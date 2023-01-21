Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Man sentenced to 99 years after conviction in incest case
PONCHATOULA - A man was sentenced to 99 years in the Department of Corrections over three years after he was arrested for first-degree rape charges which were later changed to charges for aggravated crimes against nature. Malcolm Chester was 32 at the time of his arrest for first-degree rape charges...
WDSU
Kenner police arrest man accused of carjacking someone at their home
KENNER, La. — Kenner police are investigating a carjacking that occurred at a Kenner residence on Jan. 20. According to police, the victim advised he parked his 2007 Dodge Ram truck in the driveway of his residence, and as he checked his mail, he was approached by the suspect armed with a handgun who demanded his property.
theadvocate.com
Bogalusa man accused of killing 14-year-old arrested, police say
Bogalusa police arrested a man last week wanted in two shootings, one of which left a 14-year-old boy dead last summer. Police say officers conducted a traffic stop on Chas Smith, 21, of Bogalusa, just before midnight Friday and found he had two outstanding arrest warrants for shootings that took place last summer, including the shooting death of 14-year-old Landan Williams.
NOLA.com
In fatal shooting outside Marrero store, defendant pleads not guilty to murder
A Harvey man accused of gunning down a father of two outside a west bank store last year pleaded not guilty in the case on Friday. Kintez Johnson, 20, was indicted a day earlier on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, obstruction of justice and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
theadvocate.com
Ponchatoula man sentenced to 99 years in prison for incest, district attorney says
A Ponchatoula man was sentenced to 99 years in prison for incestuous sexual acts, according to the district attorney's office for the 21st Judicial District Court. Malcolm Chester will serve at least 25 years of his sentence without the benefit of parole, the district attorney's office said. He will be granted credit for time served.
EBRSO: 5 children found inside of home during drug bust, 1 adult arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Department of Children and Family Services had to be notified after five children were found inside a home as deputies executed a search warrant during a drug bust, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say over the past month,...
wbrz.com
Woman arrested months after Thanksgiving Day drive-by in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A woman accused of being behind the wheel during a drive-by shooting on Thanksgiving Day was arrested months later for her role in the attack. Kimberly Landry, 41, was booked Tuesday for attempted first-degree murder, criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon after the Nov. 24 shooting.
NOPD investigating first shooting in four days
After a huge spike in gun violence to start the new year, New Orleans saw a lull the last few days. That is until last night. “The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting at an undetermined location,” Officer Reese Harper said
WDSU
Fentanyl-laced marijuana found in Covington, deputies report
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reports fentanyl-laced marijuana was confiscated during a traffic stop on Friday. According to deputies, STPSO Narcotics detectives were patrolling the area of Abita Nursery Subdivision in Covington when they observed a purple Dodge Challenger driving erratically. The driver of...
Crimestoppers tip helps cops arrest suspect in Warehouse District murder
The New Orleans Police Department says a tip to Crimestoppers led their detectives to a suspect in last month’s deadly shooting in the 300 block of Julia Street. Twenty-six-year-old Cache Shelton was booked on a charge of second-degree murder.
WDSU
Victim carjacked in the Tulane/Gravier neighborhood, police arrest 3 suspects including 2 juveniles
New Orleans police are investigating a carjacking in the Tulane/Gravier neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. According to police, Jamal Tuggles, 19, and two other juveniles are accused of an armed carjacking that occurred on the 2600 block of Poydras Street. Tuggles and the two juveniles were arrested later that afternoon after...
wbrz.com
2 arrested in Livingston parish for theft of copper pipes and tools; possibly tied to thefts in other parishes
DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were arrested Monday after deputies executed a search warrant and found thousands of dollars worth of copper pipes and tools. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Vincent and Marci Seal were arrested at Monday. Deputies executed a search warrant at a property along Walker South Road in Denham Springs and found stolen copper piping and tools.
WDSU
Woman accused of shooting a man inside a hotel room on Julia Street
The New Orleans Police Department has announced the arrest of a woman who is accused of shooting a man on Dec. 27. According to police, Cache Shelton, 26, is accused of killing a 29-year-old man inside a hotel room at the 300 block of Julia Street around 8:43 a.m. On...
LSU Student Allegedly Raped Before She Was Fatally Struck by Car, 4 Suspects Arrested
Authorities arrested four individuals Monday (Jan. 23) in the rape of LSU student Madison Brooks who was later hit and killed by a vehicle after being left in a neighborhood nearby. According to WBRZ, Kaivon Washington, 18 (below), and an unnamed 17-year-old (not pictured) have both been arrested and booked...
Man and his dog stabbed in attack
New Orleans Police have arrested a suspect after a Sunday night stabbing wounded a man and his pet. “Victim entered location and suspect stabbed victim and victim’s dog multiple times,” according to an initial police report.
an17.com
Sheriff: Human remains found on border of Washington/St. Tammany Parishes
On January 19, a citizen searching for arrowheads in a field on the east end of Chadell Road discovered what he believed to be human bones. He notified the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office and detectives were dispatched to the scene. Washington Parish detectives determined the bones were likely human...
71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved
71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 20, 2023, a 71-year-old Louisiana woman was struck and killed by two vehicles in the 10400 block of Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge. Neither vehicle stopped to render aid or notify emergency personnel. Police are now looking for the drivers of both vehicles.
an17.com
Temporary worker removed from Sumner campus in police custody Friday
AMITE—Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley confirms that a temporary cafeteria worker at Sumner High School was removed from campus in police custody on Friday. On Friday afternoon, school officials and law enforcement were notified of a possible threat involving a substitute cafeteria worker allegedly selling a homemade baked...
brproud.com
Police believe Baton Rouge club shooting was ‘targeted attack’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. According to the police, 12 people were shot inside a club on the 4600 block of Bennington Avenue. Several were treated at local hospitals. Brad Harris, a...
NOPD pleads for the public to step forward with info on January 17 homicide
The incident happened On Jan. 17 in the 4400 block of Reynes Street and left a man dead.
