ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Carthon: 'We're Here to Build a Team'

By David Boclair
AllTitans
AllTitans
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00r8t1_0kM92NPz00

The first-time general manager hopes to avoid some of the mistakes made by others who focused on the wrong things in player acquisition.

View the original article to see embedded media.

NASHVILLE – If Ran Carthon is true to his word, he should be able to avoid some of the mistakes made by the Tennessee Titans general managers who preceded him.

Carthon, officially introduced Friday as the franchise’s new head of the personnel department, spoke at length – among myriad subjects – about his approach to the job, including some of the things that he does not want to do.

Most notably, the 41-year-old who has spent time in the front offices of three other franchises said that he does not want to waste time and effort on players who are not right for what the Titans want to do.

“We’re not here to collect talent,” Carthon said. “We’re here to build a team. So, being able to pull from all my different experiences – I tell my kids all the time – every situation is a learning situation. You either learn what to do or what not to do.

“So, I’ve taken from all of those lessons what to do and what not to do.”

The Titans era (1999-present) has provided some clear evidence of what this franchise does not wat to do – or at least what is does not want to do again.

Few Titans draft picks ever were as talented as cornerback Pacman Jones. General manager Floyd Reese and coach Jeff Fisher settled on Jones with the sixth overall pick of the 2005 draft despite reported concerns about his character. Jones played just 30 games over two seasons with Tennessee before a series of off-the-field missteps led to a year-long league suspension and his eventual release.

Jones, at least, was a highly productive and well-rounded player in college. Even with the Titans, there were moments that his ability translated into production. For example, in his second season he led the league in punt return average and took three back for touchdowns.

Others came to the Titans, however, having done far less in their college careers.

In 2007, they selected running back Chris Henry in second round (50th overall) despite the fact that he rushed for just 892 yards in four years at the University of Arizona. Henry was a physical specimen who dazzled at the NFL Scouting Combine. In three seasons with the Titans he carried 32 times for 122 yards.

“I remember Coach Bill Parcells told me one time – running back is a production-based position,” Carthon said. “If you didn't get yards in high school and college, you're not getting them on this level. If you look at Derrick (Henry)’s history, he got yards in high school, he got them in college, and he has them at this level.”

Tennessee is proof, however, that such a notion is not exclusive to running back.

In 2015, the Titans used a second-round choice (40th overall) on wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham, three years removed from his ranking as the country’s No. 1 high school recruit and following two marginally productive college seasons. Jon Robinson became general manager the next season and quickly traded Green-Beckham, whose NFL career ultimately last 31 games and included 68 receptions.

Robinson, though, made one of the most dubious selections in franchise history in his first draft when Tennessee took outside linebacker Kevin Dodd with the 33rd overall choice. Dodd was a one-season wonder at Clemson after three seasons of minimal – at best – playing time. He never successfully transitioned to the pro game and was out of the league before the end of his second season.

To avoid such missteps, Carthon plans to work closely with head coach Mike Vrabel and his staff – the word collaboration was used repeatedly – to make sure everyone is in agreement on what types of players are best for the Titans.

“The best way I’ve seen it done is when the head coach and the GM are in lock-step,” Carthon said. “It’s my job, it’s our job as scouts to execute Mike’s and this coaching staff’s vision. I’m not calling plays on Sunday. I’m not designing plays throughout the week.

“So, it’s our job to bring the right players in here to execute his vision.”

That doesn’t always necessarily mean the best players.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

College Basketball World Shocked By Stunning Upset Sunday

There have been some pretty wild upsets in college basketball this season , but few if any will be as big as the one we just had today. No. 1 Houston has just been shocked at home against conference rival Temple, losing 56-55. Temple's Damian Dunn and Zach Hicks combined for 28 points, while no ...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

New Ohio State player is a former Michigan fan

The Ohio State Buckeyes got a big boost to their offensive line last week when former Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Victor Cutler announced that he would be transferring to Ohio State to close out his career, giving the Buckeyes some much-needed experience at the position. But it turns out, he had a small secret that most Ohio States likely didn’t know – he grew up a Michigan fan.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message

It’s safe to say that Jim Harbaugh did not dominate the Ohio State Buckeyes during his first few seasons at Michigan as he lost his first five games against Ohio State after taking over as the head coach of the Wolverines and didn’t notch his first win against the Buckeyes until 2021 – his seventh Read more... The post CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment

Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
COLORADO STATE
WKRG

NFL Coaching Carousel: What We’re Hearing on Cardinals, Texans, Colts, Broncos

The playoffs and league rules are slowing down the process with five head coach openings and more than 10 offensive and defensive coordinator positions still available. This is a good time to reset the coaching carousel and, as it stands, there are two general manager jobs filled, and none open, with five head coach openings, and none filled. Even all 10 of the offensive coordinator openings out there remain. The easy explanation for why things have played out this way over the past couple of weeks is that, with rules getting more and more stringent around coaches, especially those who are in the playoffs, it’s much easier to expedite a GM search than it is a coaching search.
ARIZONA STATE
The Comeback

NFL Insider shares shocking Sean Payton report

As former Saints head coach Sean Payton continues to interview for various NFL jobs, one NFL Insider thinks that Payton may reverse course again and decide to sit out next year too. Albert Breer appeared on “The Day Patrick Show” Friday and said that Payton could change his mind again and decide to sit out Read more... The post NFL Insider shares shocking Sean Payton report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ARIZONA STATE
College Football News

2023 NFL Draft: First Round Mock Draft First Look 1-31

2023 NFL Draft: The first 27 picks are set with the last four to be determined after the playoffs are over with three games to go. Here’s our first look mock draft for the entire first round. 2023 NFL Draft: First Look Mock Draft First Round. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

NCAA Releases Its New College Basketball Top 25

Another week of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in the books. Monday afternoon, NCAA writer Andy Katz released his latest college hoops Top 25 poll. Purdue, which is 19-1 on the season, 8-1 in the Big Ten, comes in at No. 1 in the rankings. The Boilermakers are coming off a close ...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
On3.com

LSU ranked No. 1 in Baseball America preseason poll

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is ranked No. 1 in the 2023 Baseball America preseason poll released Monday, representing the Tigers’ fourth top ranking within the last month. The Tigers have already been ranked No. 1 in the Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game and D1 Baseball preseason polls. According...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Head Coach Firing

A mid-major men's college basketball coach was fired midseason on Tuesday. According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Green Bay dismissed Will Ryan after two-plus seasons, including a 2-19 start this year. Ryan, the son of former University of Wisconsin head coach Bo Ryan, went 15-61 during his time ...
GREEN BAY, WI
AllTitans

AllTitans

Nashville, TN
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AllTitans is a FanNation channel covering the Tennessee Titans

 https://www.si.com/nfl/titans

Comments / 0

Community Policy