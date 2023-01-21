Read full article on original website
Additions, upgrades revealed for Hattiesburg Zoo
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Zoo has many exciting and fun new plans for visitors this year. According to Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, the expansion of the zoo will help bring more attractions to the city. Taylor revealed that the Hattiesburg Convention Commission is looking forward to expanding the […]
Dress donations needed for Prom-A-Palooza in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Prom dress donations are needed for this year’s Prom-A-Palooza event in Hattiesburg. Each year, Forrest General Hospital’s Spirit Girls host the event to help local high school girls find a prom dress for only $12. To make the event possible, donations of prom dresses and formal shoes are needed. Dresses in […]
WDAM-TV
Laurel School District Launches STEAM Academy
WDAM-TV
Local beekeeper prepares for honey season and encourages others to participate
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many times people worry that the bee population is dying. One local beekeeper, Ed Hafer, said that’s simply not the case. Hafner has 60 colonies in Hattiesburg, where bees are very much alive and thriving right now. “Queens are just starting to kind of pick...
WDAM-TV
‘3 Billy Goats Gruff’ coming to Saenger Theater
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Bits ‘N Pieces Puppet Theater will be bringing the production, “Three Billy Goats Gruff,” to Hattiesburg this week. The Texas-based puppet group will showcase its talent at the Saenger Theater on Tuesday night. The show is sponsored by the Hattiesburg Arts Council. “They’re...
WDAM-TV
Construction of first phase of Columbia Sportsplex nearing completion
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction of phase one of the new Columbia Sportsplex is nearing completion. Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie said the build-out of the first part of the facility is about 85% complete. He said local youth league baseball play should begin on April 1. The sportsplex will have...
WDAM-TV
McCarty, military vehicle museums to open in Hattiesburg Sixth Street District
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A museum dedicated to the life of the late Hattiesburg washer-woman and philanthropist, Oseola McCarty, is set to open later this year. A new back porch, with ADA accessibility, is being added to the Oseola McCarty House one of the museums in the Sixth Street Museum District.
WDAM-TV
Petal School District gearing up for annual teacher job fair
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District is getting ready to host its annual teacher job fair on Thursday, Jan. 26. The fair is open to all prospective teachers looking for certified positions in Pre-K through 12 grade at the school district. Candidates will also have the opportunity to connect with principals and assistant principals face-to-face for a 10-minute mini-interview for open positions in the 2023- 2024 school year.
WDAM-TV
USM set to host Human Trafficking Awareness Summit
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday afternoon, an issue that encompasses a neighborhood block to around the world will be brought out of the shadows. The “Mississippi Businesses against Trafficking Summit” will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Joe Paul Theater inside the Thad Cochran Center on the University of Southern Mississippi campus in Hattiesburg.
WDAM-TV
FCSO 'Off Duty Management' Initiative
usm.edu
USM Alumna Perseveres to Become Superintendent of Mississippi’s Top School District
From grocery store cashier to school superintendent, Talia Lock rode her runaway dreams right through every brick wall that life threw in her path. The nameplate on her office door says: “Dr. Talia Lock,” a title earned from a mixture of unwavering support, good timing, and remarkable grit.
Investigation underway after horses shot, killed in Mississippi
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture is investigating three separate cases of horses being shot and killed in George and Greene counties. Two were found dead in Greene County in October. Officers with the Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau were still investigating when a third horse was reported killed on January […]
WKYT 27
Lexington murder suspect arrested in Mississippi
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly Lexington shooting. Police say Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is facing a murder charge in connection with the September 2022 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris in the 500 block of...
WDAM-TV
‘Boots and Bow Tie’ event hopes to inspire young men
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Poor weather conditions did not stop Bethany Baptist Church from having its very first “Boots and Bow Tie” event. Community leaders came out to give an encouraging word to the young men in attendance and provide examples of successful men from the area.
prentissheadlight.com
Prentiss retailer sells lottery ticket worth $200,000
A stop at a Prentiss convenience store proved profitable for a Hattiesburg man. According to the Mississippi Lottery website, the man won $200,000 on a $10 Multiplier Mania ticket. The scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Fleetway #170 in Prentiss. The prize was one of two $200,000 prizes available, meaning...
WDAM-TV
Ozempic medication shortage hits the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 37.3 million Americans have diabetes. This means finding medication and treatment options for each individual can get difficult very quickly. One common medication is Ozempic, but the drug has also been FDA-approved to fight weight loss.
WDAM-TV
Overdose cases cause concern in Jones County
Two wanted after shooting injures one at Laurel restaurant
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are searching for two men who they said are responsible for a shooting that left one injured on Friday, January 20. Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers responded to the shooting around 1:44 a.m. at Premier Bar and Grill on Ellisville Road. While at the scene, officers were informed […]
WDAM-TV
LPD seeking 2 suspects in Premier shooting incident
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting investigation. On Saturday at approximately 1:44 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Premier Sports Bar & Grill located at Ellisville Boulevard. While on that scene, the emergency...
WDAM-TV
Sewage problems in Sandersville
SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - If your solution to getting rid of waste is using your toilet or sink, you may want to re-think that. Sandersville officials say that items you think are flushable are clogging up their sewage system. Items like personal, baby and makeup wipes, and paper towels should be thrown in the trash and not down the drain.
