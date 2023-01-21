ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklinton, LA

wbrz.com

Man sentenced to 99 years after conviction in incest case

PONCHATOULA - A man was sentenced to 99 years in the Department of Corrections over three years after he was arrested for first-degree rape charges which were later changed to charges for aggravated crimes against nature. Malcolm Chester was 32 at the time of his arrest for first-degree rape charges...
PONCHATOULA, LA
WDSU

Kenner police arrest man accused of carjacking someone at their home

KENNER, La. — Kenner police are investigating a carjacking that occurred at a Kenner residence on Jan. 20. According to police, the victim advised he parked his 2007 Dodge Ram truck in the driveway of his residence, and as he checked his mail, he was approached by the suspect armed with a handgun who demanded his property.
KENNER, LA
theadvocate.com

Bogalusa man accused of killing 14-year-old arrested, police say

Bogalusa police arrested a man last week wanted in two shootings, one of which left a 14-year-old boy dead last summer. Police say officers conducted a traffic stop on Chas Smith, 21, of Bogalusa, just before midnight Friday and found he had two outstanding arrest warrants for shootings that took place last summer, including the shooting death of 14-year-old Landan Williams.
BOGALUSA, LA
NOLA.com

In fatal shooting outside Marrero store, defendant pleads not guilty to murder

A Harvey man accused of gunning down a father of two outside a west bank store last year pleaded not guilty in the case on Friday. Kintez Johnson, 20, was indicted a day earlier on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, obstruction of justice and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
MARRERO, LA
WDSU

Fentanyl-laced marijuana found in Covington, deputies report

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reports fentanyl-laced marijuana was confiscated during a traffic stop on Friday. According to deputies, STPSO Narcotics detectives were patrolling the area of Abita Nursery Subdivision in Covington when they observed a purple Dodge Challenger driving erratically. The driver of...
COVINGTON, LA
wbrz.com

2 arrested in Livingston parish for theft of copper pipes and tools; possibly tied to thefts in other parishes

DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were arrested Monday after deputies executed a search warrant and found thousands of dollars worth of copper pipes and tools. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Vincent and Marci Seal were arrested at Monday. Deputies executed a search warrant at a property along Walker South Road in Denham Springs and found stolen copper piping and tools.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Man and his dog stabbed in attack

New Orleans Police have arrested a suspect after a Sunday night stabbing wounded a man and his pet. “Victim entered location and suspect stabbed victim and victim’s dog multiple times,” according to an initial police report.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved

71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 20, 2023, a 71-year-old Louisiana woman was struck and killed by two vehicles in the 10400 block of Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge. Neither vehicle stopped to render aid or notify emergency personnel. Police are now looking for the drivers of both vehicles.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Temporary worker removed from Sumner campus in police custody Friday

AMITE—Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley confirms that a temporary cafeteria worker at Sumner High School was removed from campus in police custody on Friday. On Friday afternoon, school officials and law enforcement were notified of a possible threat involving a substitute cafeteria worker allegedly selling a homemade baked...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Police believe Baton Rouge club shooting was ‘targeted attack’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. According to the police, 12 people were shot inside a club on the 4600 block of Bennington Avenue. Several were treated at local hospitals. Brad Harris, a...
BATON ROUGE, LA

