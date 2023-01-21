ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

wtae.com

Man arrested in December's fatal Marshall-Shadeland shooting

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police announced Tuesday the arrest of a man wanted for aDec. 26 homicide in the city's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. Police and SWAT teams arrested 42-year-old Ambrose J. Sample, Jr., in the 200 block of Dinwiddie Street in the Crawford-Roberts neighborhood around 2 p.m. Sample is being charged with criminal homicide and illegal possession of a firearm.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Teen critically injured in Pa. shooting: reports

A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting Monday in McKeesport, Allegheny County, according to reports from WPXI and TribLive. Officers responded to a report of shots being fired at the intersection of Dinsmore and Meadow streets just around 2:30 p.m., both news outlets said. Upon arrival, they found an...
MCKEESPORT, PA
wccsradio.com

POLICE REPORTS: TRESPASS, HIT-AND-RUN CRASH

A Saltsburg man was arrested for criminal trespass for an incident in Bell Township in nearby Westmoreland County on Saturday. State police from the Kiski barracks say they were dispatched at 3:51 PM on January 21st to a location on Rea Road for a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass, and scattering rubbish at the home. The suspect was identified only as a 54-year-old Saltsburg man, while the victim was a 51-year-old man from New Alexandria. The suspect was found and resisted police as he was being taken into custody. Charges were filed through District Judge Jason Buczak’s office.
SALTSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Three arrested in cross-county catalytic converter thefts

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — For the past few years, they've been known as easy targets. Thieves can slide under a vehicle and cut off the catalytic converter in a matter of minutes. The metals in those parts are potentially worth some money. Westmoreland County officials outlined the case against...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Three injured in overnight Braddock shooting

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Three people were injured after a shooting in Braddock early Sunday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., police were called to the 800 block of Braddock Avenue, according to a state police release. All victims were taken to local hospitals in stable condition. State police say the investigation...
BRADDOCK, PA
PennLive.com

Post office employee steals mail truck, leads police on wrong-way chase in Pa.: reports

A Moon Township, Allegheny County, postal worker is accused of stealing a mail truck and leading police on a wrong-way chase, according to reports from WPXI and KDKA. On Sunday afternoon, Dan Freeman was driving to Bridgeville after camping in Virginia with friends when, around 1:30 p.m., he witnessed something unusual on I-79 northbound in Waynesburg, Greene County, according to KDKA.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Suspect in downtown fatal shooting brought up on new weapons charges

PITTSBURGH — The suspect charged in the shooting death of Eugene Nance, 23, is facing new weapons charges related to a SWAT operation in December. Erique Collington, 18, is in the Allegheny County Jail on several charges, including criminal homicide, accused of shooting and killing Nance in downtown Pittsburgh Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fox8tv.com

Haws Pike Fatal Accident Update

Officials with the Westmoreland County coroner’s office have confirmed that the Friday afternoon crash on Haws Pike (Route 56) in Saint Claire Township was fatal. Authorities say Robert Deemer, a 36-year-old man, from Johnstown and Gerald McGeary an 84-year-old man from Seward Borough died as a result of the crash.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

New Brighton woman facing over 100 animal cruelty and neglect charges

NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A local woman faces more than 100 charges in connection with an animal cruelty case. The criminal complaint detailed the conditions humane officers say dozens of animals were living in. Several animals were found dead on the woman's property in New Brighton.Right now, she is facing six felony and 108 misdemeanor animal cruelty and neglect charges. In total, 34 animals were rescued from that home Friday. The county humane society officer says they were found living in their own filth, some with very little food or water."Feces on the floor, feces in the cages, on wires --...
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
westmifflinpolice.com

Missing Person (Juvenile) – Yashua Strong

The West Mifflin Police Department is seeking help from the public help locating Yashua Strong, last seen 1/21/2023 in West Mifflin. If you have information, please dial 911, or call the. West Mifflin Police Department at (412) 461 3125.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Multiple people taken into custody after SWAT situation on Pittsburgh's South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Multiple people were taken into custody after police and SWAT officers were called to Pittsburgh's South Side early Monday morning.It started around 1:30 a.m. when officers spotted a warrant suspect on the deck of a home on Carey Way, Pittsburgh police said. The home was being used as a short-term rental.When he saw the officers, police said the man ran into the home. A party was reportedly going on there, believed to be the location for the filming of a music video.When the man refused to come out, SWAT officers were called.Seven women came out of the home and were released after being identified by police.Four men were taken into custody for warrants, police said. Guns were recovered from the home after executing a search warrant.The investigation continues.Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA

