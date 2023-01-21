ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Hanford Sentinel

Local authors sign books, swap stories at weekend event

Bob Peden and Arianne Wing were just two of the many local authors who showed up at the Kings Library in Hanford Saturday to talk about and sign copies of their latest books. Wing, author of “Disturbing the Dust,” talked to visitors at her table about the history of China Alley and the Chinese community in Hanford.
HANFORD, CA
wascotrib.com

Bakery delivers the finest desserts

There is a new bakery in town that will surely delight your taste buds. Vane's Cakes and Bakery opened last November with rave reviews. Husband and wife team Wences Flores and Vanely Uribe are the owners. It is a family affair, with uncles and nephews lending a hand to attend to the busy clientele.
WASCO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Kings County Disc Golf Club, Hanford, collaborate to build course at Hidden Valley park

A new disc golf course is being constructed in Hidden Valley Park in preparation for a tournament hosted by the Kings County Disc Golf Club on Saturday, Jan. 28. The construction of the course was the result of collaboration between the Kings County Disc Golf Club and the City of Hanford. Hanford’s Parks and Recreation Department donated the buckets set to be used for the course construction, while the Kings County Disc Golf Club will build the course using the donated buckets.
HANFORD, CA
GV Wire

Is Classic Art in Danger at Neglected Fresno Building?

Passing by the Fagbule Glass House, it is easy to note the destroyed building and overlook the fabulous piece of art. It looks like a bomb went off at the location at 1930 E. Shields Avenue, across the street from Manchester Center. David Taub. Opinion. The only glass at the...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Nick Vargas of The Source LGBT+ Center named Businessperson of the Year

Nick Vargas, co-founder and director of development and strategy at the Source LGBT+ Center, was named "Business Person of the Year" at the annual Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Award Gala, held Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Vargas was nominated alongside other well-known businesspeople: Beth Bruegman, Gil Aguilar and Amanda...
TULARE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Parks and Traffic Commission meeting of two members cancelled

The Hanford Parking and Traffic Commission meeting scheduled for Jan. 26 has been canceled because there are no agenda items, according to the city. Additionally, there are only two commission members sitting on the commission, Alex Dwiggins and Orie Rubalcava. The commission usually has five members, meaning there are three vacancies to be filled.
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

BuddyCheck24: Fighting and winning after cancer diagnosis

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Family is everything to 58-year-old Lynette Hill of Fresno. Pictures of her family line her walls of her husband and her five now adult sons. She credits her family with helping her through the most difficult year and a half journey of her life battling breast cancer. “It was the worst journey…worst […]
FRESNO, CA
tourcounsel.com

Fashion Fair Mall | Shopping mall in Fresno, California

Fashion Fair Mall. Since, in this shopping center, you can find different clothing, accessory, and footwear stores. As well as, you can clear your mind in the areas for entertainment. Featured shopping stores: JCPenney, Macy's, Victoria's Secret&PINK, Forever 21, Hot Topic, Men's Wearhouse, Hollister Co., H&M, Torrid, Spencers, Zumiez, Abercrombie&Kids,...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crew caught on camera breaking into meat business in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. — This crew must be vegetarian after breaking into a meat business and walking out empty-handed. Danny Mendes, the owner of Tulare Meat Locker and Sausage Co. says the three that were caught on camera breaking the front door left with nothing. His guess was they were...
TULARE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Three Rivers, hammered by rain, awaits reopening of national parks

Nestled at the foot of Sequoia National Park, the town of Three Rivers is usually the first impression that travelers get of the beautiful park — and the last memory as they travel back through the foothills and into the Valley. This winter, however, visitors will take away memories...
THREE RIVERS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera depuites search for missing man

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search continues for a 21-year-old man who did not report to work in Madera County on Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they are looking for Christopher Alvarez who was last seen by family members at his home in the area of Juanita Drive and Highway 145 […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Launch Central Valley aims to build new Valley businesses

Successful small businesses are vital to a flourishing Central Valley in areas from providing jobs to making progress in literacy rates, according to a Fresno Pacific University press release. Fresno Pacific University’s Center for Community Transformation is helping entrepreneurs start and grow life-giving businesses through its Launch Central Valley program....
FRESNO, CA

