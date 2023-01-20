Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman hysterical after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Taco Bell price increases get called a scam as a man is shocked at single item charges of a Seattle locationC. HeslopSeattle, WA
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
The Gum Wall at The Market Theater in Seattle, WAEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Kraken host the Avalanche after Donato's 2-goal game
Colorado Avalanche (23-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (27-14-4, first in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -115, Avalanche -106; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Colorado Avalanche after Ryan Donato scored two goals in the Kraken's 4-3 overtime win over...
MacKinnon lifts Avalanche past Kraken 2-1 in SO
SEATTLE (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored the only goal of the shootout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 Saturday night for their season-high fifth straight win. Alex Newhook scored in regulation for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz stopped 26 shots. “You know, we’ve been playing pretty...
TAGE THOMPSON MAKES SLICK PASS TO SET UP OWEN POWER FOR FIRST CAREER OT WINNER (VIDEO)
The Buffalo Sabres win streak was extended to three on Monday night as they opened their four-game road trip with a 3-2 overtime victory over the Dallas Stars. In the extra frame, Sabres star Tage Thompson continued to show why he's one of the best players in the NHL this season, deking around Roope Hintz, then feeding it under his stick to a wide open Owen Power, who put it home for his first career overtime winner.
Detroit Red Wings vs. San Jose Sharks: Time, TV, Game info
Detroit Red Wings (19-18-8) vs. San Jose Sharks (14-25-9) When: 7 p.m. Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. ...
Indigenous hockey cards shed light on First Nations players
Ted Nolan finally has his rookie card more than 40 years after making his NHL debut. Better late than never, particularly because it includes a nod to his First Nations heritage. Upper Deck this month unveiled a "First Peoples Rookie Cards" set featuring eight Indigenous hockey players who did not...
Penguins vs. Panthers, Game 46: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
A few months ago, the Pittsburgh Penguins figured to be facing a serious Stanley Cup contender this evening at PPG Paints Arena. And perhaps by the end of the regular season in mid-April, Florida will have reestablished itself as a viable threat to earn a championship this spring. But the...
FORMER NHLER NICK SHORE EJECTED IN SHL GAME FOR ABUSE OF AN OFFICIAL (VIDEO)
Former NHL forward Nick Shore found himself in some hot water over the weekend in the Swedish Hockey League as his team, HV71 took on Orebro HK. After failing to score on a partial break in the third period and knocking the net off its moorings, Shore was frustrated with himself and went to bang his stick on the boards. Instead of hitting the boards, Shore made contact with the leg of one of the officials. Even if it was an accident, it was uncalled for. The 30-year-old was then given a game misconduct for abuse of an official.
Avs take winning streak into home matchup against the Capitals
Washington Capitals (25-18-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (25-17-3, fourth in the Central Division)Denver; Tuesday, 7 p.m. MSTBOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Washington Capitals as winners of five games in a row.Colorado has an 11-8-3 record in home games and a 25-17-3 record overall. The Avalanche have given up 122 goals while scoring 137 for a +15 scoring differential.Washington is 12-10-3 on the road and 25-18-6 overall. The Capitals are 24-2-3 when scoring at least three goals.The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Avalanche won 4-0 in the...
Cole Smith Scores First NHL Goal in Win Over L.A. Kings
On Saturday night in Smashville, 27 year old Cole Smith realized every hockey player's dream of scoring a goal in the NHL. The milestone probably didn't come in the timeframe that Smith would have liked, but that didn't diminish the joy Smith and his teammates felt seeing the late third period tip in fly past Jonathan Quick and hit the back of the net.
NHL Tuesday best bets: A quartet of plus-money plays
Winning bets is fun. Losing them? Not so much. The Variance Monster bit us on Monday as the Islanders and Maple Leafs racked up an unforeseeable 7.5 expected goal (xG) count at even strength, sending the game over a total that dropped a full goal from 6.5 to 5.5 before the opening faceoff.
Rangers, Devils interested in trading for Sharks’ Timo Meier
San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier is one of the biggest names featuring heavily in trade rumors as of late, and it was only yesterday that news came in that Meier’s camp was being “very realistic” about the possibility of their client being traded. Today, it seems Meier the trade market for Meier could be starting to take shape.
