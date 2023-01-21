PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District is getting ready to host its annual teacher job fair on Thursday, Jan. 26. The fair is open to all prospective teachers looking for certified positions in Pre-K through 12 grade at the school district. Candidates will also have the opportunity to connect with principals and assistant principals face-to-face for a 10-minute mini-interview for open positions in the 2023- 2024 school year.

PETAL, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO