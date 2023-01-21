Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Man arrested in December's fatal Marshall-Shadeland shooting
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police announced Tuesday the arrest of a man wanted for aDec. 26 homicide in the city's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. Police and SWAT teams arrested 42-year-old Ambrose J. Sample, Jr., in the 200 block of Dinwiddie Street in the Crawford-Roberts neighborhood around 2 p.m. Sample is being charged with criminal homicide and illegal possession of a firearm.
13-year-old arrested in connection with robbery, abduction of Pittsburgh pizza delivery driver
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the Jan. 3 robbery and abduction of a pizza delivery driver in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood. Pittsburgh police did not identify the teen. Police spokeswoman Amanda Mueller said the boy has not been charged as an adult because of his age.
Teen critically injured in Pa. shooting: reports
A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting Monday in McKeesport, Allegheny County, according to reports from WPXI and TribLive. Officers responded to a report of shots being fired at the intersection of Dinsmore and Meadow streets just around 2:30 p.m., both news outlets said. Upon arrival, they found an...
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentence
Mario Gatti, 33, from New Kensington was recently sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting in 2020 of unarmed Michael Coover Jr., 33. Mario Gatti, 33, of New Kensington was brought to the Westmoreland County Courthouse after being extradited from Florida in 2020.Photo byTribLive.
wtae.com
Police chase ends with discovery of weapons inside vehicle in Indiana County
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a police pursuit ended with the discovery of weapons in his vehicle. Richard Bowman, of Indiana, is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing next month following Sunday morning’s incident. It was around 12:55 a.m. that state...
Police looking for suspect after 16-year-old female shot at Monroeville hotel
A man accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl at a Monroeville hotel over the weekend is still on the run. Police say 18-year-old Daronte Brown and another male met two teenage girls at the Red Roof Inn.
wccsradio.com
POLICE REPORTS: TRESPASS, HIT-AND-RUN CRASH
A Saltsburg man was arrested for criminal trespass for an incident in Bell Township in nearby Westmoreland County on Saturday. State police from the Kiski barracks say they were dispatched at 3:51 PM on January 21st to a location on Rea Road for a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass, and scattering rubbish at the home. The suspect was identified only as a 54-year-old Saltsburg man, while the victim was a 51-year-old man from New Alexandria. The suspect was found and resisted police as he was being taken into custody. Charges were filed through District Judge Jason Buczak’s office.
District judge not at fault for crash that injured 13-year-old girl in Butler County
Authorities in Butler County said a district judge who struck a teen crossing Route 228 near Mars Middle School on Nov. 30 has been cleared of wrongdoing. Saxonburg District Judge Sue Haggerty was behind the wheel when a 13-year-old girl walked into the path of her vehicle about 5:30 p.m., according to Adams Township police who investigated the incident.
wtae.com
Three arrested in cross-county catalytic converter thefts
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — For the past few years, they've been known as easy targets. Thieves can slide under a vehicle and cut off the catalytic converter in a matter of minutes. The metals in those parts are potentially worth some money. Westmoreland County officials outlined the case against...
Police: Man found dead of gunshot wound in Hill District apartment
A man has died after being shot in the face Sunday evening in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Bedford Avenue shortly before 6:20 p.m. for reports of a man with a gunshot wound. Officers found the victim,...
wtae.com
Three injured in overnight Braddock shooting
BRADDOCK, Pa. — Three people were injured after a shooting in Braddock early Sunday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., police were called to the 800 block of Braddock Avenue, according to a state police release. All victims were taken to local hospitals in stable condition. State police say the investigation...
Post office employee steals mail truck, leads police on wrong-way chase in Pa.: reports
A Moon Township, Allegheny County, postal worker is accused of stealing a mail truck and leading police on a wrong-way chase, according to reports from WPXI and KDKA. On Sunday afternoon, Dan Freeman was driving to Bridgeville after camping in Virginia with friends when, around 1:30 p.m., he witnessed something unusual on I-79 northbound in Waynesburg, Greene County, according to KDKA.
wtae.com
Suspect in downtown fatal shooting brought up on new weapons charges
PITTSBURGH — The suspect charged in the shooting death of Eugene Nance, 23, is facing new weapons charges related to a SWAT operation in December. Erique Collington, 18, is in the Allegheny County Jail on several charges, including criminal homicide, accused of shooting and killing Nance in downtown Pittsburgh Thursday.
wtae.com
Police: Woman fell asleep while driving, crashing into telephone pole in Westmoreland County
AVONMORE, Pa. — State police said a 56-year-old woman fell asleep while driving, crashing into a telephone pole in Avonmore Borough, Westmoreland County. The crash happened a little before 1 a.m. Saturday on 2nd Street. Police said the woman suffered a suspected minor injury and was taken to the...
wtae.com
Trial begins in Nashville in shooting death of Butler County native
Two years after a Butler County native was shot to death in Nashville, the trial has begun for the suspects in her death. Caitlyn Kaufman was on her way to work when she was shot while driving on an interstate in December 2020. Jury selection began Monday. The trial is...
fox8tv.com
Haws Pike Fatal Accident Update
Officials with the Westmoreland County coroner’s office have confirmed that the Friday afternoon crash on Haws Pike (Route 56) in Saint Claire Township was fatal. Authorities say Robert Deemer, a 36-year-old man, from Johnstown and Gerald McGeary an 84-year-old man from Seward Borough died as a result of the crash.
New Brighton woman facing over 100 animal cruelty and neglect charges
NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A local woman faces more than 100 charges in connection with an animal cruelty case. The criminal complaint detailed the conditions humane officers say dozens of animals were living in. Several animals were found dead on the woman's property in New Brighton.Right now, she is facing six felony and 108 misdemeanor animal cruelty and neglect charges. In total, 34 animals were rescued from that home Friday. The county humane society officer says they were found living in their own filth, some with very little food or water."Feces on the floor, feces in the cages, on wires --...
westmifflinpolice.com
Missing Person (Juvenile) – Yashua Strong
The West Mifflin Police Department is seeking help from the public help locating Yashua Strong, last seen 1/21/2023 in West Mifflin. If you have information, please dial 911, or call the. West Mifflin Police Department at (412) 461 3125.
wtae.com
Police: Uber driver carjacked in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood
Pittsburgh police are investigating after an Uber driver was carjacked at gunpoint. It happened around 1 a.m. near the area of Charles and Amanda streets in the city's Knoxville neighborhood. The victim told police he was approached by at least two men at gunpoint as he was responding to pick...
Multiple people taken into custody after SWAT situation on Pittsburgh's South Side
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Multiple people were taken into custody after police and SWAT officers were called to Pittsburgh's South Side early Monday morning.It started around 1:30 a.m. when officers spotted a warrant suspect on the deck of a home on Carey Way, Pittsburgh police said. The home was being used as a short-term rental.When he saw the officers, police said the man ran into the home. A party was reportedly going on there, believed to be the location for the filming of a music video.When the man refused to come out, SWAT officers were called.Seven women came out of the home and were released after being identified by police.Four men were taken into custody for warrants, police said. Guns were recovered from the home after executing a search warrant.The investigation continues.Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
