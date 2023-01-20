The Jackson City Council voted to rezone 10 parcels of land, a total of 59.2 acres, despite opposition voiced by two of the landowners during two public hearings. When presenting the rezoning proposal during the Jan. 17 meeting of the council, Jackson Zoning Administrator Christy Williams said, “the recommendations are in no way an effort to take away what belongs to a private landowner, but instead to ensure Jackson’s growth is manageable, responsible and in response to what is best for the community.”

