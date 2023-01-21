Read full article on original website
LOOK: The Biggest House For Sale in the Berkshires is Crazy Big!
We all know that the Berkshires is filled with plenty of nice houses that any home owner would gawk at. But of all those nice homes, just which one is the biggest? We found the biggest house in the Berkshires that is currently on the market. Not only is there plenty of space, but also, plenty of privacy, and all the views you could ever want!
One Of MA’s BEST “Hole In The Wall” Eateries Is In The Berkshires
You are probably wondering to yourself: What is a "hole in the wall" restaurant? the official definition states it is either a restaurant, local shop or establishment that is inconspicuous in nature and easily overlooked. But that is NOT the case for a local eatery located in the heart of North Adams that has been a frequent stop for loyal and true customers from The Berkshires and beyond since 1917.
Best Places to Snow Tube in Massachusetts Plus the Berkshires
Snow Tubing is something I used to always look forward to after a big snowstorm as a kid here in the Berkshires. Whether it was sliding down the small hill I had in my backyard or bugging my parents to take me to this big steep hill behind my old Elementary School in Adams.
Some Big Plans Are In Store For A MA Movie Theater
For the past 28 years, South Egremont resident Richard Stanley has been presenting a variety of first run feature films at The Tri-Plex Cinemas. The Railroad Street movie theater is currently being sold to Cinema Lab, a Montclair, New Jersey based theater company. CEO Luke Parker Bowles made the announcement of the impending sale as he guarantees each and every movie goer will enjoy more than just seeing a film in the heart of south county.
The Most Expensive Apartment in the Berkshires Looks Like It’s On a TV Sitcom
You have probably watched plenty of TV shows and/or movies before and thought to yourself, "How could these people afford this place?" This seems to be a common TV trope throughout the years. Shows like 'FRIENDS', 'How I Met Your Mother', and 'New Girl' are perfect examples. As it turns out, the most expensive apartment listed throughout the Berkshires is one that has that same look to it.
The Biggest Massachusetts Wedding Expo Here in The Berkshires (PHOTOS)
Let's face it, the COVID-19 Pandemic put a huge halt on a lot of things. All we could think about is how was it going to last? Will we ever get back to normal? We can finally say things are quite normal now here in Massachusetts especially here in the Berkshires despite some of the challenges we face since Covid is still a thing.
Marvelous Massachusetts Home Has Its Own Body Shop and Theater
An extravagant home in the Bay State is going on the market with some features that aren't quite your run-of-the-mill home you would see anywhere. This home has its own movie theater, its own body shop, and that barely begins to scratch the surface considering the massive vaulted ceilings that are everywhere within the inner living space.
Downtown Pittsfield Eatery to Close Its Doors Later This Month
In the past couple years, there have been plenty of spots around the downtown Pittsfield area that we have seen close their doors. However, in recent months, several have been opening up, whether it's been a returning spot like Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill, or a brand new spot like Placita Latina Restaurant & Market. Unfortunately, a spot in downtown Pittsfield that many have been enjoying over the past few years has announced they will be closing at the end of January.
Pond Hockey Tournament Coming To Western Massachusetts
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" on Tuesday may have been made aware for the first time of a really cool family event coming to Southern Berkshire County. Alex Regen, a New Jersey native whose parents own a cabin in Monterey, MA, played hockey in college and is the man behind this whole thing. Spawning from some conversation about hockey and planting a few seeds about a pond hockey tournament comes The Berkshire Pond Hockey Classic!
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
Snow Emergency In Effect for Pittsfield, Massachusetts: January 23, 2022
Please be advised that due to impending inclement weather, a snow emergency has been declared for the purposes of parking restrictions in the city of Pittsfield effective 7 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 through 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. For the duration of the snow emergency, residents are asked to use...
Pittsfield Covenience Store Sells $100,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Friday
The wish fulfillment of truly making 2023 a HAPPY NEW YEAR continues for some lucky individuals. In fact, this past Friday, an individual right here in Berkshire County became $100,000(minus what the state takes, of course) richer!. According to the Mass State Lottery, this past Friday, January 13th(That's right! Friday...
A Popular Berkshires Sweet Shop Is Closing For Good
With Valentines day just around the corner, south county residents have a bitter pill to swallow as a pair of popular confection shops in Great Barrington and Stockbridge will be closing their doors, permanently. The announcement came as a surprise as Meilke Confections will shut down on February 14th as the owners are citing a rise in production costs that prevent them from continuing the daily operation of business.
You’ll NEVER Guess The Favorite Type Of Beer In Massachusetts!
Here's a question for you, Berkshire County residents. Do you have a favorite type of beer? It doesn't necessarily have to be the kind you usually drink, either. I'm talking about those times when you're really CRAVING a BEER. What type do you reach for? A Pilsner? Stout? Pale Ale?...
WSBS Bulletin Board Events
Please Note: We reserve this rotation for non-profit events that serve the public. The event must be free or 100% of the proceeds must go to a charity. There also must not be any paid advertising going into the event. Should you have any events that fit those criteria, please email them to bulletinboard@wsbs.com. Your announcement will rotate with all other applicable bulletin board announcement requests. For guaranteed placement, please email david.isby@townsquaremedia.com in our sales department about purchasing a commercial schedule.
Southern Berkshire Cancellations and Closings for Monday, Jan. 23
Here are the latest cancellations and closings for Southern Berkshire County and surrounding areas that we have up to this point for Monday, Jan. 23. Southern Berkshire Regional School District - closed. Berkshire Waldorf School - delayed two hours. Other. Elder Services' home Meals, and congregate Services - canceled. Claire...
NO ONE Can Turn Off the Lights At This Massachusetts High School
A Massachusetts high school is making national news due to the fact that its lights stay on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week because no one knows how to turn off the lights. There are nearly 7,000 lights in this Massachusetts high school that have been turned on for about a year and a half. No one in the district has been able to shut the lights off this entire time.
MA Pizza Lovers Will See the Return of a Popular Pizza Soon (Video)
One thing I loved about growing up in Berkshire County specifically northern Berkshire County is when it came time to celebrate my birthday or my friends' birthdays. No matter who was having a birthday we at times would end up having a party outside of our houses. Some of the places I remember celebrating and attending birthday parties include Valley Park Lanes in North Adams, Mount Greylock Bowl in North Adams, Burger King in North Adams, The Ground Round at the then Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough, and last but certainly not least Pizza Hut in North Adams.
Pittsfield Trash Pick Up Delayed, Water Main Break Info; More Snow Coming Wednesday
Students who were hoping for a snow day on Friday had to wait until Sunday afternoon when Pittsfield Superintendent Joe Curtis issued his robocall announcing Monday's school closure due to the then impending storm. In South County, the snowy weather was not enough, however, to close Lee or Lenox public...
One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard
With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
