MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The top prosecutor in Memphis says the release of police video related to the death of a Black man after a violent arrest — which could take until next week — will be carefully timed to avoid the chance that suspects or witnesses see footage before giving their statements. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy tells The Associated Press Tuesday that investigators probing Tyre Nichols’ Jan. 7 arrest want to complete as many interviews as possible before releasing the video to the public. Mulroy says he fears that releasing the video too early in the investigation could influence witnesses.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO