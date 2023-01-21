Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
New Hope, Pennsylvania: 4 Fun Things To Do, Year-RoundMelissa FrostNew Hope, PA
Flavorful local restaurant just opened in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Winter Mimosa Flights - Setter Ridge VineyardsJoJo's Cup of MochaKutztown, PA
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehighton to join the Colonial League as a full member in 2024
The Colonial League announced that Lehighton Area School District will be admitted as a full member beginning in the fall of 2024. The League made the announcement in a press release on Monday evening, shortly after the district had approved the move from the Schuylkill League at a board meeting.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading vs. Berks Catholic boys basketball, 01.24.23
Reading holds off Berks Catholic to remain perfect in league play. A potential Berks title game preview hit the Geigle Complex on Tuesday night. Reading hosting rival Berks Catholic up on the hill, and it was the Red Knights getting the win, 63-59.
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillipsburg gym owners expand operation to include indoor golf, entertainment center
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Golfers looking to stay at the top of their game year-round can take a swing at a new facility in Warren County. The Golf Center at Burley's, an indoor venue featuring golf simulators, driving ranges, putting greens and a chipping area, opened in early January at 224 Stockton St. in Phillipsburg.
WFMZ-TV Online
After roof collapse 2 years ago, Northampton bowling alley ready to roll again with several upgrades
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Nearly two years after a winter snowstorm forced it to temporarily close, a popular bowling alley is ready to roll again in Northampton County. Hampton Lanes, a 24-lane bowling alley at 326 Main St. in Northampton, is set to reopen at 4 p.m. Tuesday with several upgrades - including new lanes, pinsetters, arcade games and big-screen TVs.
WFMZ-TV Online
Excited patrons return to revamped Northampton bowling alley
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. – The unmistakable clash of cracking pins is finally filling a Northampton County bowling alley once again. Business is back and rolling at Hampton Lanes in the borough of Northampton after nearly two years. A snowstorm collapsed the roof in February of 2021. Nearly two years after...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two bank branches set to close in Easton area
Two bank branches are nearing their end in Northampton County. A PNC Bank branch at 2925 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township is set to close March 17, while a Fulton Bank financial center at 280 Line St. in Easton is set to close April 28. In the coming months,...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News at 5:00 - Demolition crews knock down Allentown's Neuweiler Brewery, making way for redevelopment
An Allentown landmark once known as "Brewers Hill" is being torn down. A demolition crew was out at the old Neuweiler Brewery on Front Street today, making way for redevelopment. Developers want to build apartments and shops on the property. Get an update on the plans in a live report, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fundraising underway to launch Phillipsburg Boxing Academy
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Fundraising is underway to create the Phillipsburg Boxing Academy. The goal is to form a community where kids can exercise, gain self-confidence and get to know local police officers. "The Jingle Brawl and the Turkey Brawl, where cops and firemen fight each other for charity, we found...
WFMZ-TV Online
Film festival being held in Allentown this April
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new Allentown festival, which will feature a mix of international, American, and Lehigh Valley films, will premiere in April. Organizers of the nonprofit Allentown Film Festival, who have been quietly working to establish the event over the past few months, announced Monday that the festival will screen dozens of short and feature films, including several world premieres.
WFMZ-TV Online
Beerco demolished, paving way for new gas station in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Construction is underway for a new gas station and convenience store in Allentown. Demolition crews were out in the 2900 block of Lehigh Street Tuesday, knocking down the old Beerco building. It was torn down to make way for a new Sheetz, which is scheduled to open...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown police substation to open in next few weeks
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police will soon have another hub. A police substation is expected to open in the next few weeks at Hamilton Street and American Parkway, said developer Nat Hyman, who donated the space to police. The City of Allentown is expected to issue the permits this week,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem churches now appear ready to move ahead with merger, sale of properties
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Three Bethlehem churches now appear ready to move forward with merging their congregations and selling properties to Lehigh University. The announcement was made during a United Proclamation of the Gospel service this weekend at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church. The merger of St. Peter's, St. John's Windish...
WFMZ-TV Online
Montco DA: Contractor stole total of more than $400K from homeowners in southeastern Pa., Berks
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A contractor is being accused in the theft of more than $400,000 from homeowners in southeastern Pennsylvania and Berks County. Joseph Ford, 53, of Collegeville, is being charged with more than 300 felony counts related to the theft of $474,185 from 64 homeowners in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
fox29.com
Body found behind homes in Upper Darby identified as Delaware woman, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities say the partially decomposed body found behind homes in Pennsylvania last week is a Delaware woman who has been missing since early December. The Upper Darby Police Department identified the woman as 61-year-old Rosemary Byrne who they say was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12.
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash leaves person trapped in truck in Union Twp.
UNION TWP., N.J. - A serious crash in Hunterdon County Tuesday afternoon left one person trapped inside a truck. It happened in Union Township on Van Syckles Road. A truck transporting logs veered off the road and hit a tree. The truck flipped over on its side. It took crews...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem bar on Elizabeth Avenue, known long ago as Mickey Kelly's, sold for $1.2M
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An East Elizabeth Avenue site that has been home to many Bethlehem bars and seen performances by big-name bands has crossed the million-dollar mark. The property at 21-25 E. Elizabeth, formerly 21 Crafthouse and Kitchen, was sold for $1.17 million on Jan. 9, according to Northampton County records.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages Muhlenberg Township home, displaces family
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A family of four has been displaced after a Tuesday afternoon fire damaged a home in Muhlenberg Township. Fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Ashbourne Drive just past noon. Officials said the fire appears to have started in the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Elsa and Olaf enjoy brunch at Boyertown restaurant
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - A pair of legendary Disney characters were in Berks County for brunch on Sunday. Elsa and Olaf from "Frozen" were at the Grind restaurant in Boyertown to greet families and take pictures with the kids.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man wanted for killing in Jersey City caught in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man wanted for a deadly shooting Tuesday morning in New Jersey has been caught in Bethlehem. Police say Lucas Cooper shot and killed a woman in Jersey City. Cooper faces murder, child endangerment, and other charges. Multiple reports say the woman he's accused of shooting, Temara...
Comments / 0