Is Gordon Hayward Close to Returning?

The Hornets could be getting some help sooner than later.

Gordon Hayward has missed significant time this season due to numerous injuries. Currently, he's dealing with some hamstring soreness in his left leg which has caused him to miss the last 13 games.

However, he is making progress in his rehab and is inching closer to returning to the floor. According to the team, he is "probable" for Saturday's game at Atlanta.

In the 21 games that Hayward has played this season, he is averaging 13.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 42% from the field and just 30% from three-point range. If those shooting numbers continue, it will mark the worst season of Hayward's career. His previous lows? 41% FG and 30.4% 3FG, each occurring in 2013-14.

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .