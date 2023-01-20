Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Suzan Hyatt named Georgia Principal of the Year finalist
JACKSON — Henderson Middle School Principal Dr. Suzan Hyatt has been chosen as a finalist for the Georgia Principal of the Year by the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals. Hyatt is among the top five finalists, one of which will be named Georgia’s Principal of the Year in...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Jackson High School wrestling team finishes in top 16 in Class AAA
The Jackson High School wrestling team went up to Gilmer County for the state preliminary duals on Jan. 14. There, the team defeated Monroe High School in the first round, 50-27, and then fell to Gilmer in a hard-fought match in the finals.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Tree flattens woman’s home, but not her spirit
The storm that blew through Butts County on Thursday, Jan. 12 sent a massive tree crashing down on Joanne Mathis’ home on Cherokee Drive near the Newton County line. When the storm clouds cleared, a white wooden cross and Christian flag in Mathis’ front yard were untouched. When...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Atlanta metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Janet Dahlin is January Extra Mile Award winner
Janet Dahlin was named the Butts County School System’s Extra Mile Award winner for January at the Jan. 17 meeting of the Butts County Board of Education. Dahlin, the school system’s payroll specialist, was nominated by BCSS receptionist and communications assistant Briana Fetrow.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Local youth to present theatrical performances in February
JACKSON — Butts County youth will present two theatrical performances in February. The Butts County Junior Historical Society will present “Something in the Water” on Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Old Flovilla Schoolhouse. The play was written and will be performed by BCJHS members and follows a young girl as she travels back in time with each sip of water from Indian Springs’ artesian well.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Science fiction author to speak at Georgia Writers Museum
EATONTON -- Science fiction author Kim Conrey will be the Georgia Writers Museum “Meet the Author” presenter Feb. 7. She will talk about her book, "Stealing Ares," at the museum at 7 p.m. Readers who have enjoyed high-adventure movies like "Dune," "The Matrix" or "Blade Runner" will be...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Butts County Jail Blotter
The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, 2023. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. • Christy Lynn Armstrong, 59, Cenie...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Clifford Marshall named Butts County Board of Education chairman
JACKSON — Clifford C. Marshall was elected chairman of the Butts County Board of Education during the board’s Jan. 17 meeting. “I am overjoyed and appreciative for the opportunity to serve in the chairman capacity,” said Marshall. “I look forward to assuming the position and working with my fellow board members on establishing a clear vision of high expectations for student achievement, quality instruction, and purposeful collaborations.”
jacksonprogress-argus.com
A celebration of love runs wild on Valentine's Day at Zoo Atlanta
ATLANTA — Animal lovers can celebrate Valentine’s Day at the only venue in the city at which an elephant may stroll by as they toast their special someone. Reservations are now available for the “Wild at Heart” Valentine’s Day dinner, set for Feb. 14 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Zoo Atlanta.
Comments / 0