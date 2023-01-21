Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wsiu.org
Illinois State Museum Director Cinnamon Catlin-Legutko has died
The director of the Illinois State Museum in Springfield, Cinnamon Catlin-Legutko, has died. She died over the weekend following a lengthy battle with cancer, according to her husband Larry Legutko's social media post. It was a battle "she valiantly fought with good humor, a dogged determination and an optimism that was felt by me, my son, friends and colleagues and her care team. She touched oh so many lives," he wrote.
cilfm.com
Natalie Phelps Finnie appointed IDNR Director
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WJPF) – A southern Illinoisan will be the next head of the Illinois Department of Natural Resource. Former State Representative Natalie Phelps Finnie replaces former director Colleen Callahan. Finnie has served as Deputy Director of IDNR since August of 2021 where she oversaw the Office of Land...
wglt.org
'A huge honor': Unit 5 paraprofessional is one of 2 Illinoisans nominated for national education award
For nearly a decade, Susan Naber has supported the learning of Unit 5’s tiniest students. Naber is a paraprofessional at Brigham Early Learning Center, a south Bloomington pre-kindergarten school for at-risk youth. “The teacher is the person who runs the program, puts the class together, has the lesson plans...
wglt.org
Student from Normal plans to bike cross country for cancer treatment
A college student from Normal plans to participate in a months-long biking journey to raise money for cancer treatment. Jonathan Boudreaux is one of 17 students in the Illini 4000 that has been active since 2007, and has raised over $1.1 million. Boudreaux said he is dedicating his bike ride...
wglt.org
Homebuilding is back in Bloomington-Normal, even with some sticker shock
After years of being largely dormant, Bloomington-Normal’s homebuilding industry is back in business. Bloomington and Normal issued a combined 244 permits for new home construction in 2022. That’s up 51% from the year before, with more building planned for 2023. It’s one part of the community’s response to...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Closings, delays and remote days for January 25
Illinois Public Media is tracking a winter storm system. Forecasters expect it to bring heavy snow to Central Illinois on January 25. This story will be updated. Decatur Public Schools: no school for students on January 25. All athletic and school activities are also canceled. This ‘snow day’ will be made up at the end of the year.
wglt.org
Bloomington council OKs plan for waste disposal site, rejects proposal for D.C. lobbyist
Henson Disposal’s proposal to build a waste transfer station south of the city advanced Monday night, with the Bloomington City Council approving a preliminary plan and agreeing to extend sewer and water mains to the property. The nearly 41-acre tract is just outside city limits, at the corner of...
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
freedom929.com
MONDAY’S HEADLINES (1/23/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois’ unemployment rate was unchanged in December at 4.7% and still remains higher than the national average of 3.5%. The Illinois Department of Labor reports a decrease of 800 jobs from the month before. November’s job gains were adjusted downward by more than 5,000. The largest gains over the month were in education and health services. The largest losses were in professional business services and hospitality.
Central Illinois Proud
Former Avanti’s restaurant to become new green space for Bradley
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University announced Monday that an acquisition of new property is part of a long-term plan to create more green space on and around campus. Bradley gained ownership of the property on Main Street, which was formerly an Avanti’s restaurant, on Friday, Jan. 20. The university purchased the building, the land it sits on, and surrounding lots for $690,000.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois woman indicted with 4 counts of burglary in 5 days at Bartonville KFC
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria woman has been charged with burglary at the Bartonville KFC on four different occasions. According to a Grand Jury press release, 32-year-old Rachel Sansale was arrested for four burglary attempts between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14 at the KFC on Washington St, Bartonville. All...
wglt.org
Short notice of suspension of services at Peru's St. Margaret's hospital 'blindsides' the Illinois Valley
It didn't take long for the news that emergency room staffing issues would force a suspension of operations at St. Margaret's hospital in Peru to spread like wildfire. A letter sent to employees by hospital president and CEO Tim Muntz and board chairman Terry Judd on Friday informing them of the Jan. 28 suspension quickly found its way to social media.
wcbu.org
Bradley University buys former Main Street Avanti's, with plans to convert the site to green space
Bradley University plans to convert the former Avanti's restaurant at University and West Main Street into green space. In an email to faculty and staff, Bradley University president Stephen Standifird said the university acquired the property on Friday. Terms of the deal weren't immediately available, but commercial realtor Joseph & Camper had the property and adjacent parcels listed for $799,000.
Central Illinois Proud
UnityPoint to be awarded federal funding to address doctor shortage
UPDATE (6:35 p.m.) – UnityPoint Health has released the following statement to WMBD. UnityPoint Health is pleased and very grateful to receive additional federal funding to help address the behavioral health physician shortage and improve access to quality care for our patients and families in Central Illinois. This support will fund an additional 3 resident positions in the Psychiatry Residency Program we host with the University of Illinois College of Medicine. It will help secure training for the next generation of physicians in our community.
25newsnow.com
Residents up in arms about proposed Pekin demolition
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two historic buildings in downtown Pekin are set for demolition, but not without some pushback from a group of passionate local residents. The Arcade and Tobin buildings on Capitol Street were purchased by Tazewell County a decade ago, but have sat mostly vacant since then. That’s on top of up to $500,000 in renovations for one of them, with an estimated $1 million further to keep them habitable. According to the Board, it’s a more cost efficient option to demolish them than continue to renovate.
25newsnow.com
Snow is on the way
Ol’ Man Winter has been quiet this month but that’s about to change. A storm system will spread snow over the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday mid-day. Peoria can expect 2 to 4 inches while Bloomington-Normal can expect 3 to 5 inches. The heaviest snow will fall along I-57 with 4 to 7 inches expected. Snow showers return Friday and Sunday. Long term, a couple of days next week we’ll see highs in the twenties and single digit lows.
Man hit by train in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was hit by a train Tuesday morning in northeastern Springfield. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the railroad crossing near the intersection of Camp Butler and Laverna Rd. at 10:15 a.m. after a railroad employee called 911, who said they possibly hit someone. Deputies found a man around […]
smilepolitely.com
Five more delicious chicken wings in Champaign-Urbana
Little else is more important (to me) than finding — and devouring — all the delicious chicken wings in Champaign-Urbana. Ever since the pandemic took Sakanaya’s and Crane Alley’s wings away, I have been continually searching for more C-U wings to love. Last year, I wrote about five places for inimitable wings around C-U: Black Dog, Masijta Grill, San Maru, Stango Cuisine, and The Stuft Bird; all amazing wings that aren’t like others in town. If you have a favorite chicken wing that isn’t included in these lists, do tell.
starvedrock.media
Peru Mayor Reacts After Call With St. Margaret's Administration
“Blindsided” is how Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski says he felt when finding out plans to close the hospital in his town. Kolowski says he took part in a Zoom call Monday with St. Margaret's Health President & CEO Tim Muntz along with other hospital administrators. State Senator Sue Rezin and State Representative Lance Yednock were also on the call.
25newsnow.com
Friends and Family hold AntiBullying Rally for Princeville Student, Noah Guzman
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dozens came out to Steven Square Park to speak up for 18-year-old Noah Guzman and against antibully. As we first reported to you this past week, court documents show, a couple of students took inappropriate pictures of Guzman, who is autistic, while in the school’s bathroom, shared them, and posted the pics on social media.
Comments / 1