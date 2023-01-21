ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Rookie Stays on Top, Jason Day Shows Off New Swing at American Express Round 2

By Gabrielle Herzig
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eB65w_0kM95zhI00

Davis Thompson still leads The American Express, but big names such as Jon Rahm and Jason Day lurk close behind.

A 23-year-old rookie might be holding out on top of The American Express leaderboard, but plenty of big name PGA Tour stars are lurking close behind. Jon Rahm, Tom Kim and a new-and-improved Jason Day all sit within five shots of the hot University of Georgia product, Davis Thompson.

Making just his seventh start on the PGA Tour, Thompson followed up his stellar opening round 62 with an 8-under 64 at PGA West’s Nicklaus Tournament Course, one of three tracks hosting this week’s event. Thompson now has five eagles in two rounds, which ties the PGA Tour’s record for the most eagles in 36 holes.

“I think putting the ball in the fairway, hitting a lot of greens, and really seeing lines well on my putts,” Thompson said when asked about the key to his play as of late.

“Everything is kind of clicking these last two days.”

Another player who is seeing his hard work finally piece itself together is Jason Day. The 35-year-old has struggled with back injuries throughout his career, but it seems as though he could be turning a major corner with some recent swing changes.

On Friday, Day played PGA West’s Stadium Course and posted an 8-under 64 on top of his opening round 67. Day carded four birdies and an eagle to make the turn in 30, giving himself a solid cushion going into the tricky Pete Dye back nine.

Last year, Day starting making changes to his move with PGA Tour swing coach Chris Como, a top-ranked teacher who has also worked with the likes of Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau.

“Going into this year I did some swing changes with my coach, and I feel like those are slowly cementing themselves in there,” Day said on Golf Channel’s broadcast.

“I’m shallowing it out,” Day continued. “The swing has changed dramatically. It took me about a year and half to get the body correct, and the body movement correct until I could actually get into shallowing it out correctly.”

At 13-under, Day sits tied for third heading into the weekend, and there is another former world No. 1 just ahead of him at 16-under par.

Jon Rahm, who won this even back in 2018, carded back-to-back 64s despite noting that he doesn’t quite have his A-game.

“I mean listen, in my mind, having my A-game is almost near perfection,” Rahm said. “So I’m a little bit—a lot a bit hard on myself.”

Watch Round 3 of The American Express on Golf Channel at 3 p.m., as players look to make the 54-hole cut.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Patrick Reed throws golf tee at Rory McIlroy in disgust after Dubai snub

Patrick Reed has reportedly thrown a tee at Rory McIlroy in disgust after being snubbed by the Northern Irishman on the practice range as golf’s civil war rumbles on.The Irish Independent are reporting that the incident occurred at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, where both players are competing in the DP World Tour event, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, which starts later this week.American Reed is one of golf’s leading ‘rebels’ who abandoned the PGA Tour last year in favour of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, causing tensions to simmer throughout 2022 with those who stayed loyal to...
Golf Digest

2023 Farmers Insurance Open tee times, TV coverage, viewer's guide

It’s been all Jon Rahm lately, and the Spaniard will have a chance to win his fifth event in seven starts at Torrey Pines this week at the Farmers Insurance Open. Suffice it to say, this is a venue the 28-year-old Spaniard knows and loves, as evidenced by his last four Farmers results of T-5/2/T-7/T-3. Oh, and he won the 2021 U.S. Open title here, too.
SAN DIEGO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Stricker wins 12th PGA Tour Champions title, plans for full schedule in 2023

Steve Stricker is taking over the PGA Tour Champions. The 55-year-old won his 12th Champions tour title – his fifth win in his last 11 starts – on Saturday after he eased his way to a six-shot win at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Stricker finished at 23 under to beat out Steven Alker, Mike Weir, Ken Tanigawa and Darren Clarke, who all finished T-2 at 17 under.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 American Express prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Jon Rahm. The 28-year-old made a late birdie to win the 2023 American Express at PGA West in La Quinta, California, for his ninth PGA Tour victory and his fourth win in his last six starts. The Spaniard shot a final-round 4-under 68 to beat Davis Thompson by one and will take home a cool $1.44 million for his efforts. Thompson, a rookie on the PGA Tour this year, earned $872,000.
LA QUINTA, CA
Golf Channel

WATCH: Xander Schauffele makes albatross in final round of American Express

Xander Schauffele began his Sunday at The American Express at 15 under, but he would quickly vault his way up the leaderboard with one swing at the par-5 fifth. After four consecutive pars to open his final round, the reigning Olympic gold medalist sent a drive 314 yards down the fairway at the fifth. He was left with 226 yards to the hole and needed to carry the majority of that yardage to clear the pond guarding the front of the green at the par 5.
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy