SEAN HANNITY: Bombshell report on classified docs shows Biden got different treatment than Trump
Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to a bombshell new report from the WSJ that exposes a blatant duel system of justice President Biden's DOJ.
Dem Leader Jeffries claims GOP 'born-alive' abortion bill means 'government-mandated pregnancies'
Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Thursday accused Republicans of attempting to criminalize abortion and enforce "government-mandated pregnancies" with the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
Panic from MSNBC analyst over Republicans investigating federal agencies: ‘The insurrection platform’
Former GOP congressman David Jolly slammed Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., for hoping that a new House select committee could rein in abuses committed by the federal government.
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
Son of George Soros has made repeated trips to Biden White House, scored invite to state dinner
The son of left-wing billionaire and philanthropist George Soros has made repeated visits to President Joe Biden's White House as he boosts Democrats with campaign donations and has promoted his frequent meetings with Democratic politicians, records show.
Former Defense Int. Dir. Admits He Knew Much of the Hunter Biden Story Was Real but Declared it Disinformation Anyway
Douglas Wise, a Defense Intelligence Agency deputy director at that time, was one of 51 former intelligence brass who issued a public letter on Oct. 19, 2020, declaring the Hunter Biden story was Russian disinformation.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
‘The View': Joy Behar Says Lauren Boebert ‘Makes Kellyanne Conway Look Like Henry Kissinger’
Lauren Boebert, one of the small group of far-right politicians who are staunchly opposing Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become House speaker, took her grievances on the situation to Fox News and Sean Hannity on Wednesday night. And after seeing the interview, “The View” host Joy Behar says Boebert makes Kellyanne Conway look like former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.
Hear former Obama adviser's caution to Biden amid classified documents issue
Former Obama adviser and CNN senior political commentator David Axelrod tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer why he would advise President Joe Biden against staying quiet about the classified documents found at his home and private office and the related special counsel review.
"You didn't answer any question": Fox News host Sean Hannity grills Lauren Boebert over "math"
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attends a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. As House Republicans continue their political sparring match amid Rep. Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., repeated efforts to secure...
Hunter Biden 'quarantined' at Delaware house where classified docs found: 'There was no escaping'
President Biden's son Hunter Biden wrote in his memoir in 2021 that he “quarantined” at the Delaware home where classified documents were recently found.
msn.com
'Pay to slay': Biden sued for sending half a billion in Palestinian aid that could fund acts of terrorism
The Biden administration has shipped more than a half billion U.S. taxpayer dollars to the Palestinian Authority without verifying that the organization isn’t funding terrorism, according to a federal lawsuit. The plaintiffs include victims of terrorism and Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, and is being led by America First Legal...
Reporter feuding with Karine Jean-Pierre says White House 'doesn't want tough questions'
Simon Ateba, a reporter for Today News Africa, explains why White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre won't meet with him until 2024 on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
Drew Barrymore asks President Biden why he proposed five times
In a special White House segment of her talk show, Drew Barrymore asked President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden about their decades-long marriage and Christmas gift traditions.
Biden’s Proven History of Telling Fake Personal History Stories is Once Again in the Spotlight
In the wake of Long Island Rep Santos and other recent instances of personal credential embellishment, Joe Biden’s decades-long history of lying about dozens of fabricated instances in his personal life is once again making headlines.
Elizabeth Warren calls for the Supreme Court to reject the 'baseless lawsuits' that blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness from reaching 'millions of working people in need of relief'
After the Justice Department filed a legal defense of its student-debt relief plan, Sen. Warren urged the Supreme Court to rule in Biden's favor.
Democrat suggests classified docs in Biden's home, office may have been 'planted' after second batch found
A Democratic representative told Fox News that the classified documents found in President Biden's possession could have been "planted."
Clarence Thomas Faces Fresh Investigation Calls Over 'Spousal Support'
Ginni Thomas told the House January 6 committee that she "never spoke" to her husband about challenges to the 2020 election.
Some Republicans Walked Out In Disgust During Rep. Matt Gaetz’s Floor Speech
The far-right Florida Republican was attacking Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s fundraising prowess, calling him “the LeBron James of special-interest fundraising.”
