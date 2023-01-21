Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
msn.com
Blue Ivy Steals The Spotlight During Beyoncé's Dubai Concert
Listen up, everyone: Beyoncé is back! Yes, really! Four years after she reunited with Destiny's Child during her legendary Coachella performance, Beyoncé has returned to the stage. According to Pitchfork, Queen Bey performed an hour-long set to commemorate the opening of Atlantis The Royal Resort, an upscale resort in Dubai. The gig allegedly earned her $24 million, per TMZ. As Pitchfork reported, the event was mostly populated by journalists and social media celebrities, although there were many bonafide celebs such as Kendall Jenner, Ellen Pompeo, and Liam Payne, in the building (via The Daily Mail).
A woman encourages her best friend to cheat on her husband, then she tells on her and takes the man for herself
**This story was told by my grandmother and I knew this couple myself as I got older**. Back in the time of my grandmother’s youth, life was simple. In a village in South America, people lived and died in love. The spirit of community was truly alive and well. One could depend on their neighbor to the very end.
TODAY.com
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
msn.com
Another Royal Baby Is Forthcoming
Lately, all the royal news seems to orbit around an aggrieved and estranged prince (Harold, Duke of Sussex) and the various family members enraged to have made an appearance in his best-selling memoir. We have heard so much about how, in Harry’s opinion, future king Big Willy is getting less hot and more vengeful with time, how Princess Kate is too uptight to voluntarily share a lip gloss, and will King Charles even let his second son come to his coronation given the betrayals and the drama? Enough! There are other people in this family, too, you know, and one of them is pregnant. Which one? Well, not the one rumored to have once slashed Ed Sheeran across the face while play-knighting James Blunt with a ceremonial sword. Not the one who moonlights as a designer of logs. Not the one who famously wore five wedding dresses to marry the owner of the clothing company Whistles (she’s actually not royal, merely royal adjacent). No, it’s Princess Eugenie, Harry’s favorite cousin, who announced on Tuesday that she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, expect “a new addition to our family this summer.”
msn.com
HIV-positive 'Who's The Boss' actor rips Candace Cameron Bure over 'horrifying' 2015 interview, more news ICYMI
Slide 1 of 8: "Who's The Boss" star Danny Pintauro recently relived the "horrifying" interview he did with Candace Cameron Bure on "The View" back in 2015, which occurred not long after he announced his HIV-positive diagnosis. "I mean it was horrifying. It was one of the lowest moments of the journey I had after coming out to Oprah," he said on David Yontef's "Behind The Velvet Rope" podcast in January. On "The View," Candace accused him of a lifestyle of "heightened sex" and asked if he took any "responsibility" for "being promiscuous." Looking back, he told David, "She must have tons of people in her life that are LGBTQ+, at least from her past. And how she got to this place is just a little concerning to me. It's almost like she went backward in a way. But I do not see that happening anytime soon. I don't know enough about her backstory to know but her brother [Kirk Cameron] has become ultra-extreme. Has he worn off on her? So, I don't know, it's just disappointing either way, that's for sure."MORE: Celebrities react to Candace Cameron Bure's 'traditional marriage' comments.
Male Model Jeremy Ruehlemann Dies at 27
Jeremy Ruehlemann passed away on Sunday. The male model, born in New Jersey, was 27 years old. Though no cause of death is known at this time, news of Ruehlemann’s death was announced on Facebook by his childhood friend Gianni Simpson. During his life, Ruehlemann grew as a top American male model after leaving his psychology studies in 2017 to pursue a fashion career. He quickly became an industry star, modeling for brands including Christian Siriano, John Varvatos, Joseph Abboud, Superdry, Macy’s, Zara, Nick Graham and Atelier Cillian. Ruehlemann was represented by Soul Artist Management, as well as Next Models’ London and...
msn.com
‘Thanks, Pfizer’ becomes a meme as anti-vaxxer tries to blame vaccine for spasms
A resurfaced video in which a US woman appears to suggest the Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus has caused her legs to shake violently and uncontrollably, has gone viral on Twitter this weekend, with many mocking the American’s assertion. User Angelia Desselle, who considers herself an “advocator for the [vaccine]...
msn.com
Prince Charles Was Questioned In Princess Diana's Death Over An Eerie Note She Left
Princess Diana's death was an incredibly shocking moment that sent waves of emotion around the globe. At the height of that emotional time, there were a lot of different theories as to what caused the accident that killed Diana. There has been open speculation that Diana's death was orchestrated by...
msn.com
Paris Hilton announces birth of first child
Media personality and hotel heiress Paris Hilton announced Tuesday that she and husband Carter Reum had welcomed their first child. Hilton posted a photo on Instagram of what appeared to be her newborn baby grasping her thumb. "You are already loved beyond words," Hilton wrote with a blue heart emoji.
msn.com
Sharon Tate would have turned 80 today: See the most stunning photos of the late actress in her prime
Slide 1 of 24: The beautiful Sharon Tate would have celebrated her 80th birthday on Jan. 24, 2023. The actress was just 26 -- and eight months pregnant -- when she was tragically murdered by members of the Manson cult in 1969. Wonderwall.com is looking back at photos of the star during her short life...In this stunning black-and-white snap taken at an event in Los Angeles circa 1960, Sharon Tate flashed her megawatt smile in a black spaghetti-strap dress. MORE: Our favorite vintage photos of Jennifer Aniston.
msn.com
The fabulous Wednesday Addams: this is Jenna Ortega
Slide 1 of 22: The series 'Wednesday' has become a phenomenon since its first week on Netflix. The story revolves around the daughter of the Addams Family, brilliantly played by Jenna Ortega.
msn.com
Woman Turns Rude Passenger's In-Flight Faux Pas Into an Epic Airdrop Party
Miserable flight experiences: we've all had a few. Whether your plane waited for hours on the tarmac or you had to contend with a rude passenger, not every flight is one for the books. However, at least you can sometimes commiserate with your fellow passengers. Video producer @devinhance93 was recently...
msn.com
Reese Witherspoon: “it was so bad”
Slide 1 of 15: Reese Witherspoon would originally voice princess Merida in the animated movie Brave, but the actress didn’t succeed in speaking with a Scottish accent. “It was so bad”, Reese admits. Eventually, Reese Withersppon had to be replaced and we would hear Kelly McDonald in the movie.
Comments / 0