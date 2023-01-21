ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

jammin1057.com

Meow Wolf Las Vegas Is Hiring; Multiple Positions

Meow Wolf may just be your next career move. If you’re looking for a job in a fun location that is filled with art, music, events and food then you have found your match. Meow Wolf llc is an entertainment company located out of Sante Fe, New Mexico that creates immersive and interactive experiences that are out of this world.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Construction begins on Blake Shelton’s $30M Las Vegas venue

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Crews last week officially broke ground on country superstar Blake Shelton’s Las Vegas venue. According to Clark County, Shelton’s venue, dubbed Ole Red, will be located near the Horseshow Las Vegas, at the Grand Bazaar Shops on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoardingArea

Universal: Permanent Horror-Based Attraction Coming to Las Vegas

AREA15 is an immersive entertainment venue currently offering art shows, VR experiences, axe throwing, a flight simulator and more. Located aside Interstate 15, just one mile west of the Las Vegas Strip, the venue opened in September 2020. Filled with, “larger-than-life art installations, mind-altering virtual reality experiences, fresh and exciting...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Guest hits $125K jackpot on slots at Caesars Palace Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky guest left the Las Vegas Strip six figures richer. A spokesperson says a Caesars Rewards member hit a $125,000 jackpot on Sunday morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Formula 1 race to bring $1.2 billion to Las Vegas economy, adding 7,000 jobs. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

City of Las Vegas prepares for heavy traffic ahead of Las Vegas Market 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Market is coming end of January to February, and the City of Las Vegas is warning people that traffic will be heavy. "During market hours, we anticipate heavy vehicle traffic northbound on Grand Central Parkway between Charleston Boulevard and Symphony Park Avenue," officials with the City of Las Vegas said. "As well as moderate to heavy vehicle traffic eastbound on Bonneville Avenue from Martin L. King Jr. Boulevard to Grand Central Parkway during the morning hours."
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Stevie Nicks announces show on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks announced on Monday she will extend her touring run with a show in Las Vegas. According to promoter Live Nation, Nicks has added 14 additional performances across the country, with a stop in Las Vegas added to the list.
LAS VEGAS, NV
multihousingnews.com

MG Properties Grows Las Vegas Footprint With $81M Buy

Walker & Dunlop secured the Fannie Mae acquisition financing. MG Properties has acquired Tribeca North Apartment Homes, a 312-unit community in North Las Vegas, for $81 million. CBRE brokered the deal on behalf of seller The Bascom Group, while Walker & Dunlop secured acquisition financing in the form of a Fannie Mae loan, which amounted to $44.7 million, as reported by Commercial Real Estate Direct. According to Yardi Matrix data, Bascom purchased the property in 2016 for $35.4 million, from PGIM Real Estate.
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Las Vegas Woman Named 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year

Deborah Earl of Las Vegas was selected as the 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year®. She is the 65th woman in Nevada history to hold this honor. In 2014, Earl began parent advocacy work in response to activist efforts to diminish parental rights and indoctrinate children in radical ideologies at school.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Dozens of Regal Cinemas Closures Include A Las Vegas Favorite

Dozens of Regal Cinemas locations across the country are set to close after the theater’s parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year. The closures include one of our own Las Vegas Theaters. The pandemic changed our country – our world – in many ways. One big...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Update: Stolen hot air balloon found

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It carries 16 passengers, is worth $175,000 and is filled with 400 pounds of flammable gas. It’s a hot air balloon and its owners say it was stolen from a Las Vegas backlot Monday. “It was an open flatbed trailer, around 18 feet long...
