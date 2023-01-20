Read full article on original website
Letang scores twice in return, Pens beat Panthers 7-6 in OT
Kris Letang scored his second goal of the game with 54 seconds left in overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 7-6 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night
Dougie Hamilton strikes again in OT as Devils edge Knights
Dougie Hamilton forced overtime with 1:10 left in regulation before scoring a power play goal in overtime for the second
Warriors take down Black Knights in Class B battle
HIGHLIGHTS (Boys Basketball): Chenango Valley beat Windsor 70-31.
Bam Adebayo has 30 points, Heat rallies past Celtics 98-95
Bam Adebayo had 30 points and 15 rebounds, including the jump shot that put Miami ahead to stay with 20.4 seconds remaining, and the Heat rallied from 14 down to beat the Boston Celtics 98-95 on Tuesday night
