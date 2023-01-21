ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

all4peace
3d ago

It seems so simple to me….. if everyone with an ounce of a moral compass would simply delete Facebook Yucky Zucky would no longer be in a position to influence people. I have never had Facebook but if I had I would have deleted it when all this started. I guess Facebook addiction is real.

Creepin Jesus
3d ago

the buying and selling of America.... influence that goes to the fact that everyone has a price .... should be a game show " let's sell our soul"....

Hey Mac!
3d ago

“ I take full responsibility for this HUGE layoff. It happened on my watch. I feel deeply sorry for those affected by this layoff. In the meanwhile, I’ll donate $80M to politicians.”We got it Zuck! Your “people” working for you were your priority. We now know which “people”.

