Jefferson County, CO

Jeffco considers giving 20 acres of fairgrounds land to the Westernaires

By Rick Sallinger
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

JeffCo considers giving 20 acres of fairgrounds land to the Westernaires youth organization 01:59

The youth horseback precision drill team known as the Westernaires has long called the Jefferson County Fairgrounds its home, and an advisory committee is now suggesting that the group be given 20 acres of the land there for no charge. But there is some pushback to the idea.

Appearing at the National Western Stock Show and other events, the Westernairers are a precious bit of Americana with a salute to Western heritage. They were founded more than 70 years ago.

"We would like to see them remain in Jefferson County. Transferring this property to them seems like a course of action that is appropriate," said Tom Hoby, director of Jeffco Open Space.

The arena and boarding facilities that the Westernaires use has been leased to them for free to this point. It's located on the Fairgrounds property near the intersection of 6th Avenue and Indiana Street.

Frank Hutfless, a former Jefferson County attorney, said he has nothing against the horseback riding group.

"That property was paid for with taxpayer money. The Westernaires are a private nonprofit," he said.

Jeffco Open Space has given away land before to cities, towns and park districts. But what happens down the road if the Westernaires decide to leave and the land goes back to the county?

"There's no guarantee that the county commissioners won't approve the sale for a commercial purpose or residential purpose," Hutfless said.

But the county official who oversees the property does not foresee that.

"I can tell you right now it is open space. It is and it will remain open space on the moment that we have identified," Hoby said.

There is no criticism of the Westernaires in this debate. It's a question about the land. The decision on whether to transfer it to the Westernaires will be up to the county commissioners.

No date has been set yet for a hearing or a vote.

