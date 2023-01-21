ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elementary students in Golden catch the attention of the EPA

By Jamie Leary
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

Elementary school in Golden teaches students about air quality 02:05

Lessons in conservation have become important parts of school curriculums, and at Golden's Shelton Elementary, two 5th graders never expected their desire to learn more, would catch the attention of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

"I think that's so amazing that they to the initiative and they wanna learn more," said KC Becker, EPA Administrator for the Mountains and Plains Region.

Recently, Shelton 5th graders were asked to write letters about whatever was on their mind related to the environment. No one was sure they'd hear back- especially the two who choose to write letters of concerns to the EPA.

Those letters made it to Becker's desk, and she was all ears.

Beck and Haven, both 5th graders at Shelton, wrote the EPA with their concerns about air pollution, and each happily read CBS4 a snippet;

"I'm a student that goes to Shelton elementary school we have been working to help the environment's problems, as I researched, I became more aware of the ozone layer," Beck read.

"We have been studying various environmental issues and I have become concerned about air pollution. In my research I have learned a lot. I found your organization online, and I was hoping you could help me learn more about this topic," Haven read.

Their letters- a win for the entire class. Not only did they hear back, but on Friday, KC Becker showed up at the school with a team to talk to the class about air pollution and task them with a very important job.

"We actually have a whole program to teach kids!" said Becker.

The EPA has a free program for schools, called the Air Quality Flag Program- the perfect fit for this class. Not only do the kids get to learn about air quality, but they also get their own set of flags to display depending on the air that day.

Friday was a green flag day, and the 5th grade Honor Guard had the privilege of raising their first air quality alert.

"I like to know that I'm a part of something a lot bigger than our school," said Casey, a 5th grader and member of the honor guard. "Our air quality, the environment, knowing that we do make a difference when we recycle something or reuse something."

The EPA hopes more schools take advantage of its free Air Quality Flag Program .

