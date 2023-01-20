Anyone looking to go sightseeing near South Lake Tahoe might have a bit more difficulty than usual thanks to the mounds of snow blanketing state Route 89, Caltrans said. The highway is still closed from Emerald State Park to Bliss State Park due to snow, according to Caltrans. Based on the photo, the road appears to be covered in several feet of snow — and it’s so dense, it’ll likely take days to clear out. Caltrans representatives did not immediately tell SFGATE when the highway would reopen next week. For now, those traveling from the Bay Area to Emerald Bay State Park can take Interstate 80 to state Route 89; anyone traveling from South Lake Tahoe to the park should drive around the entire lake via Route 50 and state Route 28.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO