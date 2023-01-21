Read full article on original website
Louise Todd
4d ago
This is just an unbelievably messed up situation. It's like our city was under siege and most of us just stayed away fir a very long time. Hope the many small business owners get some restitution
Reply(1)
29
Joy Trevino
4d ago
About time. This was a National joke. All the city council should have been fired and the Governor Inslee for allowing it to happen and doing nothing.
Reply(1)
28
Melvin Yocum
4d ago
They willingly and knowingly broke the law, in addition to money settlement every one mentioned should serve jail time. Period.
Reply
24
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taco Bell price increases get called a scam as a man is shocked at single item charges of a Seattle locationC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Woman hysterical after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
The Gum Wall at The Market Theater in Seattle, WAEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Comments / 44