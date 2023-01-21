Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Nissan Kicks SUV Transforms Into A Giant New Balance Sneaker
Nissan collaborated with New Balance, replicating the looks of the 327 sneakers on a special electrified Kicks SUV to star in a new marketing campaign. The Nissan Kicks e-Power 4WD served as a base for this project which is clearly not destined for production. The SUV received a special wrap covering the entire bodywork and rear windows, which makes it look like an oversized copy of the New Balance 327.
Carscoops
Innocent-Looking Datsun 1200 Ute Hides a Twin-Turbo Viper V10 Under Its Hood
We’ve seen some ludicrous engine swaps in the past, but few come close to this once-meager Datsun 1200 ute, which is now powered by a twin-turbo Dodge Viper V10. The insane build was created by a man named Ivan Turkovic, who, according to Street Machine Magazine, spent five years bringing it to life after the Viper engine initially came on his radar.
Pilot who permitted his children to enter cockpit, which tragically lead to the plane losing control and crashing
On March 23, 1994, a Russian owned airline called Aeroflot had a scheduled flight from Moscow, Russia to the Kai Tak Airport in Hong Kong. The flight was to be completed using one of their newly purchased A310 aircrafts.
Carscoops
New BMW Alpina B5 GT Limited Edition Sends Off Current 5-Series With 625 HP
While we are patiently waiting for the new generation of the BMW 5-Series to debut later this year, Alpina launched one last special edition of the current model. The BMW Alpina B5 GT is likely the coolest and most exclusive variant of the outgoing 5-Series, featuring more power and an M5-beating top speed, and will be offered in a limited production of 250 units in both sedan and Touring forms.
Carscoops
Tesla Accidentally Shows CCS Compatible ‘Magic Dock’ That Can Charge Other EVs
In just the latest example of Tesla introducing new products late, the CCS-compatible charging station that was supposed to be introduced in 2021, allowing any EV to top up their battery at its charging stations, may just have been teased. Screenshots, allegedly taken from the Tesla app and posted to...
Carscoops
Chevy Silverado-Based ‘Razorbak’ Might As Well Be The Next Batmobile
Believe it or not but this insane-looking vehicle was not built from the ground up for a Hollywood blockbuster like Batman and actually started out life as a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Duramax. It shares almost nothing in common with its former self. The vehicle is currently up for sale...
Carscoops
Maserati Merak-Shaped Pile Of Rust Listed On eBay As A Restoration Project
We have seen plenty of classic cars being saved from a very sorry state but the pictured 1979 Maserati Merak SS that is listed on eBay is probably not one of them. The mid-engined sportscar is dubbed as a “mostly complete” vehicle that needs a “total restoration” but from the looks of it, there is little one can do to bring it back to life.
Carscoops
How Much Will This Ford Bronco Raptor With No Reserve Sell For?
How much would you be willing to pay for a 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor that’s barely been used and is looking for a new home?. In the U.S., prices for the Bronco Raptor start at $70,095 and top out at $82,550 but that requires ordering one through a dealership and waiting many months for delivery. Evidently, some shoppers are willing to pay a premium to pick up the keys to a Bronco Raptor immediately, as evidenced by this one listed for sale through Bring a Trailer.
Carscoops
2024 Toyota Tacoma Revealed In Patent Photos, Looks Like A Smaller Tundra
Toyota has been working on an all-new Tacoma and its design has apparently been reveal in new patent photos. Noticed by Motor1, the images show a Tundra-inspired pickup that looks virtually identical to the electric truck concept that was introduced in late 2021. Despite the similarities, the truck in the patent photos is apparently ICE-powered as it trades a fully enclosed grille for a more traditional mesh one with a single bar near the top.
Carscoops
Can You Guess How Much Power The Ford F-150 Raptor R Delivers On A Dyno?
The spec sheet for the Ford F-150 Raptor R reveals that its 5.2-liter supercharged V8 is good for 700 hp and 650 lb-ft (868 Nm) of torque. However, how much of this power actually makes it to the ground?. To find out, Late Model Restoration strapped their freshly delivered F-150...
Carscoops
Europe’s Best-Selling Vehicle Looks Ridiculous Next To America’s
The vehicles on your average U.S. road look far more like the ones on your average European road than they did 40 or 50 years ago. But this graphical overlay reminds us that some things are still very different on either side of the Atlantic Ocean. To no one’s surprise...
Carscoops
Ford To Auction Off 2024 Mustang GT VIN 001 For Charity
The seventh-generation Mustang is fast approaching, and now Ford is offering one lucky customer the opportunity to buy the very first example. The 2024 Mustang GT VIN 001 will be sold at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction later this month. Since the car hasn’t yet been built, the winning bidder will...
Carscoops
Brabus Has A New Boat With Twin 4.8-Liter V8s And 900 HP
Brabus Marine has just unveiled a new boat that would turn heads in even the most exclusive of marinas while surrounded by superyachts costing hundreds of millions of dollars. Dubbed the Shadow 900 Stealth Green Signature Edition, it aims to “redefine luxury day boating.”. As with other Brabus Shadow...
Carscoops
Genesis X Luxury Sedan Render Imagines A Korean Maybach And Bentley Rival
The story contains illustrations by SungNak Lee that are neither related to nor endorsed by Genesis. Genesis has come a long way in recent years, establishing itself as a company that can be mentioned in the same breath as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi. However, if the company was to go further up-market and compete with the likes of Bentley and Maybach, what kind of model could it produce?
Carscoops
Next C9 Corvette Rumored To Debut In 2028, Feature A Gasoline Engine
Even though the C8 Corvette still feels pretty new, Chevrolet’s product planners are already preparing for the next generation, which, according to a new report, will arrive in 2029. Citing unnamed internal sources, GM Authority says that the ninth-generation Corvette will be unveiled in 2028, and its first model...
Carscoops
Make Your Own Cadillac Escalade V On A Budget With Hennessey’s 650 HP Supercharger Upgrade
After years of dreaming, Cadillac finally gave the public what so many have been asking for: an Escalade V. But if you aren’t able to get your hands on one, or perhaps just don’t feel like shelling out the $151,090 base price, Hennessey has just come out with a supercharger kit for the regular Escalade that will allow you to essentially make one yourself.
Carscoops
Jaguar F-Type Gets Amped Up Thanks To Piecha Design
Soon, the Jaguar F-Type will ride off into the sunset but before that happens, Piecha Design has developed a series of eye-catching parts for it. The tuner’s upgrades are available for both F-Type Coupe and F-Type Convertible models and start at the front with the availability of a distinctive splitter that instantly adds to the aggression of the British sports car.
Carscoops
Finale Speed’s $429,000 1969 Camaro Is A Full Carbon Body Restomod
Finale Speed made news recently when it partnered with Dodge to create custom carbon-fiber-bodied 1970 Chargers. Now, it’s making news again but this time with a bowtie on the front. It just debuted a carbon-bodied 1969 Chevrolet Camaro with modern components and a 650 hp (484 kW) crate engine.
Carscoops
1967 Chevy Chevelle With Supercharged Viper V10 Is One Wild Restomod
Mixing marquees when creating restomods is a bit of a faux pas but we can’t help but love this one. It takes a classic 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle and blends it with modern components that include a V10 from a Dodge Viper. And for good measure, there’s a supercharger strapped to it too.
Carscoops
Lightyear 0 Production Suspended As Company Decides To Focus On More Affordable 2
The Lightyear 0 went into production less than three months ago, but the revolutionary electric vehicle has already reached the end of the road as the company has suspended production to “fully focus” on the more affordable 2. In a statement, Lightyear said they’re dealing with a number...
