ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Is Gordon Hayward Close to Returning?

By Schuyler Callihan
All Hornets
All Hornets
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FGDkH_0kM8zKCj00

The Hornets could be getting some help sooner than later.

Gordon Hayward has missed significant time this season due to numerous injuries. Currently, he's dealing with some hamstring soreness in his left leg which has caused him to miss the last 13 games.

However, he is making progress in his rehab and is inching closer to returning to the floor. According to the team, he is "probable" for Saturday's game at Atlanta.

In the 21 games that Hayward has played this season, he is averaging 13.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 42% from the field and just 30% from three-point range. If those shooting numbers continue, it will mark the worst season of Hayward's career. His previous lows? 41% FG and 30.4% 3FG, each occurring in 2013-14.

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two Seasons

The Boston Celtics are currently the best team in the National Basketball League, with a record of 35-12, and currently riding a nine-game win streak. Sitting atop the Eastern Conference, four and a half games above the Philadelphia 76ers, the Boston Celtics will be looking to extend their win streak to 10 games on Monday, January 23, 2023, against the 17-29 Orlando Magic.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
DENVER, CO
All Hornets

All Hornets

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
366K+
Views
ABOUT

All Hornets is a FanNation channel covering the Charlotte Hornets

 https://www.si.com/nba/hornets

Comments / 0

Community Policy