ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encinitas, CA

Shoulder tap operation nabs 1 in coastal areas: sheriff

By Jafet Serrato
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VRJl2_0kM8y1YO00

ENCINITAS, Calif. – A shoulder tap operation led to the arrest of one adult suspected of buying alcohol for a minor decoy, said the San Diego County Sheriff Department’s Office.

This operation was conducted at various locations in Encinitas, Solana Beach and Del Mar, officials said. Sheriff’s deputies had a minor under the direct supervision of a peace officer ask 22 adults to buy them alcohol in front of a liquor store.

Out of those 22 adults, one of them bought alcohol for the minor, officials said.

The Crescent House, seen on HBO’s ‘Westworld,’ hits the market

The adult was ultimately arrested. The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is at least $1,000 and 24 hours of community service.

A minor decoy operation was also conducted, where minors under supervision by officials would try to purchase alcohol inside a business. No locations sold alcohol to a minor decoy, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Secret Instagram Account: Millete Hearing Continues

SAN DIEGO - The preliminary hearing for the Chula Vista man accused of killing his missing wife continues. On Monday a Chula Vista Police detective said he uncovered a uncovered a secret Instagram account Maya Millete used to communicate with an extra-marital lover. An investigator with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office says the day following Maya's disappearance on January 7, 2021, a work supervisor and relatives were trying to reach her husband Larry Millete throughout the day but his cell phone was turned off.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Coast News

Teen hospitalized after fight, collision

OCEANSIDE — A 17-year-old boy was taken by helicopter to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a 15-year-old boy’s vehicle struck the older teen following an alcohol-induced fight in Oceanside, police said Jan. 24. Just before 11:30 p.m. Jan. 23, the Oceanside Police Department reported to a fight...
OCEANSIDE, CA
onscene.tv

Suspect Speaks Out After Attacking Japanese Church | San Diego

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-23-23 10:30 am approx LOCATION: 1920 E St CITY: San Diego DETAILS: A SDPD officer was sitting in his patrol vehicle doing reports in the parking lot of the San Diego Japanese Christian Church. A male walked through the parking lot with a concrete block. The suspect yelled at the officer “You want to arrest me”? The male then walked up to the front doors of the church and threw the concrete block through the door and started to kick the panels out of the door and then broke the announcement board on the wall. The officer called for back-up and the male was arrested. The damages are in the $4-$5000 range. The male will face felony vandalism and possible hate crime charges. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy