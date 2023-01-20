ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Nuggets playoff piece drawing interest as buyout candidate

A seasoned veteran role player could soon be up for grabs on the NBA buyout market. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports is reporting this week that rival executives are monitoring Washington Wizards swingman Will Barton as a possible buyout candidate following the Feb. 9 trade deadline. The 32-year-old is in the final season of his... The post Ex-Nuggets playoff piece drawing interest as buyout candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The News Guard

Sports: Taft girls basketball battling through adversity in playoff push

Taft High School girls basketball is in full swing, and the Tigers hope to make a playoff push in the season's home stretch. However, Head Coach Jake Tolan said the season has provided its fair share of difficulties up to this point. "The season started where we faced a lot of the same adversity as many other programs probably faced where many of my players were in and out of...
