ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show visits Sachi's Cakes and Desserts Lab

BEAUMONT — The owner of Sachi's Cakes and Desserts Lab creates her menu based on her life in the Philippines and world travels. Sachi's offers a wide variety of treats from cheesecake to potato chip chocolate cookies, there is sure to be something for everyone. You can visit Sachi's...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show visits Gator Country

BEAUMONT — Gator Country is bringing back crawfish with the gators. Every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 5pm to 10pm at Gator Country you can feast on crawfish, hamburgers, pizza, catfish and more. Gator Country is also giving away 5lbs of crawfish each day this week on their Facebook....
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

TORNADO WARNING for SE Jasper Co, SW Newton Co, SW Beauregard Pa

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a. Southwestern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas... Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas... * Until 445 PM CST. * At 412 PM CST, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both. tornadoes...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

West Orange-Cove and Orangefield schools to remain closed Wednesday

TEXAS — West Orange - Cove Consolidated ISD: Due to widespread power outages and the uncertainty of when power will be restored, WOCCISD classes are canceled for Wednesday, 1/25/2023. Campuses have not sustained any major damage, and we plan to return to class on Thursday, 1/26/2023. Thank you for your continued support, and GO MUSTANGS!
ORANGEFIELD, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Storms knock out power to thousands in Southeast Texas

Southeast Texas — Entergy - As of 8:30 p.m., approximately 21,000 customers are without power, down from a peak of more than 32,000 at 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Additional resources are being deployed to the hardest hit areas (Orange, Port Arthur, Winnie and Beaumont networks) to assist with restoration efforts.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Pastor Randy Feldschau to run for re-election to Beaumont Council At-Large seat

Beaumont — Pastor Randy Feldschau has decided to run for re-election to his Beaumont Council At-Large seat, after telling KFDM/Fox 4 he had considered running for mayor. Feldschau has served two terms. The other At-Large seat is held by A.J. Turner, who plans to run again. Rev. Michael Cooper and Terry Roy are also running for the At-Large seat.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Woman accused in deadly 2019 stabbing at Port Arthur apartment complex set for trial Tuesday

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 26-year-old Port Arthur woman who had her bond revoked after missing a 2022 court appearance will stand trial this week for murder. Amesty Smith was set to appear before Judge John Stevens Monday, December 5, 2022 morning to possibly begin her trial, but she did not show up. She was arrested that evening and has been in custody ever since.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy