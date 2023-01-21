ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

valdostatoday.com

DHS warns Georgians of SNAP phishing scam

ATLANTA – The DHS is warning Georgians of a SNAP benefits phishing scam to steal EBT card numbers and PINS from customers. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) has received multiple reports of criminals using phony text messages to obtain EBT card numbers and PINs to steal Georgians’ SNAP benefits. These are known as phishing scams and are a type of fraud.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

DHS and DCH Urging Medicaid Members to Confirm Contact Information Before Redetermination Begins in April

ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) and Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) are asking Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® members to confirm their contact information as soon as possible before Medicaid redeterminations begin on April 1, 2023, following the passage of the federal omnibus spending bill in December. Federal law requires all […]
GEORGIA STATE
On Common Ground News

Georgia agencies urging Medicaid members to confirm contact information

ATLANTA– The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) and Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) are asking Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® members to confirm their contact information as soon as possible before Medicaid redeterminations begin on April 1, 2023, following the passage of the federal omnibus spending bill in December.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia Department of Human Services warns SNAP customers of phishing scams

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is warning people who use SNAP about phishing scams. DHS says they’ve received reports of phony text messages asking customers to share EBT card numbers and PIN numbers. You should not share your EBT card number or PIN number with anyone.
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Smokers in Georgia, Nation, Pay a High Price for Smoking

More than 34 million Americans smoke and that includes over 15% of adults in Georgia. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, over 10,000 Georgians die from smoking-related diseases each year. The DPH states smoking costs $3.2 billion in lost productivity in Georgia and nearly 2 billion dollars in...
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Kemp to give State of the State address bolstered by historic surplus

When Georgia Governor Brian Kemp gives his annual State of the State address Wednesday morning, expect him to tout the state’s economic success in recent years and its rising prominence on the national and international levels, as he did when speaking to lawmakers about the state’s budget last week.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility

ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

This is who's eligible for FEMA assistance in Georgia

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is previous coverage of the storm damage. Those affected by the severe storms and tornados last Thursday could receive help from FEMA; here's who qualifies and what residents can expect after applying for assistance. Which Georgia counties qualify for FEMA assistance?. FEMA...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Three Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia

ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta. One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded. The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania. They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances. 
ATLANTA, GA
WALB 10

Georgia DDS warns of state-to-state verification

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) is urging drivers to check their license status amidst neighboring states checking state-to-state (S2S) verification. Drivers who have two licenses or a license in one state and an ID Card in another will face cancellation. Florida is now checking...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Georgia taking applications for game wardens

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
GEORGIA STATE

