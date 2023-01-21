Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits Sachi's Cakes and Desserts Lab
BEAUMONT — The owner of Sachi's Cakes and Desserts Lab creates her menu based on her life in the Philippines and world travels. Sachi's offers a wide variety of treats from cheesecake to potato chip chocolate cookies, there is sure to be something for everyone. You can visit Sachi's...
Beaumont mother who was paralyzed in brutal 2019 attack thanks Southeast Texas community for donations
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont mother reached out for help after a brutal attack and was met with the love and support of the Southeast Texas community. "It's been very humbling to see people support me even though they don't really know me," Brittany Morris, a Beaumont mother, said.
KFDM-TV
KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles makes acting debut playing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Beaumont — Many people aspire to become actors or actresses, and it can often take years to be chosen for a high-profile role. KFDM/Fox 4 anchor Mello Styles has made his acting debut in what some might call the role of a lifetime. Mello is starring as Dr. Martin...
Southeast Texas businesses honor hometown heroes with 3rd Annual BBQ and Brown Water event
BEAUMONT, Texas — First responders serve the Southeast Texas community, but today it was their turn to be served. Five different businesses came together at J. W’s Patio to serve the hometown heroes a good meal on Wednesday. J. W’s patio, Rao's bakery, Renegade Industrial, Mason Construction and...
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits Gator Country
BEAUMONT — Gator Country is bringing back crawfish with the gators. Every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 5pm to 10pm at Gator Country you can feast on crawfish, hamburgers, pizza, catfish and more. Gator Country is also giving away 5lbs of crawfish each day this week on their Facebook....
Justice of Peace Joseph Guillory II performing free wedding ceremonies on Valentine's Day
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — There will be a new cupid in Port Arthur on Valentine's Day and his name is Justice of Peace Joseph Guillory II. Judge Guillory will perform free wedding ceremonies on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Every other day during the "month of love," Judge Guillory will perform ceremonies for $50.
WATCH LIVE | Confirmed tornado on ground in Southeast Texas headed toward Orange
BEAUMONT, Texas — With multiple Southeast Texas counties and other counties across the state under tornado watches and warnings Tuesday, officials are warning residents to take necessary precaution. A tornado is on the ground near Taylor Landing in Southeast Texas. A squall line of thunderstorms, some possibly severe, is...
kjas.com
TORNADO WARNING for SE Jasper Co, SW Newton Co, SW Beauregard Pa
BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a. Southwestern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas... Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas... * Until 445 PM CST. * At 412 PM CST, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both. tornadoes...
Adaptive Sports for Kids non-profit to get new field at Babe Ruth Park in Nederland
NEDERLAND, Texas — Exciting new upgrades are in store for an organization that serves people with special needs. Adaptive Sports for Kids is a non-profit that gives kids and adults with special needs an opportunity to play sports. The organization has offered athletic opportunities to Southeast Texas families since...
Rewiring project to help restore, preserve The McFaddin-Ward House in Beaumont beginning soon
BEAUMONT, Texas — A massive preservation project is set to begin on the McFaddin-Ward House soon. Next week, electricians will begin rewiring the building as an ongoing effort to restore and preserve the 118-year-old home. This costly and time-consuming project presents some challenges. In order to minimize cutting too...
Pastor of Port Arthur church that was destroyed by fire hoping to rebuild
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur church was consumed by a fire early Thursday morning but the pastor says they hope to rebuild. Firefighters from the Port Arthur Fire Department were battling the fire at the Endtime Deliverance Holiness Church on 19th St. at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
fox4beaumont.com
West Orange-Cove and Orangefield schools to remain closed Wednesday
TEXAS — West Orange - Cove Consolidated ISD: Due to widespread power outages and the uncertainty of when power will be restored, WOCCISD classes are canceled for Wednesday, 1/25/2023. Campuses have not sustained any major damage, and we plan to return to class on Thursday, 1/26/2023. Thank you for your continued support, and GO MUSTANGS!
fox4beaumont.com
Storms knock out power to thousands in Southeast Texas
Southeast Texas — Entergy - As of 8:30 p.m., approximately 21,000 customers are without power, down from a peak of more than 32,000 at 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Additional resources are being deployed to the hardest hit areas (Orange, Port Arthur, Winnie and Beaumont networks) to assist with restoration efforts.
KFDM-TV
Pastor Randy Feldschau to run for re-election to Beaumont Council At-Large seat
Beaumont — Pastor Randy Feldschau has decided to run for re-election to his Beaumont Council At-Large seat, after telling KFDM/Fox 4 he had considered running for mayor. Feldschau has served two terms. The other At-Large seat is held by A.J. Turner, who plans to run again. Rev. Michael Cooper and Terry Roy are also running for the At-Large seat.
Woman accused in deadly 2019 stabbing at Port Arthur apartment complex set for trial Tuesday
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 26-year-old Port Arthur woman who had her bond revoked after missing a 2022 court appearance will stand trial this week for murder. Amesty Smith was set to appear before Judge John Stevens Monday, December 5, 2022 morning to possibly begin her trial, but she did not show up. She was arrested that evening and has been in custody ever since.
Brutal attack leaves Beaumont mother paralyzed, she needs a car modified for her disability
BEAUMONT, Texas — Brittany Morris is a single mother of twin boys. In August 2019, her ex-boyfriend stabbed her eight times. The brutal attack left her paralyzed and she now relies on a wheelchair. "Once I made it to the ICU, the doctor told me I wouldn't be able...
Lumberton firefighters battle fire at duplex just south of city Tuesday morning
LUMBERTON, Texas — No injuries were reported after firefighters in Hardin County battled a structure fire at a duplex along U.S. Highway 69 Tuesday morning. Firefighters from the Lumberton Fire Department responded to the fire at the duplex in the 2800 block of U.S. Highway 69 just south of Lumberton.
fox4beaumont.com
BREAKING NEWS LIVE: Strong winds lift and overturn 18 wheeler on Highway 73
Jefferson County — A state trooper tells KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan that a driver and passenger suffered minor injuries and are receiving treatment at Riceland Hospital in Winnie after strong winds from a powerful storm caused the rig to overturn on Highway 73 West, just past LaBelle Road.
Fisherman finds human remains in 'advanced state of decomposition' in Beaumont's north end
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after human remains were found near the Neches River in the North end of the city on Sunday evening. A fisherman discovered human remains off Bigner Rd near one of the fishing ponds near the salt water barrier on the Neches River on Sunday evening according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
