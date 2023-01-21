Read full article on original website
VW Design Chief To Be Removed Over Retro Designs, Preference for Sedans: Report
Jozef Kaban is out as design boss but will reportedly stay at the VW Group in a different position.
Carscoops
Genesis X Luxury Sedan Render Imagines A Korean Maybach And Bentley Rival
The story contains illustrations by SungNak Lee that are neither related to nor endorsed by Genesis. Genesis has come a long way in recent years, establishing itself as a company that can be mentioned in the same breath as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi. However, if the company was to go further up-market and compete with the likes of Bentley and Maybach, what kind of model could it produce?
Carscoops
Uber Working With Automakers To Produce Dedicated Ride-Share Vehicles
Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi has revealed that the company aims to develop vehicles specifically for ride-sharing services with car manufacturers. Khosrowshahi says the company is working with manufacturers on vehicles that have been optimized for city use, as well as ferrying passengers and conducting deliveries. Uber’s boss notes that vehicles with lower top speeds and seating areas where passengers can face each other are things the company is considering.
Carscoops
Peugeot’s Electric Future To Be Revealed On Jan 26th
Peugeot started 2023 on a high note with the unveiling of the Inception concept at CES. Now, they’ve announced plans to hold an “E-Lion Day” on January 26th. The automaker is keeping details under wraps, but promised to “present its electric vision for the future of the brand.” The company went on to say we can expect “big announcements” that appear to involve both electric and electrified vehicles.
Carscoops
Lightyear 0 Production Suspended As Company Decides To Focus On More Affordable 2
The Lightyear 0 went into production less than three months ago, but the revolutionary electric vehicle has already reached the end of the road as the company has suspended production to “fully focus” on the more affordable 2. In a statement, Lightyear said they’re dealing with a number...
Elon Musk says France's President Macron is doing the 'difficult, but right thing' by raising the country's retirement age
President Macron's plan to raise France's retirement age has been met with widespread protests. But Elon Musk says it's the right decision.
Carscoops
The Grand Mercedes-Benz 600SL Combines Two Classics To Create Something Challenging
Restomods are anything but new in the world of automotive enthusiasm, but few have provenance. The Grand Mercedes-Benz 600SL, though, weaves many interesting parts together with as a rich tapestry of brand history. In its simplest form, the car is a combination of a 2002 SL roadster and a 1967...
Washington Examiner
Electric truck charges for entire week, shows dismal 8 miles of range per day
A man left his Rivian R1T electric vehicle charging for an entire week, only to find it hadn’t charged much at all. The electric truck’s owner, who is from Phoenix, Arizona, told electric vehicle commentary site InsideEVs that the EV drew only 32 kWh, adding only 56 miles of range, which is equivalent to around 8 miles per day.
Shipping Company Stops Carrying Electric Cars Due To Safety
According to NRK Nordland, the shipping company Havila Kystruten will no longer transport electrified vehicles on its route between the coastal cities of Bergen and Kirkenes. That includes hybrids, all-electric, and hydrogen vehicles like the Toyota Mirai. Havila Kystruten is one of just two companies that transport passengers and goods on the popular route.
Top Speed
Hear What Jay Leno Thinks Of The American-Made Rivian R1S Electric SUV
Comedian and former The Tonight Show host Jay Leno loves cars - so much so that a great deal of his wealth is tied up in his eclectic collection of vehicles, and he now hosts Jay Leno's Garage, which is also available as a YouTube channel. In one of Leno's latest episodes, the car-collecting comedian took a cruise in a Rivian R1S, an all-electric SUV that the company is touting as an "electric adventure vehicle" ready to take on all types of terrain "in all weather." Surprisingly, Leno had nothing but praise for the Rivian R1S.
Carscoops
Tesla Accidentally Shows CCS Compatible ‘Magic Dock’ That Can Charge Other EVs
In just the latest example of Tesla introducing new products late, the CCS-compatible charging station that was supposed to be introduced in 2021, allowing any EV to top up their battery at its charging stations, may just have been teased. Screenshots, allegedly taken from the Tesla app and posted to...
Subaru’s Controversial Redesign of the WRX Might Have Cost Them
Subaru took a chance and redesigned the beloved WRX for the 2022 model year. Sales for the model took an immediate hit. The post Subaru’s Controversial Redesign of the WRX Might Have Cost Them appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Freethink
Startup’s bladeless flying car is designed to reach Mach 0.8
Seattle-based startup Jetoptera is designing vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) vehicles with bladeless propulsion systems — potentially making the future of urban flight quiet, safer, and faster. The challenge: The proportion of the global population living in cities is expected to increase from 50% today to nearly 70% by...
This Compact 42-Foot Luxury Yacht Has a Garage Big Enough to Hold a 7-Foot Tender
Invictus just proved even smaller yachts can carry runabouts. The boutique Italian yard unveiled a new 42-footer over the weekend with a tender garage that sets it apart from other vessels in its class. The successor to the TT460, which won the Design Innovation Award in 2020, the compact TT420 has the feel of a much larger boat. It’s also full to the brim with nifty innovations courtesy of designer Christian Grande. The newcomer, which debuted at this year’s Boot Düsseldorf, features the taut lines that are synonymous with Invictus and a striking axe bow. The streamlined glass windshield blends seamlessly with...
Carscoops
Bentley Mulliner Unveils Bathurst-Inspired Continental GT S Duo
Automakers are usually creating special editions to commemorate wins from the distant past but the latest Mulliner specials from Bentley were designed for something a lot more recent. We are talking about a pair of bespoke Continental GT S models, commissioned in Australia as tributes to the Bentley Continental GT3 racer that won at the Bathurst 12-Hour race in 2020.
Top Speed
Even Jay Leno Approves Of These Two Home-Built, GM And BMW Powered Cars
Jay Leno is certainly no stranger to unusual cars, but the two he features on the latest week's episode on Jay Leno's Garage YouTube channel are some unique and artistic expressions of what cars can be. Built by Paul Kalenian, a do-it-yourself, self-taught engineer in his garage, the "LuLu" and the Lu2" are both built from scratch works of art that would be just at home in an art gallery as they would be on the drag strip. Inspired by the legendary Mickey Thompson Harvey Aluminum Special, the LuLu and the Lu2 are meant to be very loose replications of that timeless and historical design.
Carscoops
Honda To Accelerate Electrification Push By Creating A New Dedicated Division
Honda announced today that it will “further accelerate” its electrification push by creating a new division in April. It also announced organizational changes to how it runs its business on a global scale. The Japanese automaker announced today that it will create a new Electrification Business Development Operations...
Carscoops
2023 VW ID.3 Facelift Spied With Minor Styling Updates
The VW ID.3 is up for an update this year and after the company previewed it with a series of official sketches, our spy photographers caught a lightly camouflaged prototype of the EV during winter testing. The white prototype of the 2023 VW ID.3 didn’t come with a full camouflage...
Carscoops
Chevy Silverado-Based ‘Razorbak’ Might As Well Be The Next Batmobile
Believe it or not but this insane-looking vehicle was not built from the ground up for a Hollywood blockbuster like Batman and actually started out life as a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Duramax. It shares almost nothing in common with its former self. The vehicle is currently up for sale...
Carscoops
2024 Toyota Tacoma Revealed In Patent Photos, Looks Like A Smaller Tundra
Toyota has been working on an all-new Tacoma and its design has apparently been reveal in new patent photos. Noticed by Motor1, the images show a Tundra-inspired pickup that looks virtually identical to the electric truck concept that was introduced in late 2021. Despite the similarities, the truck in the patent photos is apparently ICE-powered as it trades a fully enclosed grille for a more traditional mesh one with a single bar near the top.
