markerzone.com
NHL PLAYERS COME TO THE DEFENSE OF BRUCE BOUDREAU AND CRITICIZE CANUCKS ORGANIZATION
The Vancouver Canucks have received due criticism for their recent behavior with regards to head coach Bruce Boudreau. Canucks management has dangled the idea of terminating Boudreau for two months now, and he has gotten emotional in front of media more than once. Canucks' fans made their feelings known on...
markerzone.com
FIVE TRADES THAT COULD BENEFIT PLAYOFF CONTENDERS, ALL COMING FROM THE VANCOUVER CANUCKS
The Vancouver Canucks are having another disappointing season, and it seems likely they will be selling the house at the deadline. Bleacher Report's Joe Yerdon identified five possible deals that could benefit playoff contenders and the Vancouver Canucks. 1. Brock Boeser to Minnesota. A homecoming story that only a Hallmark...
markerzone.com
19-YEAR NHL VETERAN EXPECTED TO BE APART OF VANCOUVER'S NEW COACHING STAFF
The Vancouver Canucks are expected to formally announce their coaching change on Monday with a press conference introducing Rick Tocchet as the new bench boss. In the past week, questions have arose regarding who would be on the new coaching staff and Sergei Gonchar's name was brought up, with it being more and more likely that he'll either be an assistant or in an advisory role.
Yardbarker
Vancouver Canucks officially fire Bruce Boudreau, hire Rick Tocchet
The Vancouver Canucks made the official announcement Sunday that Bruce Boudreau has been fired as head coach and Rick Tocchet has been hired to replace him. In addition to the Boudreau firing, assistant coach Brent Cull was let go as well. After Tocchet was officially hired, the Canucks announced that former NHL defensemen Adam Foote and Sergei Gonchar will be joining his coaching staff as an assistant coach and defensive development coach, respectively.
NHL
Tocchet embracing challenge of turning around Canucks as coach
Rick Tocchet loves the pressure, the heat of it, thriving in the face of it. The 58-year-old stepped into the cooker Sunday by accepting the job as the new coach of the Vancouver Canucks, replacing Bruce Boudreau. Among the tasks Tocchet immediately faces is simply turning around the Canucks (18-25-3),...
markerzone.com
BOUDREAU SAYS HE WANTS TO CONTINUE COACHING AFTER EXIT FROM VANCOUVER
Bruce Boudreau's time as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks is enter the final hours. The way the situation has been handled from ownership and management has been very poor and it's tough to see how Boudreau has been handling it, getting emotional when speaking with the media and on the bench following Saturday's loss to Edmonton.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Blues, Maple Leafs, Hurricanes, Kraken, Canucks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the injury to Ryan O’Reilly doesn’t sound like it will change the St. Louis Blues’ approach to trading him. Are the Toronto Maple Leafs still looking at him as an option? Meanwhile, will the Carolina Hurricanes be among the teams that look closely at Vladimir Tarasenko?
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Need Bruins Prospect Lysell Included in Any Horvat Trade
The Vancouver Canucks have been embroiled in trade rumours ever since they started the season 0-5-2. Everyone from Brock Boeser, Bo Horvat, J.T. Miller, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Conor Garland, Tyler Myers, and even Thatcher Demko has been subject to it, and there’s seemingly no end in sight as the team continues to flounder at the bottom of standings. With the trade deadline getting closer by the day and press conferences like the one held by president Jim Rutherford on Monday (Jan. 16) throwing more fuel on the proverbial fire, it seems like only a matter of time before the other shoe drops and a major trade is consummated.
Post Register
Oilers beat reeling Canucks 4-2 for 6th straight victory
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the Edmonton Oilers — the Canucks’ third loss in four nights — but chants of “Bruce, there it is!” to the tune of Tag Team’s “Whoomp! (There it is)” still echoed around Rogers Arena.
Yardbarker
The Stanchies: The Vancouver Canucks should be ashamed of themselves
To quote every Canucks Conversation poll question, “I’m angry.”. Three years, nine months, and 16 days ago, ahead of a 3-2 defeat to the Nashville Predators, ownership preached patience concerning management ahead of the team’s fourth-straight playoff miss, wanting to salvage their reputation utilizing Jim Benning’s defenders within the media as a shield.
