The Person Who Leaked The Supreme Court Abortion Decision May Have Gotten Away With It — For Now
Investigators probing the leak of the draft opinion last May have not been able to identify with certainty any one suspect among the court’s almost 100 employees.
Supreme Court Report Sparks Suspicions About Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito
SCOTUS' failure to identify who leaked the Dobbs draft has raised eyebrows among those who believe one of the court's conservative justices was behind it.
South Carolina’s Supreme Court Becomes First Top State Judiciary to Strike Down Abortion Law After SCOTUS Overturned Roe v. Wade
In a 3-2 ruling, the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s restrictive abortion law Thursday, making the Palmetto State’s judiciary the first top state court to throw out a post-Dobbs abortion ban. The law at issue, South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, bans...
Sotomayor felt ‘shell-shocked’ after Supreme Court’s abortion decision
Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday told legal educators she felt a “sense of despair” at the direction taken by the US Supreme Court during its previous term, during which its conservative majority overturned the constitutional right to abortion. Sotomayor, who has dissented in major cases including the abortion decision as the court’s 6-3 conservative majority has become increasingly assertive, described herself as “shell-shocked” and “deeply sad” after that term ended in June. “I did have a sense of despair about the direction my court was going,” Sotomayor said, appearing by video feed before hundreds of law professors at the Association of...
Supreme Court asks Biden administration to pick sides in North Carolina school skirt case
The Supreme Court asked the Biden administration this week to weigh in on whether it should take a case over a North Carolina charter school's dress code requiring its girl students to wear dresses or skirts.
Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion
Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...
Supreme Court justices issue scathing Title 42 dissent: 'We are a court of law'
Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson issued a scathing dissent of the majority's opinion to indefinitely keep Title 42 in place.
South Carolina Supreme Court rules 3-2 that the state’s abortion ban is unconstitutional
On Jan. 5, 2023, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled 3-2 that the state’s six-week abortion ban, known as the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, was unconstitutional. Signed in February 2021, the law banned abortion once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. The bill was blocked from taking effect in March 2021 but became effective after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not grant the right to an abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade, in June 2022.
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Supreme Court again declines to take up appeal from GOP-led states seeking to intervene in case over 'public charge' immigration policy
The Supreme Court declined once again on Monday to take up an appeal from a group of Republican-led states seeking to intervene in a case challenging the Trump-era "public charge" immigration policy, a version of which the Biden administration has abandoned.
Trump's Impeachments May Be Irreversible as McCarthy Mulls Expunging
No Congress has ever tried to expunge a presidential impeachment before. It's not exactly clear if it can.
After two years, Attorney General Merrick Garland says work on Jan. 6 probe is "far from over"
Washington – In the two years since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol in an unprecedented riot, an equally historic criminal investigation into the insurrection has played out less than a mile away from the Capitol grounds at Washington, D.C.'s federal courthouse. Far-right groups. Members of the far-right...
Trump Wants Reporters Arrested To Find Source Of Leaked SCOTUS Draft Ruling On Roe
“Stop playing games, this leaking cannot be allowed to happen,” Trump railed. “It won’t take long before the name of this slime is revealed!”
Voters: Go ahead, shut down the government
Most voters believe that uncontrolled federal spending is the reason Washington has burst through the debt ceiling again, and they’re OK with shutting the government down until Democrats and Republicans come up with the needed cuts to bring down the debt. According to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, voters...
Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide
WASHINGTON — A Texas judge could decide as soon as next month whether to force the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to pull its two-decade-old approval of the abortion pill, which accounts for more than half of pregnancy terminations in the United States. A nationwide injunction in the case, as requested by anti-abortion groups, would […] The post Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Secret Service could offer House Republicans way to get Wilmington visitor logs
House Republican investigators could get information about who visited President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home from the Secret Service in the absence of any visitor logs kept by the White House.
Pelosi won't speculate whether Trump could be charged after Biden doc scandal
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) refused to speculate whether former President Donald Trump could be charged with a crime given the mishandling of classified documents from President Joe Biden's vice presidency.
Legal experts stunned SCOTUS leak investigators may not have interviewed any justices — or spouses
An internal Supreme Court investigation failed to identify who leaked a draft of the opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, the court announced on Thursday. Gail Curley, the court's marshal who oversaw the inquiry, said that investigators had conducted over a hundred interviews with 97 employees, all of whom denied being the source of the leak.
Trump hires top trial lawyer to "aggressively" go after Manhattan prosecutor
Donald Trump has hired one of America's top trial attorneys to go after a former Manhattan prosecutor who allegedly defamed him, TMZ reports. Joe Tacopina sent a letter to Mark Pomerantz, claiming Pomerantz falsely stated in a 2022 resignation letter to Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg that Trump was "guilty of numerous felony violations" and that it was a "grave failure of justice not to hold [Trump] accountable by way of criminal prosecution."
There is no US debt crisis
Republicans in Congress are threatening once again to force the US to default because they lack the votes to enact their preferred fiscal vision. Yes, it’s debt ceiling season once again. For those not following along at home, US law imposes an arbitrary limit on the amount of money the government is allowed to borrow. Historically, this was intended to make borrowing easier. Today, it is a tool for brinksmanship, with Republicans threatening to block paying the bills they already voted to incur unless GOP demands for unspecific spending cuts are met.
