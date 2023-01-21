ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Rejoice Denhere

The Girl Who Was So Wealthy, an Oklahoma Legislature Wanted to Reclassify Her Ethnicity

Sarah Rector, a black American, was so wealthy an Oklahoma legislature decided that her ethnicity should be reclassified as white to match her social status. In the early 1900’s it was rare for black people to be that wealthy. With racial segregation in place it was felt that reclassifying her as white would enable her to associate and travel with people of similar social standing.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:30 p.m. EST

How (and where) to watch Oscar-nominated films online. The nominations to the 95th Academy Awards are now out. But where can you watch the heavy hitters? Replete with spellbinding multiverses, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” topped the list with 11 nods and is available as a digital rental. Elsewhere, stories of friendship and family permeated 2022 cinema and the nominations this year, as did big-budget blockbusters. Nine of the 10 best picture nominees had theatrical releases. Some of the films nominated across categories are still in theaters, only in limited release. But many are also available online to stream or procure as a digital rental now.
IOWA STATE
The Guardian

Old world – Inside the 27 January Guardian Weekly

It’s an age-old question: how should nations around the world adjust to their elderly societies? Japan has faced such realities for a while now, but the challenges are becoming increasingly common across the developed world where families are getting smaller, and people are living longer. Even India – which...
CNN

Opinion: In Ukraine's skies, drones tell a story of two wars

Keir Giles looks at the way drones have become an indispensable part of operations for both Russian and Ukrainian forces. "The drones involved, and how they are used, present a kind of shorthand for Russia's and Ukraine's contrasting approaches to fighting wars overall," he writes.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

China cites US debt issue to deflect pressure on Africa debt

BEIJING — (AP) — The Chinese government says the United States should stop pressuring it on debt relief for Zambia and focus on averting a government default at home with possible repercussions for the global economy. The Chinese embassy in Zambia responded Tuesday to remarks by U.S. Treasury...
KIRO 7 Seattle

South Korea, Japan grapple with heavy snow chaos, delays

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Thousands of travelers swarmed a small airport in South Korea’s Jeju island on Wednesday in a scramble to get on flights following delays by snowstorms as frigid winter weather gripped East Asia for the second straight day. Officials at South Korea’s...

