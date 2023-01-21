Bronny James and Sierra Canyon vs. Harvard-Westlake: How to watch; get live score updates online

Watch and follow live as Bronny James and No. 21 Sierra Canyon take on No. 15 Harvard-Westlake

UPDATE: Bronny James and five-star junior Isaiah Elohim will not play for Sierra Canyon due to injuries.

Bronny James and No. 21 Sierra Canyon are back in action Friday (January 20) as they travel to Studio City, California to face No. 15 Harvard-Westlake in a battle of Power 25 teams .

The senior guard has just three regular-season games remaining in his high school career before he moves on to one of the three schools on his college shortlist , but fans will have a chance to watch him in action live against one of the top 15 teams in the country when his Trailblazers take on Harvard-Westlake tonight.

James and company are fresh off a heartbreaking 47-46 loss to No. 5 Columbus in the Spalding Hoopball Classic that saw them lose on a buzzer-beater with just 2.5 seconds remaining on the clock, and are aiming to right the ship against the Wolverines.

Harvard-Westlake doesn't boast the same level of star power as Sierra Canyon, but has only lost once this season though, and is more than ready for the challenge as it prepares to host the Trailblazers on its home court.

This is one of the last chances fans will have to see Bronny James in action as a high-schooler and a game you do not want to miss.

Catch all the action live.

Harvard-Westlake (21-1) was shocked by Liberty 59-56 in the Classic at Damien Platinum Division championship game to close out 2022 but has been otherwise flawless this season.

In their other 21 games, the Wolverines have outscored their opponents by an average of 23.6 points per game and have won by at least 40 points four times this season.

In fact, only three of their wins were by less than double digits.

They are explosive on offense and can shut teams down defensively as well.

Sierra Canyon (18-4) has only lost one game this season by double digits and its other three losses were by a combined seven points.

Take away Bronny James, and the Trailblazers are still loaded with talent destined for big college programs.

Featuring a star-studded lineup, they've tallied at least 80 points in a game nine times this year.

With two of the best offenses in the nation going head-to-head and one of the biggest names ever in the history of high school recruits, this matchup has all the makings of one of the best games of the year.

Don't miss a second.

