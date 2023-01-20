JACKSON — Butts County youth will present two theatrical performances in February. The Butts County Junior Historical Society will present “Something in the Water” on Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Old Flovilla Schoolhouse. The play was written and will be performed by BCJHS members and follows a young girl as she travels back in time with each sip of water from Indian Springs’ artesian well.

BUTTS COUNTY, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO