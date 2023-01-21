ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

The Half Moon Bay massacre was an apparent workplace violence case. The suspect had been accused of violence against a coworker in 2013, court records show

(CNN) -- The 66-year-old man suspected of killing four people at a California mushroom farm he worked at and three others at another nearby site Monday had been accused of trying to suffocate and threatening to kill a former coworker at another job nearly a decade ago. Court records obtained...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Margaret Minnicks

The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die

The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Five North Carolina Family Members Vanished On Trip To Visit Relatives In Alabama. What Really Happened?

4-year-old Brentanny Nicole Hughes was one of four siblings. She had a twin brother, Brent Hughes, and sister and brother, 11-year-old Sarena Glenn and Brandon Floyd. The children lived on Winter Park Drive with their mother, Robby Ann Floyd, and stepfather, Jason Allen "Shane" Floyd, in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Jason was Brandon's father.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Outsider.com

Missing Teacher Allegedly Fed to Crocodiles by Boyfriend

Three months ago, an Australian music teacher disappeared without a trace in Africa. After an extensive search and investigation, it’s been revealed that he was allegedly poisoned and thrown into a river teeming with crocodiles in the Republic of the Congo. Mark Ciavarella, a 57-year-old English and music teacher,...
William

Raping of a 23-year-old Woman: The Security Camera Footage That Could Convict Dani Alves of Alleged Act

The Brazilian player has been detained in Sant Esteve Sesrovires jail since last Friday on remand without bail after being charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in a nightclub's restroom. And more information about what allegedly occurred between the complainant and soccer star, Dani Alves, in a nightclub bathroom in Barcelona, on the night of December 30, 2022, keeps coming to light.
CBS 58

FBI blames North Korea for $100 million crypto heist

(CNN) -- The FBI on Monday evening blamed North Korean government-linked hackers for stealing $100 million in cryptocurrency last June from a California-based firm. The North Korean operatives this month laundered over $60 million of the money stolen in the June hack, according to the FBI statement. The bureau said "a portion" of the $60 million was frozen, but did not specify how much.

Comments / 0

Community Policy