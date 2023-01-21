Nuggets' Nikola Jokic sidelined by hamstring tightness

DENVER (AP) — Denver big man Nikola Jokic missed the Nuggets’ game against Indiana on Friday night because of tightness in his left hamstring.

Jokic sat out a game last week to rest a sore right wrist. He also missed three games in November due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

The two-time reigning NBA MVP has triple-doubles in five of his last six games. He’s averaging 25.1 points, 11 rebounds and 9.9 assists this season.

Forward Vlatko Cancar also sat out because of an illness not related to COVID-19.

Forward Jeff Green was available after missing 14 games with a fractured hand.

Nuggets assistant David Adelman served as the acting head coach for a third straight game. Head coach Michael Malone remained out after entering the league’s health and safety protocols.

