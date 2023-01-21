Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Related
CBS 58
The Half Moon Bay massacre was an apparent workplace violence case. The suspect had been accused of violence against a coworker in 2013, court records show
(CNN) -- The 66-year-old man suspected of killing four people at a California mushroom farm he worked at and three others at another nearby site Monday had been accused of trying to suffocate and threatening to kill a former coworker at another job nearly a decade ago. Court records obtained...
CBS 58
Suspect in overnight Yakima shooting that left 3 people dead has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say
(CNN) -- The suspect in the overnight fatal shooting that left three people dead in Yakima, Washington, has died after taking his own life, the Yakima Police Chief said Tuesday. Police were pointed to the suspect's location after getting a 911 call from a woman who had lent the suspect...
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die
The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Georgia 15-year-old shoots father dead after seeing him abuse his mother for nine years
A teenager who allegedly admitted he killed his abusive father is being charged as an adult. 15-year-old Tucker Gales was put behind bars for the murder of his father Wesley Jordan Gales, 66.
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing Her
A Texas man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend while she slept close to her 4-year-old daughter was apprehended by authorities earlier this week and is now being held on capital murder charges.
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.
15-year-old Sophie Reeder was born to Patrick Reeder and Nicole Twist, who divorced when she was two. Loved ones described Sophie as an introvert who liked all types of music and mostly kept to herself.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Mass shooting at Oakland, California, gas station happened during filming of music video: report
A mass shooting at a Valero gas station in Oakland, California that left one dead and seven others injured happened while a music video was being filmed, reports say.
Five North Carolina Family Members Vanished On Trip To Visit Relatives In Alabama. What Really Happened?
4-year-old Brentanny Nicole Hughes was one of four siblings. She had a twin brother, Brent Hughes, and sister and brother, 11-year-old Sarena Glenn and Brandon Floyd. The children lived on Winter Park Drive with their mother, Robby Ann Floyd, and stepfather, Jason Allen "Shane" Floyd, in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Jason was Brandon's father.
Missing Teacher Allegedly Fed to Crocodiles by Boyfriend
Three months ago, an Australian music teacher disappeared without a trace in Africa. After an extensive search and investigation, it’s been revealed that he was allegedly poisoned and thrown into a river teeming with crocodiles in the Republic of the Congo. Mark Ciavarella, a 57-year-old English and music teacher,...
Raping of a 23-year-old Woman: The Security Camera Footage That Could Convict Dani Alves of Alleged Act
The Brazilian player has been detained in Sant Esteve Sesrovires jail since last Friday on remand without bail after being charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in a nightclub's restroom. And more information about what allegedly occurred between the complainant and soccer star, Dani Alves, in a nightclub bathroom in Barcelona, on the night of December 30, 2022, keeps coming to light.
Illegal Car Trend Is Skyrocketing With 16-Month Jail Time
We've seen this trend and wondered if it was legal, it's definitely not. The post Illegal Car Trend Is Skyrocketing With 16-Month Jail Time appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CBS 58
Man who rested feet on desk in Pelosi's office on Jan. 6 found guilty on 8 counts
(CNN) -- An Arkansas man who was infamously photographed putting his feet on a desk inside then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the January 6, 2021, insurrection was found guilty on eight counts by a Washington, DC, jury Monday. Richard Barnett, 62, also known as "Bigo," was charged with eight...
CBS 58
FBI blames North Korea for $100 million crypto heist
(CNN) -- The FBI on Monday evening blamed North Korean government-linked hackers for stealing $100 million in cryptocurrency last June from a California-based firm. The North Korean operatives this month laundered over $60 million of the money stolen in the June hack, according to the FBI statement. The bureau said "a portion" of the $60 million was frozen, but did not specify how much.
POLITICO
States look to California’s blueprint for a post-Roe world
New policies taking effect aim to make California an abortion haven.
Comments / 0