Salt Lake City, UT

jacksonprogress-argus.com

Suzan Hyatt named Georgia Principal of the Year finalist

JACKSON — Henderson Middle School Principal Dr. Suzan Hyatt has been chosen as a finalist for the Georgia Principal of the Year by the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals. Hyatt is among the top five finalists, one of which will be named Georgia’s Principal of the Year in...
JACKSON, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Brionna Abercrombie, Derrick Adams and Thomas White honored at Jackson High cross country banquet

The Jackson cross country team held its awards banquet in December, with Brionna Abercrombie, Derrick Adams and Thomas White earning the Runner of the Year awards. Abercrombie was recognized by coach Travis Elrod with a special plaque honoring her cross country accomplishments, which included:. ♦ Four-year letterman. ♦ Four-time Runner...
JACKSON, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Tree flattens woman’s home, but not her spirit

The storm that blew through Butts County on Thursday, Jan. 12 sent a massive tree crashing down on Joanne Mathis’ home on Cherokee Drive near the Newton County line. When the storm clouds cleared, a white wooden cross and Christian flag in Mathis’ front yard were untouched. When...
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

GBI: Activist fatally shot after wounding state trooper bought gun legally

ATLANTA – The 26-year-old activist shot to death by law enforcement in Atlanta last week legally purchased the gun he used to shoot a state trooper, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported Monday. Manuel Esteban Paez Teran was shot last Wednesday at the site of the future Atlanta Public...
ATLANTA, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Local youth to present theatrical performances in February

JACKSON — Butts County youth will present two theatrical performances in February. The Butts County Junior Historical Society will present “Something in the Water” on Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Old Flovilla Schoolhouse. The play was written and will be performed by BCJHS members and follows a young girl as she travels back in time with each sip of water from Indian Springs’ artesian well.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County Jail Blotter

The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, 2023. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Christy Lynn Armstrong♦ , 59, Cenie...
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County sheriff renegotiates increase in federal inmates contract

JACKSON — Butts County Sheriff Gary Long and his staff recently renegotiated the contract they have with the federal government to house federal inmates in the Butts County Jail. Long began housing federal inmates at the jail in 2014 after receiving a contract from the U.S. Marshals Service and...
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Jackson City Council approves more rezonings, amends mobile home guidelines

The Jackson City Council voted to rezone 10 parcels of land, a total of 59.2 acres, despite opposition voiced by two of the landowners during two public hearings. When presenting the rezoning proposal during the Jan. 17 meeting of the council, Jackson Zoning Administrator Christy Williams said, “the recommendations are in no way an effort to take away what belongs to a private landowner, but instead to ensure Jackson’s growth is manageable, responsible and in response to what is best for the community.”
JACKSON, GA

