Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Reaction To The Bengals' Win Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes has waited a long time for this. Next weekend, Mahomes and the Chiefs will battle Joe Burrow and the Bengals in the AFC Championship. It's a rematch of last year's conference title game. The Bengals won that game 27-24. Mahomes is counting down the clock until the ...
atozsports.com
Why the Chiefs should call the Bengals out this week over the false narrative they’re pushing
The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals this upcoming Sunday for a chance to play in Super Bowl LVII. It’ll be the second straight year the two teams have met in Kansas City to play in the AFC Championship game. The Bengals reached the AFC Championship game...
atozsports.com
Joe Burrow sends a message to the Chiefs
And it begins, the revenge tour that is. The Kansas City Chiefs are now tasked with defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, after losing to them three straight times. Sure, there is some nervousness there, as there should be. You lose and you go home. And you can’t lose to this team again.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
Bills Pro-Bowler sends strong message to Cincy QB Joe Burrow after Bengals’ win on Sunday
Buffalo Bills defensive back Tre’Davious White had quite the message for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Sunday. After the Bengals’ 27-10 win over the Bills, White found Burrow at midfield and told him to “go win it”. White and Burrow share an LSU connection, though...
atozsports.com
It’s time to say goodbye to an important member of the Bengals
After holding the Buffalo Bills to just ten points in the NFL’s Divisional Round, there’s no way NFL teams are missing what Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is doing, right?. It just can’t and shouldn’t go unnoticed. Anarumo has been so successful against the best of the...
The Bills' Super Bowl hopes came to a crushing end because of what they ask Josh Allen to do
There’s zero question Josh Allen is one of the NFL’s 2-3 best players. The Buffalo Bills have ascended back to prominence precisely because Allen can play like a freak alien. One specific possession could see the superstar quarterback launch a dart down the sideline to Stefon Diggs. On...
atozsports.com
Bills: Sean McDermott may have just accidentally revealed the plan for Jordan Poyer
The Buffalo Bills have some difficult decisions to make. One of the biggest will be what the team plans to do with Jordan Poyer. Poyer, a staple to the team and community, is due for a massive contract now that the season is wrapped. The All-Pro safety signed a new...
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has 2-Word Description Of Joe Burrow
Cincinnati resident Kirk Herbstreit is a big fan of Joe Burrow. The ESPN college football analyst, who has a home in Cincinnati, where his son plays high school football, is a massive fan of the Bengals quarterback. Burrow led the Bengals to a win over the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on ...
Andy Reid reveals Patrick Mahomes’ status for AFC Championship
Patrick Mahomes appeared to be in significant pain after he injured his ankle in Saturday’s Kansas City Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars game, but Andy Reid does not anticipate the star quarterback missing time. Reid told reporters on Monday that Mahomes is planning to play in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He also said Mahomes’... The post Andy Reid reveals Patrick Mahomes’ status for AFC Championship appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tony Romo raises big question about Patrick Mahomes
Tony Romo raised some big questions about Patrick Mahomes while called Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills for CBS. Towards the end of the game, Cincinnati was on its way to a 27-10 victory, so the announcers’ attention shifted to the following week’s conference championship game. Romo then... The post Tony Romo raises big question about Patrick Mahomes appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Zac Taylor Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing Chiefs
This year's AFC Championship is a rematch from last year's AFC Championship. The Cincinnati Bengals will once again travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs as they try and get to their second straight Super Bowl. Last season, they erased a 21-3 deficit to win 27-24 in overtime. Going into this ...
atozsports.com
Bengals make Super Bowl champ look like an absolute fool
The Cincinnati Bengals made droves of analysts and so-called experts look foolish after dismantling the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. Down a handful of starters on the offensive line, nobody gave Cincinnati much of a chance against the Bills’ vaunted defense. However, the Bengals’ front protected Joe Burrow throughout the game, while also paving the way for the rushing attack.
Joe Burrow has message for NFL about neutral-site game
The Cincinnati Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow made sure there would be no neutral site AFC Championship game this year. Cincinnati beat the Buffalo Bills 27-10 on Sunday in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game in Buffalo. The lack of a neutral-site game was hardly lost on Burrow, either. Burrow was asked by CBS reporter... The post Joe Burrow has message for NFL about neutral-site game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Robert Griffin III Drops Hilarious Hot Take on Bengals Uniforms Today vs. Bills
You know, it’s a good thing that the Bengals aren’t wearing all-white today against the Bills. Robert Griffin III already cracked jokes about their unis, though. With all of the snow falling this NFL Playoff Sunday, it’s a little bit of a winter classic. Joe Burrow throwing...
Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its Super Bowl Pick
The AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games are set. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the San Francisco 49ers. Who will advance to the Super Bowl? ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its ...
Bengals fans getting their Whataburger fix in Kansas City might have Mahomes to thank
Whataburger fans living in Greater Cincinnati know that you can't get it in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana. The Whataburger locations closest to the Tri-State are near Nashville, Tennessee. While Bengals fans headed to Kansas City for Sunday's AFC Championship against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium might be looking forward to...
Look: NFL Network Getting Roasted For Super Bowl Prediction
A lot of the "NFL Gameday Morning" crew on NFL Network will need to rethink their Super Bowl picks for next year. Everyone on the show picked the Buffalo Bills to win the Super Bowl this season, but that's no longer possible after they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening. That ...
Bills General Manager Has Honest Reaction To Bengals Loss
On Tuesday afternoon, Bills general manager Brandon Beane addressed the team's season-ending loss to the Bengals. When asked if there are any trends the Bills can adopt from the Bengals, Beane had a really honest response. "They have a good team. They right now are on the advantage of a ...
Insider: 'I like adversity:' Bennedict Mathurin shows he can close in Pacers' comeback win
INDIANAPOLIS -- Situations like the one the Pacers faced Tuesday awaken something within Bennedict Mathurin. It's still January and the Pacers still have 33 games remaining on their schedule, so you couldn't call it a do-or-die scenario, but they had lost seven straight games going back to the night Tyrese Haliburton sprained...
Comments / 0