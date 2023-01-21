Read full article on original website
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.Sherif SaadTulare County, CA
California sheriff's office claims gang-related "massacre" murdered 6 people, including a newborn.Sherif SaadGoshen, CA
Young open heart surgery survivor from Clovis shines on stage with country singer Lainey Wilson
A Clovis girl's dream came true when she met country music star Lainey Wilson during her concert at Visalia's Fox Theatre on January 14.
Hanford Sentinel
Local authors sign books, swap stories at weekend event
Bob Peden and Arianne Wing were just two of the many local authors who showed up at the Kings Library in Hanford Saturday to talk about and sign copies of their latest books. Wing, author of “Disturbing the Dust,” talked to visitors at her table about the history of China Alley and the Chinese community in Hanford.
wascotrib.com
Bakery delivers the finest desserts
There is a new bakery in town that will surely delight your taste buds. Vane's Cakes and Bakery opened last November with rave reviews. Husband and wife team Wences Flores and Vanely Uribe are the owners. It is a family affair, with uncles and nephews lending a hand to attend to the busy clientele.
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County Disc Golf Club, Hanford, collaborate to build course at Hidden Valley park
A new disc golf course is being constructed in Hidden Valley Park in preparation for a tournament hosted by the Kings County Disc Golf Club on Saturday, Jan. 28. The construction of the course was the result of collaboration between the Kings County Disc Golf Club and the City of Hanford. Hanford’s Parks and Recreation Department donated the buckets set to be used for the course construction, while the Kings County Disc Golf Club will build the course using the donated buckets.
GV Wire
Is Classic Art in Danger at Neglected Fresno Building?
Passing by the Fagbule Glass House, it is easy to note the destroyed building and overlook the fabulous piece of art. It looks like a bomb went off at the location at 1930 E. Shields Avenue, across the street from Manchester Center. David Taub. Opinion. The only glass at the...
Hanford Sentinel
Nick Vargas of The Source LGBT+ Center named Businessperson of the Year
Nick Vargas, co-founder and director of development and strategy at the Source LGBT+ Center, was named "Business Person of the Year" at the annual Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Award Gala, held Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Vargas was nominated alongside other well-known businesspeople: Beth Bruegman, Gil Aguilar and Amanda...
Sunnyside Deli now dealing with repeated break-ins: owner
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sunnyside Deli, the sole survivor of the Sunnyside strip mall fire that took place more than two weeks ago, continues to deal with break-ins as owners try to assess the damage. One of the owners of the Sunnyside Deli says thieves have been breaking into the restaurant almost every day since […]
Surprise! Fresno woman celebrates 95th birthday with favorite CHP officer
A Fresno woman celebrated her 95th birthday on Tuesday with a surprise from her favorite California Highway Patrol Officer and ABC30.
Hanford Sentinel
Parks and Traffic Commission meeting of two members cancelled
The Hanford Parking and Traffic Commission meeting scheduled for Jan. 26 has been canceled because there are no agenda items, according to the city. Additionally, there are only two commission members sitting on the commission, Alex Dwiggins and Orie Rubalcava. The commission usually has five members, meaning there are three vacancies to be filled.
BuddyCheck24: Fighting and winning after cancer diagnosis
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Family is everything to 58-year-old Lynette Hill of Fresno. Pictures of her family line her walls of her husband and her five now adult sons. She credits her family with helping her through the most difficult year and a half journey of her life battling breast cancer. “It was the worst journey…worst […]
tourcounsel.com
Fashion Fair Mall | Shopping mall in Fresno, California
Fashion Fair Mall. Since, in this shopping center, you can find different clothing, accessory, and footwear stores. As well as, you can clear your mind in the areas for entertainment. Featured shopping stores: JCPenney, Macy's, Victoria's Secret&PINK, Forever 21, Hot Topic, Men's Wearhouse, Hollister Co., H&M, Torrid, Spencers, Zumiez, Abercrombie&Kids,...
KMPH.com
Crew caught on camera breaking into meat business in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. — This crew must be vegetarian after breaking into a meat business and walking out empty-handed. Danny Mendes, the owner of Tulare Meat Locker and Sausage Co. says the three that were caught on camera breaking the front door left with nothing. His guess was they were...
Fresno Police react to Monterey Park massacre
Fresno's Chief of Police, Paco Balderrama, says he and the members of his department are closely monitoring the situation.
Hanford Sentinel
Three Rivers, hammered by rain, awaits reopening of national parks
Nestled at the foot of Sequoia National Park, the town of Three Rivers is usually the first impression that travelers get of the beautiful park — and the last memory as they travel back through the foothills and into the Valley. This winter, however, visitors will take away memories...
Man arrested for burglarizing several businesses in downtown Visalia
A man is behind bars for burglarizing several businesses in downtown Visalia this week.
Man arrested in Corcoran after allegedly peeping into windows, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 30-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a resident, according to the Corcoran Police Department. Police say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of Hale Avenue regarding a man who allegedly entered a home, exposed himself to the resident, and fled the scene. Officers say they […]
Suspects in massage parlor attempted robbery wanted in Fresno County, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three suspects are wanted in Fresno County following an attempted robbery at a massage parlor in an area south of Clovis, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were initially called on Saturday at around 7:30 p.m. following a report of a gunshot victim at the Shanghai Massage Spa, […]
Madera depuites search for missing man
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search continues for a 21-year-old man who did not report to work in Madera County on Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they are looking for Christopher Alvarez who was last seen by family members at his home in the area of Juanita Drive and Highway 145 […]
Hanford Sentinel
Launch Central Valley aims to build new Valley businesses
Successful small businesses are vital to a flourishing Central Valley in areas from providing jobs to making progress in literacy rates, according to a Fresno Pacific University press release. Fresno Pacific University’s Center for Community Transformation is helping entrepreneurs start and grow life-giving businesses through its Launch Central Valley program....
WANTED: Arson suspects in Fresno strip mall fire, new pictures released
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Fresno Fire Department continue to search for two men who officials say could be related to an arson that destroyed a southeast Fresno strip mall earlier this month. On Friday, Fresno Fire officials released a new surveillance video hoping someone will be able to identify the suspects. Surveillance […]
