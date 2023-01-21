PARRIOTT, Mary Heise

March 29, 1932 – January 12, 2023

San Antonio, Texas

Mary Heise Parriott died peacefully in her home, Blue Skies of Texas, on January 12, 2023 at the age of 90. Born March 29, 1932 in Mankato, Minnesota, Mary was the only child of Albert and Cecilia Heise.

In her early years, Mary frequently hunted large game with her father and traveled with her mother to music competitions. Known especially for singing in choirs, Mary also played several instruments: cornet, marimba, and piano. In her free time, she learned to fly planes and purchased one of her own with two close friends.

After graduating in dental hygiene from the University of Minnesota, she married Louran Dale “LD” Parriott. While LD served in the Korean War as a fighter pilot, Mary moved to Southern California with a friend and began a career in dentistry.

Upon LD’s return they had two children, Laura Denice (1956) and Douglas John (1957). Throughout their life as an Air Force family, they were stationed in Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Minnesota, California, Virginia, and Thailand.

After having kids, she became a working mother while LD frequently traveled as an active-duty pilot. At one point in Mary’s career, she traveled to China with an associate to share best dental hygiene practices with the local communities. She also excelled in sales at MetLife and was adept in insurance, retirement, and savings products. Mary continued her many extracurricular activities, most notably: skiing, swimming, and playing music.

Mary and LD later retired in Arizona and were involved members of the Sun City West community. Many recognized Mary from her billboard appearance promoting aerobics and healthy living. They often competed in golf tournaments and hosted bridge games. She was always the life of the party and brought out the best in people. Mary was also an awarded member of the Senior Olympics Synchronized Swimming Team. Folks were sad to see LD pass in 1999 and Mary leave Arizona shortly after.

Mary spent the latter part of her life with Stephen Rainbolt and remained in Texas where they enjoyed kayaking, boating, and fishing on the Gulf of Mexico. Mary continued her lifestyle as a world traveler, taking Stephen to Antarctica and Alaska. They both grew old together, supported each other, and later joined the Air Force Village at Blue Skies of Texas.

Mary was survived by her five grandchildren; Beverly, Lauren, Kurt, Katherine, and Marilyn; and five great grandchildren: Colten, Farrah, Connor, Gavin, and Landon. Her children, Laura and Douglas, both preceded her in death. She is also survived by several cousins, extended family members, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at Camino Del Sol Funeral Chapel in Sun City West Arizona on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 11:00 AM to Noon.