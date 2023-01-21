ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wsiu.org

Illinois State Museum Director Cinnamon Catlin-Legutko has died

The director of the Illinois State Museum in Springfield, Cinnamon Catlin-Legutko, has died. She died over the weekend following a lengthy battle with cancer, according to her husband Larry Legutko's social media post. It was a battle "she valiantly fought with good humor, a dogged determination and an optimism that was felt by me, my son, friends and colleagues and her care team. She touched oh so many lives," he wrote.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
cilfm.com

Natalie Phelps Finnie appointed IDNR Director

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WJPF) – A southern Illinoisan will be the next head of the Illinois Department of Natural Resource. Former State Representative Natalie Phelps Finnie replaces former director Colleen Callahan. Finnie has served as Deputy Director of IDNR since August of 2021 where she oversaw the Office of Land...
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

Student from Normal plans to bike cross country for cancer treatment

A college student from Normal plans to participate in a months-long biking journey to raise money for cancer treatment. Jonathan Boudreaux is one of 17 students in the Illini 4000 that has been active since 2007, and has raised over $1.1 million. Boudreaux said he is dedicating his bike ride...
NORMAL, IL
wglt.org

Homebuilding is back in Bloomington-Normal, even with some sticker shock

After years of being largely dormant, Bloomington-Normal’s homebuilding industry is back in business. Bloomington and Normal issued a combined 244 permits for new home construction in 2022. That’s up 51% from the year before, with more building planned for 2023. It’s one part of the community’s response to...
NORMAL, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Closings, delays and remote days for January 25

Illinois Public Media is tracking a winter storm system. Forecasters expect it to bring heavy snow to Central Illinois on January 25. This story will be updated. Decatur Public Schools: no school for students on January 25. All athletic and school activities are also canceled. This ‘snow day’ will be made up at the end of the year.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
CHARLESTON, IL
freedom929.com

MONDAY’S HEADLINES (1/23/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois’ unemployment rate was unchanged in December at 4.7% and still remains higher than the national average of 3.5%. The Illinois Department of Labor reports a decrease of 800 jobs from the month before. November’s job gains were adjusted downward by more than 5,000. The largest gains over the month were in education and health services. The largest losses were in professional business services and hospitality.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Former Avanti’s restaurant to become new green space for Bradley

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University announced Monday that an acquisition of new property is part of a long-term plan to create more green space on and around campus. Bradley gained ownership of the property on Main Street, which was formerly an Avanti’s restaurant, on Friday, Jan. 20. The university purchased the building, the land it sits on, and surrounding lots for $690,000.
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Short notice of suspension of services at Peru's St. Margaret's hospital 'blindsides' the Illinois Valley

It didn't take long for the news that emergency room staffing issues would force a suspension of operations at St. Margaret's hospital in Peru to spread like wildfire. A letter sent to employees by hospital president and CEO Tim Muntz and board chairman Terry Judd on Friday informing them of the Jan. 28 suspension quickly found its way to social media.
PERU, IL
wcbu.org

Bradley University buys former Main Street Avanti's, with plans to convert the site to green space

Bradley University plans to convert the former Avanti's restaurant at University and West Main Street into green space. In an email to faculty and staff, Bradley University president Stephen Standifird said the university acquired the property on Friday. Terms of the deal weren't immediately available, but commercial realtor Joseph & Camper had the property and adjacent parcels listed for $799,000.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UnityPoint to be awarded federal funding to address doctor shortage

UPDATE (6:35 p.m.) – UnityPoint Health has released the following statement to WMBD. UnityPoint Health is pleased and very grateful to receive additional federal funding to help address the behavioral health physician shortage and improve access to quality care for our patients and families in Central Illinois. This support will fund an additional 3 resident positions in the Psychiatry Residency Program we host with the University of Illinois College of Medicine. It will help secure training for the next generation of physicians in our community.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Residents up in arms about proposed Pekin demolition

PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two historic buildings in downtown Pekin are set for demolition, but not without some pushback from a group of passionate local residents. The Arcade and Tobin buildings on Capitol Street were purchased by Tazewell County a decade ago, but have sat mostly vacant since then. That’s on top of up to $500,000 in renovations for one of them, with an estimated $1 million further to keep them habitable. According to the Board, it’s a more cost efficient option to demolish them than continue to renovate.
PEKIN, IL
25newsnow.com

Snow is on the way

Ol’ Man Winter has been quiet this month but that’s about to change. A storm system will spread snow over the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday mid-day. Peoria can expect 2 to 4 inches while Bloomington-Normal can expect 3 to 5 inches. The heaviest snow will fall along I-57 with 4 to 7 inches expected. Snow showers return Friday and Sunday. Long term, a couple of days next week we’ll see highs in the twenties and single digit lows.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Man hit by train in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was hit by a train Tuesday morning in northeastern Springfield. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the railroad crossing near the intersection of Camp Butler and Laverna Rd. at 10:15 a.m. after a railroad employee called 911, who said they possibly hit someone. Deputies found a man around […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
smilepolitely.com

Five more delicious chicken wings in Champaign-Urbana

Little else is more important (to me) than finding — and devouring — all the delicious chicken wings in Champaign-Urbana. Ever since the pandemic took Sakanaya’s and Crane Alley’s wings away, I have been continually searching for more C-U wings to love. Last year, I wrote about five places for inimitable wings around C-U: Black Dog, Masijta Grill, San Maru, Stango Cuisine, and The Stuft Bird; all amazing wings that aren’t like others in town. If you have a favorite chicken wing that isn’t included in these lists, do tell.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
starvedrock.media

Peru Mayor Reacts After Call With St. Margaret's Administration

“Blindsided” is how Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski says he felt when finding out plans to close the hospital in his town. Kolowski says he took part in a Zoom call Monday with St. Margaret's Health President & CEO Tim Muntz along with other hospital administrators. State Senator Sue Rezin and State Representative Lance Yednock were also on the call.
PERU, IL
25newsnow.com

Friends and Family hold AntiBullying Rally for Princeville Student, Noah Guzman

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dozens came out to Steven Square Park to speak up for 18-year-old Noah Guzman and against antibully. As we first reported to you this past week, court documents show, a couple of students took inappropriate pictures of Guzman, who is autistic, while in the school’s bathroom, shared them, and posted the pics on social media.
PRINCEVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy