-year-old boy was also struck in the leg in the shooting and was hospitalized in stable condition.

The two were among a crowd of people hanging out in front of the rec center when they were shot, police sources said.

The unidentified shooter was driving a gray Jeep westbound on Longwood Avenue from Fox Street when he passed the group and turned to travel back eastbound on Longwood Avenue from Kelly Street, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qRscd_0kM96HGT00
The 15-year-old succumbed to his injuries after he was shot in the head.
Peter Gerber

The suspect then parked the car near Beck Street and Longwood Avenue and ran across the street with a gun in his hands.

He fired approximately three times into the crowd before he ran back to the Jeep and sped off eastbound on Longwood Avenue, cops said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L8UKG_0kM96HGT00
The teens were shot outside of a Police Athletic League building in the Bronx.
Peter Gerber

Both teens appear to have been targeted, cops said.

No arrests have been made.

Sources said that another group was passing through the area around the time of the shooting, though it remains unclear if that’s where the gunfire came from.

Police are investigating whether the shooting was in retaliation related to a fight between two groups earlier in the week, police and sources said.

