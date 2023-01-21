Read full article on original website
valdostatoday.com
DHS warns Georgians of SNAP phishing scam
ATLANTA – The DHS is warning Georgians of a SNAP benefits phishing scam to steal EBT card numbers and PINS from customers. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) has received multiple reports of criminals using phony text messages to obtain EBT card numbers and PINs to steal Georgians’ SNAP benefits. These are known as phishing scams and are a type of fraud.
DHS and DCH Urging Medicaid Members to Confirm Contact Information Before Redetermination Begins in April
ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) and Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) are asking Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® members to confirm their contact information as soon as possible before Medicaid redeterminations begin on April 1, 2023, following the passage of the federal omnibus spending bill in December. Federal law requires all […] The post <strong>DHS and DCH Urging Medicaid Members to Confirm Contact Information Before Redetermination Begins in April</strong> appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
On Common Ground News
Georgia agencies urging Medicaid members to confirm contact information
ATLANTA– The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) and Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) are asking Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® members to confirm their contact information as soon as possible before Medicaid redeterminations begin on April 1, 2023, following the passage of the federal omnibus spending bill in December.
YAHOO!
11 men sentenced for their roles in $3 million Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme
Eleven men, eight from metro Atlanta, and three from South Carolina, have been sentenced for their roles in a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud scheme. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia, the men obtained approximately $3 million in PPP loans on behalf of ten businesses based in Georgia and South Carolina.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia Department of Human Services warns SNAP customers of phishing scams
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is warning people who use SNAP about phishing scams. DHS says they’ve received reports of phony text messages asking customers to share EBT card numbers and PIN numbers. You should not share your EBT card number or PIN number with anyone.
wuga.org
Smokers in Georgia, Nation, Pay a High Price for Smoking
More than 34 million Americans smoke and that includes over 15% of adults in Georgia. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, over 10,000 Georgians die from smoking-related diseases each year. The DPH states smoking costs $3.2 billion in lost productivity in Georgia and nearly 2 billion dollars in...
laniercountynewsonline.com
CONSUMER ALERT: AG Carr, Commissioner King Warn Georgians of Potential Fraud Following Recent Tornadoes
GEORGIA – Attorney General Chris Carr and Insurance Commissioner John King are urging Georgians to be on the lookout for potential home repair fraud, insurance scams, price gouging, and other schemes following the recent tornadoes and severe storms that moved throughout the state. “With con artists ready to prey...
Two ‘armed and dangerous’ Ghost Face Gangsters still on the run after gang bust
ATLANTA — As of Friday morning, the FBI is still looking for two Georgia men connected to the Georgia street gang called the Ghost Face Gangsters. The FBI told Channel 2 Action News that they have arrested six of the eight wanted members tied to this gang. The two...
wuga.org
Kemp to give State of the State address bolstered by historic surplus
When Georgia Governor Brian Kemp gives his annual State of the State address Wednesday morning, expect him to tout the state’s economic success in recent years and its rising prominence on the national and international levels, as he did when speaking to lawmakers about the state’s budget last week.
TIMELINE: Fulton County grand jury investigation into potential interference in Georgia elections
ATLANTA — A judge will decide this week whether or not to release the completed report into the grand jury investigation into potential criminal interference with the Georgia 2020 election. The Fulton County special purpose grand jury presented a final report earlier this month to Fulton County District Attorney’s...
Join the Buc-ee's family in Georgia and earn thousands: Check the details and apply
Since its inauguration, Buc-ee's has opened countless stores in different parts of the United States. Alone in Texas, it has over 30 stations and the number is counting. Similarly, there are several stores in South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia, and a few are under development in Mississippi, Louisiana, Colorado, and Missouri.
Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility
ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
douglasnow.com
New House speaker says state tobacco tax hike possible, dims hopes for Medicaid expansion
If anyone was harboring hope that a new House speaker might want to take a fresh look at full Medicaid expansion in Georgia, House Speaker Jon Burns dumped cold water on that Thursday. Burns is only the second speaker since the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010, but he...
$350 Inflation relief checks: Who is eligible for this support?
Inflation relief checks up to $350 from a one-time payment that was given to low-income people in late September remain unclaimed in Georgia. Due to issues with client IDs or inability to access cards, there are still $235 million in unclaimed payments out of the $1 billion distributed. Georgia Financial...
9 Georgians charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl throughout the state for more than a year
ATLANTA — Nine Georgians are facing federal gun and drug charges after prosecutors say they were involved in a fentanyl and meth trafficking ring. A 13-count federal indictment was unsealed earlier this week describing the defendants’ involvement in distributing large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl into middle Georgia.
This is who's eligible for FEMA assistance in Georgia
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is previous coverage of the storm damage. Those affected by the severe storms and tornados last Thursday could receive help from FEMA; here's who qualifies and what residents can expect after applying for assistance. Which Georgia counties qualify for FEMA assistance?. FEMA...
Three Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia
ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta. One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded. The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania. They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances.
Powerball winners in Georgia | Monday's $502 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Monday -- and there were no big winners in Georgia, once again. The winning numbers for Jan. 23, 2023 were 12-31-47-58-60 and Powerball 23. The Power Play was 3x. With no winner on Monday, the estimated grand prize increases...
WALB 10
Georgia DDS warns of state-to-state verification
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) is urging drivers to check their license status amidst neighboring states checking state-to-state (S2S) verification. Drivers who have two licenses or a license in one state and an ID Card in another will face cancellation. Florida is now checking...
Georgia taking applications for game wardens
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
