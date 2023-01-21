ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 44

Louise Todd
4d ago

This is just an unbelievably messed up situation. It's like our city was under siege and most of us just stayed away fir a very long time. Hope the many small business owners get some restitution

Reply(1)
29
Joy Trevino
4d ago

About time. This was a National joke. All the city council should have been fired and the Governor Inslee for allowing it to happen and doing nothing.

Reply(1)
28
Melvin Yocum
4d ago

They willingly and knowingly broke the law, in addition to money settlement every one mentioned should serve jail time. Period.

Reply
24
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qhubonews.com

Washington State has started a probe into private special education institutions. – by Mike Reicher and Lulu Ramadan, The Seattle Times

This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Seattle Times. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. Washington education officials have launched an investigation into the state’s largest network of privately run schools for students...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Spokane council blasted for hiring spouse of member as policy advisor

(The Center Square) – The Spokane Good Government Alliance is calling out the city council for appointing the husband of one of its members to serve as a policy advisor despite “a history of misconduct.” “This is nepotism at its finest,” said John Estey, executive director of the coalition of businesses and community members that formed in 2019 to serve as a watchdog group. “It’s bad enough that [Christopher] Wright...
SPOKANE, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy