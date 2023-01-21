ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Joe Burrow sends a message to the Chiefs

And it begins, the revenge tour that is. The Kansas City Chiefs are now tasked with defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, after losing to them three straight times. Sure, there is some nervousness there, as there should be. You lose and you go home. And you can’t lose to this team again.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

atozsports.com

It’s time to say goodbye to an important member of the Bengals

After holding the Buffalo Bills to just ten points in the NFL’s Divisional Round, there’s no way NFL teams are missing what Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is doing, right?. It just can’t and shouldn’t go unnoticed. Anarumo has been so successful against the best of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has 2-Word Description Of Joe Burrow

Cincinnati resident Kirk Herbstreit is a big fan of Joe Burrow.  The ESPN college football analyst, who has a home in Cincinnati, where his son plays high school football, is a massive fan of the Bengals quarterback. Burrow led the Bengals to a win over the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Andy Reid reveals Patrick Mahomes’ status for AFC Championship

Patrick Mahomes appeared to be in significant pain after he injured his ankle in Saturday’s Kansas City Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars game, but Andy Reid does not anticipate the star quarterback missing time. Reid told reporters on Monday that Mahomes is planning to play in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He also said Mahomes’... The post Andy Reid reveals Patrick Mahomes’ status for AFC Championship appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Tony Romo raises big question about Patrick Mahomes

Tony Romo raised some big questions about Patrick Mahomes while called Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills for CBS. Towards the end of the game, Cincinnati was on its way to a 27-10 victory, so the announcers’ attention shifted to the following week’s conference championship game. Romo then... The post Tony Romo raises big question about Patrick Mahomes appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Zac Taylor Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing Chiefs

This year's AFC Championship is a rematch from last year's AFC Championship. The Cincinnati Bengals will once again travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs as they try and get to their second straight Super Bowl. Last season, they erased a 21-3 deficit to win 27-24 in overtime. Going into this ...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Bengals make Super Bowl champ look like an absolute fool

The Cincinnati Bengals made droves of analysts and so-called experts look foolish after dismantling the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. Down a handful of starters on the offensive line, nobody gave Cincinnati much of a chance against the Bills’ vaunted defense. However, the Bengals’ front protected Joe Burrow throughout the game, while also paving the way for the rushing attack.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Burrow has message for NFL about neutral-site game

The Cincinnati Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow made sure there would be no neutral site AFC Championship game this year. Cincinnati beat the Buffalo Bills 27-10 on Sunday in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game in Buffalo. The lack of a neutral-site game was hardly lost on Burrow, either. Burrow was asked by CBS reporter... The post Joe Burrow has message for NFL about neutral-site game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its Super Bowl Pick

The AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games are set. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the San Francisco 49ers. Who will advance to the Super Bowl? ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL Network Getting Roasted For Super Bowl Prediction

A lot of the "NFL Gameday Morning" crew on NFL Network will need to rethink their Super Bowl picks for next year.  Everyone on the show picked the Buffalo Bills to win the Super Bowl this season, but that's no longer possible after they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening. That ...
The Spun

Bills General Manager Has Honest Reaction To Bengals Loss

On Tuesday afternoon, Bills general manager Brandon Beane addressed the team's season-ending loss to the Bengals.  When asked if there are any trends the Bills can adopt from the Bengals, Beane had a really honest response.  "They have a good team. They right now are on the advantage of a ...
CINCINNATI, OH

