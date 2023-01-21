A duet, a divorce, and the force be with you

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— An actor is getting unapologetically real about his acting career after divorce and a duet is in the works for two fan favorites of “The Voice.”

Channing Tatum is getting candid about his life as a single man and single father after he split from his wife of ten years.

The “Magic Mike” star says in his new vanity fair cover story, that the magic went out of his marriage with Jenna Dewan years ago.

Tatum says he intends to bring his acting back to the big screens but adds it hasn’t been easy navigating his personal life as a single man.

Tatum says after his divorce, he felt the need to attend a therapy session and it has really helped him grow as a person.

Regardless of what’s next for Channing Tatum, fans will be on the edge of their seats waiting to see what the actor does next.

“Our people are scattered like stars in the galaxy.”

May the force be with you, Disney+ debuted the thrilling new trailer for the third season of “Star Wars: The Mandalorian.”

The trailer debuted during halftime of the NFL super wild card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“What are we what do we stand for.”

In this highly anticipated live-action thriller, the Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and some friends continue their journey together.

The series stars Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, and Emily Swallow just to name a few.

Season 3 of “Star Wars: The Mandalorian streams exclusively on Disney+ March 1.

“I’m saving all my love yes I’m saving all my love for youuuuu.”

Loyalsock native Morgan Myles and Bryce Leatherwoods duet on the NBC hit show The Voice left fans wanting more.

And more is what we’re getting.

Morgan and Bryce took to social media teasing that they are recording a duet together.

The clip of the two friends sent fans into a frenzy of excitement.

During season 22 of the show the two became very good friends, Leatherwood even attending Morgan’s debut at the Grand Ole Opry on January 6th.

Bryce who won season 22 of the voice is in the process of writing his original music which is expected to release sometime this year.

However, the public will have to wait a little while longer as the two have not yet set a release date for their upcoming collaboration.

