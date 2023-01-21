Strunk: Carthon Was 'Clear Choice' for GM

The Tennessee Titans controlling owner cites NFL playing experience, front office success and personality as strengths of the team's new leader of football operations.

NASHVILLE – Amy Adams Strunk said Ran Carthon was not the only impressive candidate she and other Tennessee Titans executives interviewed in their search for a new general manager.

According to the franchise’s controlling owner, though, several factors led them to the 41-year-old now-former San Francisco 49ers Director of Player Personnel.

Here is what Adams Strunk said Friday when she formally introduced Carthon as the Titans’ new general manager:

“When we started back in December, it was important to me that we defined exactly what we were looking for in a new GM and that we cast a wide net in people we talk to. We were fortunate that our process included several extremely talented candidates, all with impressive backgrounds and experiences.

“I want to thank them all for their time and interest in us. In particular I would like to thank Monti Ossenfort and Ryan Cowden. Congratulations to Monti on his new position with the (Arizona) Cardinals. I enjoyed getting to know Monti during his time in Nashville and I'm thrilled for him and his family. I also want to express my appreciation to Ryan Cowden for his work over the years and for his tremendous leadership of the personnel team over the past six weeks. Ryan is a great leader and football evaluator. There is no doubt that he will one day soon be an outstanding general manager.

“In the end Ran stood out as the clear choice as the next general manager of the Titans for a few reasons. He is a former player who grew up around the game.

“He has a strong record of success in evaluating talent and roster building with multiple teams.

“What impressed me the most was his growth mindset, clear vision, and ability to connect with people. We called as many potential references as we could find to learn more about Ran as a person, talent evaluator, and leader. Whether it was current and former colleagues, the scouting community, or former teammates, the feedback was unanimous. Ran is exceptional.

“As a talent evaluator, Ran brings a tremendous skillset to the process. He is a natural leader and collaborator. I'm excited for Ran and his staff to work closely with Coach (Mike) Vrabel and the coaches to align on a vision for the team and to build a roster of players who best fit that vision. Together they will identify talented players and ultimately the right players to build a championship roster.

“Despite how last season ended, I still have high expectations for our team. We have some big questions to answer this offseason but I'm excited for what the future brings. With that I would like to introduce and welcome Ran Carthon as the Tennessee Titans general manager.”