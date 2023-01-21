ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, PA

Buzzer-beating brothers from Loyalsock are helping Mansfield University find wins

By NCPA Staff
 4 days ago

Some of the most exciting basketball being played in Northcentral Pennsylvania can be found with a drive up Route 15 to Mansfield University, and two Loyalsock graduates are a big reason why.

The Ali brothers, Idris and Saraj, are both former PIAA State Champions and PIAA Players of the Year. Through COVID and the recruiting process, both have found a home in the Northern Tier playing big minutes for the Mansfield University Mountaineers men's basketball team.What's even more impressive is the brothers aren't just getting minutes; they are helping to make wins. Half-way through the season, the Mountaineers have almost matched last years win total, and they are doing it in exciting fashion.

"Idris and Saraj are really good young men. They are winners. You can't teach or coach that. They know how to win," said Mansfield University's men's basketball head coach John Szentesy. "They have each hit game winning shots for us this year."Hitting game-winning shots is rare and exciting. For the Mountaineers and the Ali brothers, those shots feel more earned than by luck.

Mansfield University plays in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC), one of the better Division II conferences in the country, making wins hard-earned. But hard work is something the Ali brothers have never shied away from.

After a solid freshman campaign that ended with a season-ending injury, older brother Idris went right back to work this off-season. By the fall, he was ready to start off his second season for the Mountaineers on a strong note by setting an example.

Szentesy raves, "Idris has been an integral part of changing our culture. He's a leader by example first and foremost. He wins every sprint in practice, he gets extra individual work in the gym, he's committed to the weightroom, he plays defense, he's a Dean's list student every semester. For those, and other reasons, he was named a team captain this year."

Rewind back to the Mountaineers third game of the season on Nov. 15, and that new captain was sealing a victory for Mansfield. Idris knocked down a runner with four seconds remaining to secure a come-from-behind win.

"In both situations, we were coming out of a timeout with a set play to run. The play broke down and they were able to improvise and make something out of nothing," Szentesy said.

Fast forward to this week: it was younger brother Saraj's turn to save the day.

Few freshmen in the country have made the impact Saraj has made for Mansfield. He currently ranks 5th in the PSAC in blocked shots and 9th overall in rebounds per game, while leading Mansfield in minutes played.

Coming out of a timeout, the Mountaineers were down one to Kutztown Wednesday night. After a missed lay-up trickled off the rim, Saraj crashed the offensive glass and connected on a put-back to give the Mountaineers the lead with three seconds to go.

"Saraj is extremely talented. He's started every game for us as a true freshman. Very few, if any PSAC programs start a true freshman," said Szentesy. "His upside is tremendous, and he keeps getting better every single day."

The buzzer-beaters demonstrate the Ali's talent and hard work, but Szentesy believes the brother's success is linked to each other and their belief in their teammates.

"They have an obvious chemistry on the court and always look out for each other and are happier for the success of others before their own," Szentesy said.

Szentesy also hinted the most impressive part of the brother's story: they may just be scratching the surface.

"They are still a sophomore and a freshman. Most players in the PSAC aren't ready to make game winning plays that early in their careers. I'm happy to have them at MU and the future of Mountie Basketball with them is very bright."

NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

