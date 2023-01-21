Read full article on original website
jammin1057.com
Meow Wolf Las Vegas Is Hiring; Multiple Positions
Meow Wolf may just be your next career move. If you’re looking for a job in a fun location that is filled with art, music, events and food then you have found your match. Meow Wolf llc is an entertainment company located out of Sante Fe, New Mexico that creates immersive and interactive experiences that are out of this world.
Fox5 KVVU
Caesars Entertainment says 2nd rescue dog graduates ‘gun dog training’ in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Caesars Entertainment on Thursday will hold an event for a rescue dog that is graduating from the company’s “gun dog training program.”. According to a news release, the dog, named Turbo, was rescued by Caesars Entertainment from the Animal Foundation in Las Vegas.
Universal expands to Las Vegas with spooky year-round attraction
Alongside the scary attraction, Universal is opening another park in Southern U.S. Is Universal expanding to Texas? All universal expansions in 2023
Born and Raised Tavern Appears to Be Headed to Centennial Hills
It would be the brand's fourth location
lvsportsbiz.com
Las Vegas Grand Prix Plans To Stay In Vegas As ‘Monaco Of North America;’ More Race Tix On Sale Late Feb/Early March For F1 Event In November
Well, it looks like the Formula One Grand Prix race in Las Vegas is going to stay a lot longer than three years. “We’re here to stay. We’re not spending all this money for three years,” said Renee Wilm, chief executive of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Fox5 KVVU
Construction begins on Blake Shelton’s $30M Las Vegas venue
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Crews last week officially broke ground on country superstar Blake Shelton’s Las Vegas venue. According to Clark County, Shelton’s venue, dubbed Ole Red, will be located near the Horseshow Las Vegas, at the Grand Bazaar Shops on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.
Universal: Permanent Horror-Based Attraction Coming to Las Vegas
AREA15 is an immersive entertainment venue currently offering art shows, VR experiences, axe throwing, a flight simulator and more. Located aside Interstate 15, just one mile west of the Las Vegas Strip, the venue opened in September 2020. Filled with, “larger-than-life art installations, mind-altering virtual reality experiences, fresh and exciting...
news3lv.com
Guest hits $125K jackpot on slots at Caesars Palace Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky guest left the Las Vegas Strip six figures richer. A spokesperson says a Caesars Rewards member hit a $125,000 jackpot on Sunday morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Formula 1 race to bring $1.2 billion to Las Vegas economy, adding 7,000 jobs. The...
Formula 1 in Las Vegas estimated to double Super Bowl’s economic impact
The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is expected to be the biggest event to ever come to Las Vegas.
KTNV
City of Las Vegas prepares for heavy traffic ahead of Las Vegas Market 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Market is coming end of January to February, and the City of Las Vegas is warning people that traffic will be heavy. "During market hours, we anticipate heavy vehicle traffic northbound on Grand Central Parkway between Charleston Boulevard and Symphony Park Avenue," officials with the City of Las Vegas said. "As well as moderate to heavy vehicle traffic eastbound on Bonneville Avenue from Martin L. King Jr. Boulevard to Grand Central Parkway during the morning hours."
Fox5 KVVU
Stevie Nicks announces show on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks announced on Monday she will extend her touring run with a show in Las Vegas. According to promoter Live Nation, Nicks has added 14 additional performances across the country, with a stop in Las Vegas added to the list.
Unique Aviation-Themed Restaurant in Las Vegas Is Such a Cool Concept
Everything is served in flights!
Fox5 KVVU
1,500 more parking spots coming to Las Vegas airport after ‘unprecedented’ demand
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than 1,500 new parking spots are coming to Harry Reid International Airport’s Terminal 1 after officials described recent holiday demand as “unprecedented.”. The new parking spots will replace current employee lots and will be a quick walk into Terminal 1. More than...
multihousingnews.com
MG Properties Grows Las Vegas Footprint With $81M Buy
Walker & Dunlop secured the Fannie Mae acquisition financing. MG Properties has acquired Tribeca North Apartment Homes, a 312-unit community in North Las Vegas, for $81 million. CBRE brokered the deal on behalf of seller The Bascom Group, while Walker & Dunlop secured acquisition financing in the form of a Fannie Mae loan, which amounted to $44.7 million, as reported by Commercial Real Estate Direct. According to Yardi Matrix data, Bascom purchased the property in 2016 for $35.4 million, from PGIM Real Estate.
2news.com
Las Vegas Woman Named 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year
Deborah Earl of Las Vegas was selected as the 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year®. She is the 65th woman in Nevada history to hold this honor. In 2014, Earl began parent advocacy work in response to activist efforts to diminish parental rights and indoctrinate children in radical ideologies at school.
Fox5 KVVU
Charity event allows people to drive their cars around Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced that it will once again host its “Laps for Charity” event. Proceeds from the event benefit the Las Vegas Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, according to a news release. The event will be held from 8...
963kklz.com
Dozens of Regal Cinemas Closures Include A Las Vegas Favorite
Dozens of Regal Cinemas locations across the country are set to close after the theater’s parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year. The closures include one of our own Las Vegas Theaters. The pandemic changed our country – our world – in many ways. One big...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Keep Memory Alive Announces Star-Studded Entertainment Lineup for the 26th Annual Power of Love Gala
January 20, 2023 – LAS VEGAS: Keep Memory Alive has announced a prestigious lineup of entertainers taking part in the 26th annual Power of Love® gala on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The marquee fundraising event raises crucial funds for Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo...
8newsnow.com
Update: Stolen hot air balloon found
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It carries 16 passengers, is worth $175,000 and is filled with 400 pounds of flammable gas. It’s a hot air balloon and its owners say it was stolen from a Las Vegas backlot Monday. “It was an open flatbed trailer, around 18 feet long...
Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) — Kona Purdy never wanted to live anywhere but Hawaii. As a Native Hawaiian, he wanted his children to grow up like he did: rooted in their culture, and nourished by the mountains and ocean. But raising a family in Hawaii meant squeezing nine people into...
