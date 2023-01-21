PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Multiple people were taken into custody after police and SWAT officers were called to Pittsburgh's South Side early Monday morning.It started around 1:30 a.m. when officers spotted a warrant suspect on the deck of a home on Carey Way, Pittsburgh police said. The home was being used as a short-term rental.When he saw the officers, police said the man ran into the home. A party was reportedly going on there, believed to be the location for the filming of a music video.When the man refused to come out, SWAT officers were called.Seven women came out of the home and were released after being identified by police.Four men were taken into custody for warrants, police said. Guns were recovered from the home after executing a search warrant.The investigation continues.Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO