Shoulder tap operation nabs 1 in coastal areas: sheriff
ENCINITAS, Calif. – A shoulder tap operation led to the arrest of one adult suspected of buying alcohol for a minor decoy, said the San Diego County Sheriff Department’s Office.
This operation was conducted at various locations in Encinitas, Solana Beach and Del Mar, officials said. Sheriff’s deputies had a minor under the direct supervision of a peace officer ask 22 adults to buy them alcohol in front of a liquor store.
Out of those 22 adults, one of them bought alcohol for the minor, officials said.
The adult was ultimately arrested. The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is at least $1,000 and 24 hours of community service.
A minor decoy operation was also conducted, where minors under supervision by officials would try to purchase alcohol inside a business. No locations sold alcohol to a minor decoy, according to the sheriff's office.
