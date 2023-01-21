Lack of bonding bill puts Randall project on hold

A major public improvement project in Randall is at risk of being delayed a full year.

Wednesday, Jan. 11, Smith Nolting Reese Civil Engineer Dave Reese broke the news to the Randall City Council. The reason for the delay lies with the state Legislature. The programs from which Randall is hoping to receive funding for the $10 million project were left in limbo in 2022, when the Legislature failed to pass a bonding bill.

Initially, the plan was to break ground on the project late in 2023, with most of the construction being completed in 2024. As it sits currently, Reese said the city might not know where it sits from a funding standpoint until spring 2024.

Randall has applied for a Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) grant, a program that is funded by the Public Facilities Authority (PFA) and Rural Development.

“The SCDP is going to wait until they find out what the funding situation — the bonding situation — is going to be, which projects are going to get funded,” Reese said. “They’ll invite us to submit the second part of that funding application when there’s an actual funded project.”

The project was included on the state’s priority list for the Clean Water Revolving Fund and Drinking Water Revolving Fund. Those would cover the wastewater and drinking water portions of the project, which includes significant work on public utilities and streets, mostly between downtown and Highway 10.

Reese said there is an “A” List and a “B” List regarding the project funding. Those on the former are funded, while those on the latter are next in line. However, there is no money in that pot right now. That will not change until the Legislature approves a bonding bill.

“We’ve requested that the city of Randall be placed on the B List,” Reese said. “There really hasn’t been any action taken by the administrators through the PFA program on either the Clean Water or Drinking Water programs at this stage because no one knows what the Legislature’s going to do. Typically we would know back in October or November, they would know what their allocation of money would be.”

Once the project is invited to move into the second phase of the application process, Reese said, in a typical year, a project plan would have to be submitted to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) and Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) by March 1. If there is money available for the project, they are usually approved by June 1.

That is the timeline Widseth and the city of Randall have been working with as they prepared to get the project underway. The unknowns regarding funding, however, have left much of that up in the air.

“I can say the city’s done everything that it should have done and can do at this stage to try to stay on the schedule that we set out with,” Reese said. “The folks that we’ve talked with, with Clean Water, Drinking Water, they are saying that there is some flexibility that they are going to give on some of the deadlines.”

It leaves the city in a precarious position.

In August 2022, it submitted its preliminary engineering plan (PER) to Rural Development and its facilities plan to PFA. They’re still under review. In a normal year, once those get preliminary approval, Widseth would help the city complete construction documents to submit for final approval.

“The big question is, do you embark on the cost of proceeding with preparing the plans at this stage, which would be a reimbursable cost when the project gets funded?” Reese said. “Or, do you wait and see what the funding status or situation is after the Legislature has met and made a bonding bill decision?”

Mayor Danny L. Noss asked him what the cost was for the city to “be proactive.” Reese said the cost to complete the plans would be significant — roughly $700,000 to $800,000. In that case, the city would likely have to get an interim loan, such as one that is offered from Minnesota Rural Water.

Such a loan would be refunded to the city by the funding agency once the project as a whole received approval, but there is no guarantee when that might be, at this point.

“It’s not ‘if’ the project would get funded, but ‘when;’ when the Legislature would ultimately make decisions to fund these programs,” Reese said.

Ultimately, he told the Council it was probably worth taking the time to weigh its options regarding how proactive it wants to be in having the project ready when funding comes through.

“Now the issue is, there’s 500 towns in the state of Minnesota under 5,000 people,” Noss said. “Every one of those 500 towns, or 98% of them, are going to be in the same boat we are. They’re going to be coming after those same funds, which cuts down our availability of getting funds.”

Reese said it will almost certainly affect the timeline. The projects that are tied to an immediate health risk will likely get funded first. That is not the case in Randall.

In considering their next steps, Reese told the Council it takes time to prepare the construction documents. He said he gets “a little anxiety stricken” when he thinks about trying to have those ready by the end of March.

“It’s just not enough time to get all of that done,” he said. “We want to put a good set of plans together for the city and take the time that’s necessary to do that.”

He said it’s difficult to even offer advice when nobody knows what the Legislature is going to do in terms of funding a bonding bill.

From an engineer’s standpoint, however, he said there is still a lot of work to be done when it comes to putting the construction plans together. It would realistically take about six months to do it right.

He added that if the city does choose to get an interim loan and begins to work on construction plans, they would still be valid in a year if that’s the earliest they could be submitted. From a regulatory standpoint, he doesn’t expect anything to change in the near future that would impact the project.

“The only thing could be the cost,” said Council Member Ernie Wright.

Reese said that usually does change from year to year. In discussions they have had in that regard, there is really no telling for sure when inflation will stabilize.

“My best suggestion to the city tonight, at this point in time, is to think about that,” he said. “Think about if you want to wait to see what the Legislative picture does and comes clear, if and when they make a decision. Hopefully that will probably be in the spring.”

City Manager Matt Pantzke asked Reese to prepare a cost estimate for the construction documents. In the meantime, he said he was going to check with Minnesota Rural Water about its incremental, intermittent loan, and discuss other options with David Drown Associates.

He said the city did recently make a final payment on one infrastructure project. That will free up “a lot of money next year,” meaning the city could likely afford to make a payment for the construction documents, if necessary.

“If he’s talking six months, we don’t really want to wait,” said Council Member Mary Venske. “Then if we have a plan, at least they’re there.”