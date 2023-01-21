ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Dazzles With Pregame Birthday Outfit

By Shandel Richardson
 4 days ago

Herro goes all out with attire for tonight's game against Dallas Mavericks

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro did not disappoint with the outfit for his 23rd birthday, the same day they face Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Herro, known for his fashion, took the shiny route. Here's a look at it:

In honor of his birthday, Inside The Heat took a look back at some Herro's best career performances; Here they are:

- Career game against the Houston Rockets (Dec. 15, 2022)

Without Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry in the starting lineup, Herro had to come up big for backcourt. Herro recorded a career-high 41 points with a franchise record-tying 10 3-pointers. He became the first Heat player since LeBron James to have consecutive 35-point performances. When asked how he knew he would have this type of performance, Herro simply said, “When I woke up.”

- Eastern Finals Game 4 against the Boston Celtics (Sept. 23, 2020)

In Herro’s highest scoring postseason game, he put up 37 points, six rebounds and three assists. With several role players out, Herro shined off the bench in a victory against Boston in Game 4. Herro’s performance put the Heat up 3-1 in the series, moving them closer to an eventual NBA Finals appearance.

- Blowout win against the Phoenix Suns (Jan. 8, 2022)

Last season was capitalized by their resiliency through injuries. Many star players missed games, leaving role players to step up in their absence. Herro showed that he could lead the team without Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo. In this 123-100 victory against the No. 1 Phoenix Suns, Herro had 33 points, five rebounds and three steals.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @ jaydenarmant .

