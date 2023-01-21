Napa Restaurant Bui Bistro Is Closing After 13 Years

According to an on-sale beer and wine license application, a new restaurant called Croccante is coming to 976 Pearl Street in Napa. The space was previously home to Bui Bistro, which served “French-inflected Vietnamese cuisine and classic fare,” and nearby establishments include the sandwich shop Melted, Osha Thai Restaurant Napa, Taqueria Rosita, and TORC.

Croccante’s owner is listed as Hakan Kostek , a Bay Area-based entrepreneur who’s also the founder of Napa Baking Company , a “family-owned artisan bakery” known for its “naturally fermented exclusive bakery/artisan products.” Its offerings include soft German pretzels, gruyere cheese pretzels, pretzel dogs, sourdough bread, sesame semolina bread, Kamut (Khorasan) bread, and French baguettes, and they are available for purchase at St. Helena Farmers Market and wholesale. The bakery also offers catering packages.

What Now San Francisco briefly spoke to Kostek, but he was unable to provide additional information before the time of publication. An opening date has not yet been announced.

