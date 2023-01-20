Read full article on original website
Record-Courier
The Jan. 24, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Three new members will be joining the Library Board of Trustees 10 a.m. today. Bob Conner, Theresa Degraffendried and Kimberly Estee were appointed to three open seats on the board, joining Trustees Bonnie Rogers and Starla Doughty. The board meets at the Minden Branch on Library Lane.
Record-Courier
Carson City stormwater engineer receives 2023 Andy Aldax Watershed Award
The Carson Water Subconservancy District announced Robb Fellows as the 2023 winner of the Andy Aldax Carson River Watershed Award for Exemplary Service in Conservation and Protection of the Carson River Watershed. The award recognizes individuals or organizations who demonstrate a 10-plus year commitment to implementing projects that improve and...
abc10.com
Inside Operation Sierra Storm: The latest updates on weather in South Lake Tahoe
Clear with little in the way of wind will mean lows near freezing with patchy fog and frost possible. Lake Tahoe will have lows near 10°.
KOLO TV Reno
Car crashes into building on Keystone
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A car crashed into a building in the early morning hours of Monday, the Reno Fire Department says. It was reported at 1:49 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Keyston Avenue. Reno fire says there was no major structural damage and no one was injured in the...
2 skiers sustain 'moderate-to-major injuries' in South Lake Tahoe avalanche
The skiers were airlifted to the hospital with "moderate-to-major injuries."
2news.com
Two injured after car crashes into stalled vehicle in Sparks
Two people were transported to a nearby hospital after a crashed into the back of a stalled vehicle in Sparks Monday night. The crash happened in the area of Sparks Blvd. and Shadow Lane around 4:30 p.m. Police tell us as the driver of the vehicle that struck the vehicle...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Lake Tahoe breaks cold record; Lake wind advisory into Monday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The temperatures after a series of storms exited Lake Tahoe have been frigid, and this weekend dropped into record territory. The cold temps will remain through the early part of next week and strong winds will kick up Sunday afternoon through Monday, making it feel even colder.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Subject of news story admits stealing tools from Stateline casino
STATELINE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe man, who was caught on video taking a bag containing $1,500 in tools from a Stateline casino last summer, admitted charges of attempted grand larceny and possession of a methamphetamine on Tuesday in Douglas County. Thomas Andrew Pedroli, 36, is facing felonies on...
KOLO TV Reno
NDOT to begin clearing Lyon County landslide Friday
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will begin clearing a rockslide in Lyon County starting Friday. The rockslide happened on Jan. 10, scattering boulders and rocks across a 400 foot stretch of roadway through the Wilson Canyon between Smith Valley and Yerington. A review the following...
2news.com
Dayton man arrested for allegedly firing shots in neighborhood
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man from Dayton who was allegedly firing shots in a neighborhood Sunday morning. On January 22, 2023 at approximately 08:48 a.m., Lyon County Deputies in the Dayton area responded to a neighborhood in the Quail Ridge subdivision for multiple reports of a male suspect in possession of a handgun.
KOLO TV Reno
New Spaghetti Bowl construction will force additional closures
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Additional construction on the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress will force closures on Mill Street and the Second Street ramp. Access to the ramp and/or street will be closed intermittently overnight from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27. Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will be available.
2news.com
Landslide Emergency Work Begins At State Route 208 In Lyon County
Crews are expected to work 24 hours a day to remove the rockfall on the road. Rockfall removal experts will first scale and remove remaining unstable rock to make the area safe for road repair work.
Stolen toys returned to owner in El Dorado County
(KTXL) — Weeks after a victim’s toys were stolen from their garage, deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department located the stolen toys and were able to return them to their rightful owner. — Video Above: Lunar New Year preparations begin around the Sacramento area According to the sheriff’s office, deputies had received reports […]
2news.com
Pedestrian injured after being hit by car near Pyramid and York Way
A pedestrian was transported to the hospital after being hit by a car in Sparks Monday afternoon. The crash happened in the area of York and Pyramid Way around 3:40 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023. Sparks Police tell us a vehicle was attempting to turn southbound onto Pyramid Way...
SFGate
Snow consumes state Route 89 near South Lake Tahoe
Anyone looking to go sightseeing near South Lake Tahoe might have a bit more difficulty than usual thanks to the mounds of snow blanketing state Route 89, Caltrans said. The highway is still closed from Emerald State Park to Bliss State Park due to snow, according to Caltrans. Based on the photo, the road appears to be covered in several feet of snow — and it’s so dense, it’ll likely take days to clear out. Caltrans representatives did not immediately tell SFGATE when the highway would reopen next week. For now, those traveling from the Bay Area to Emerald Bay State Park can take Interstate 80 to state Route 89; anyone traveling from South Lake Tahoe to the park should drive around the entire lake via Route 50 and state Route 28.
fernleyreporter.com
Pair of accused vandals captured after chase
Two young men who were suspects in a reported case of vandalism were arrested after a vehicle pursuit Thursday night. At approximately 10:26 p.m. on Thursday, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of Shadow Lane and Hardie Lane in Fernley, Nevada for a report of two suspects spray painting electrical boxes. The reporting party described the suspects as being dressed in black and driving a black Ford Mustang. When deputies arrived, they found fresh graffiti on a residential fence on Hardie Lane. Deputies conducted an investigation, processed the scene and began searching the area for the suspects.
KOLO TV Reno
Reward offered in Sparks robbery
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,500 for the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in the robbery of a store in Sparks. Around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Sparks Police responded to Yum Yums Vapor & Head Shop for a robbery that had just happened.
Record-Courier
Nice birding weather anticipated for Eagles & Ag
Sunny skies and temperatures around 40 degrees will provide great weather for Carson Valley’s premier four-day birding and agriculture event which takes flight on Thursday with a reception in Gardnerville. Eagles and Agriculture is celebrating its 21st birthday this week with a reception, dinner, tours and classes on photographing...
2news.com
Pedestrian struck by car in Sparks
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Sparks Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the area of North McCarran and Nicholas Blvd. around 2:20 p.m. Police tell us both the driver and pedestrian were transported to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this...
mynews4.com
Reno fire chief facing possible ethics violation after appearing in campaign commercial
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno fire chief Dave Cochran is facing a possible violation with the Nevada Ethics Commission after appearing in a political commercial while wearing a uniform last summer, according to documents recently obtained by News 4-Fox 11. This was a story first...
