Lake City, PA

Crews pull man out of Elk Creek in overnight rescue

By Briaunna Malone
 4 days ago

A man was transported to the hospital last night after rescue crews pulled him from Elk Creek in Lake City.

Emergency crews were called out after reports came in of a person yelling for help in the 3400 block of North Creek Road in Lake City just after 10:30 last night.

Man hospitalized for hypothermia after overnight water rescue

When crews arrived, they found a man on a pylon under the train trestle along Elk Creek.

Crews had to repel down the trestle in order to reach the man. It took crews over an hour, in the dark and wet conditions, in order to safely rescue the man.

Multiple fire departments battle barn fire in Elk Creek Township

The man was transported to the hospital, reportedly suffering hypothermia.

