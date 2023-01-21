Man pleads guilty to stabbing mother to death, injuring 5-year-old child

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Friday, 41-year-old Joshua Phillips plead guilty to killing a mother and attempting to murder her 5-year-old child in April 2021.

Kassie Dewey and her young daughter were both attacked by Phillips at a home in the Northtown neighborhood.

Dewey was pronounced dead at the scene, while the daughter was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Phillips plead guilty to pre-meditated first-degree murder and pre-meditated attempted first-degree murder.

Phillips will be sentenced on February 3.

