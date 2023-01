Dorina Kosztin, beloved wife, mother, friend and educator, passed away on January 5, 2023. She is survived by her mother Maria Bolfa, husband Ioan Kosztin, daughter Timi Kosztin and son-in-law Kyle Verdone. Dorina was born in Ocna Mures, Romania, on May 29 1962, to parents Maria and Silvestru Bolfa. After...

