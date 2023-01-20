Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Nike To Shutter Seattle Store, Leaving Downtown Area Without A StapleTy D.Seattle, WA
2023 Emerald City Comic ConMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Related
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Dodgers: Max Muncy Talks Gavin Lux and Shortstop Position
Dodgers infielder says Lux will be just fine taking over the shortstop postion
Marlins prepared to make shocking Jazz Chisholm move after Luis Arraez trade
Before going down with an injury, Jazz Chisholm looked like the future at second base for the Miami Marlins. But after the Marlins traded for Luis Arraez, Chisholm’s stranglehold of second base has now vanished. Chisholm will now be Miami’s starting center fielder, via ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Marlins’ General...
Mariners Sign Mike Ford To Minor League Deal
Mike Ford is back with the Mariners on a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training, according to his MLB.com transactions log. Ford played in 16 major league games with Seattle in 2022 while ultimately bouncing around between four different organizations — the Giants, Braves, and Angels being the other three. He took 149 total big league plate appearances and overall hit just .206/.302/.313 with three home runs and 40 strikeouts.
bvmsports.com
A’s Sign Joe Wieland To Minor League Contract
A’s Sign Joe Wieland To Minor League Contract By Drew Silva | January 22, 2023 at 8:17am CDT Joe Wieland has agreed to a minor league deal with the Athletics, according to his MLB transactions log. Wieland, 33, spent the 2022 season in the Rays’ minor league system after bouncing around for a handful of years between Nippon Professional Baseball,…
Yardbarker
White Sox sign reliever Mike Morin to minors deal
The White Sox have made another minor league signing ahead of spring training. According to MiLB.com’s transactions page, the organization has agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Mike Morin on a minor-league deal. The deal became official on Jan. 12, and Morin was assigned to Triple-A Charlotte on Jan. 18.
MyNorthwest.com
Drayer: The Mariners’ options with rotation deeper than ever
The consistency that was a major mark of the Mariners’ 2022 starting rotation turns to continuity in 2023. The five (plus one) starters who ended last season with the team – Luis Castillo, Robbie Ray, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Marco Gonzales and Chris Flexen – are all preparing to return to Peoria, Ariz., for the start of the next season.
True Blue LA
Dodgers sign pitcher Tyler Cyr to minor league contract, per reports
The Dodgers signed pitcher Tyler Cyr to a minor league contract, per multiple reports. The right-hander will be a non-roster invitee to major league camp at spring training, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Cyr was released by the A’s on January 13 to make roster room for new signee...
Comments / 0