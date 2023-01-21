Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Calls continue for public utility amid customer frustrations with RG&E, NYSEG
Rochester, N.Y. — Calls to create a public utility for gas and electric in the Rochester area continue. Metro Justice and members of the community rallied Monday night at Downtown Presbyterian Church, across from City Hall, calling on city leaders to commission and fund an implementation study for establishing a quality public utility service that is affordable, reliable and locally accountable.
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester student collects blankets for homeless population
A second grade student at the Dr. Walter Cooper Academy School No. 10 made it her mission to provide blankets to the homeless. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/rochester/rochester-student-collects-blankets-for-homeless-population/. Rochester student collects blankets for homeless …. A second grade student at the Dr. Walter Cooper Academy School No. 10 made it her mission...
13 WHAM
Rochester charter school considering relocating, expanding in Irondequoit
Irondequoit, N.Y. — A Rochester charter school may be moving, as it looks to expand and add more students. The University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men is considering a property at 3000 East Ridge Road in Irondequoit. Right now, the school says it's working with the town to...
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester's Tuesday afternoon forecast
A large storm system is headed our way and will bring the threat for snow Wednesday afternoon. Get the breakdown on how this storm will evolve in this video with meteorologist James Gilbert here:. Rochester’s Tuesday afternoon forecast. A large storm system is headed our way and will bring...
rochesterfirst.com
Nationwide Ozempic drug shortage now seen by local pharmacists
Pharmacists are seeing a recent trend involving the drug Ozempic, typically prescribed for those with type 2 diabetes, being requested for another use: weight loss. Nationwide Ozempic drug shortage now seen by local …. Pharmacists are seeing a recent trend involving the drug Ozempic, typically prescribed for those with type...
RG&E customer says high bill ‘corrected’ to $9,335
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier this month, News 8 spoke to DeeAnna Chambers about her RG&E bill of $8,617 dollars. She said RG&E corrected that to $4,127, then corrected it again to $9,335 dollars. Monday, RG&E called her. “She really seemed like she really genuinely wanted to help me understand. But I am still kind […]
Rochester police issue alert for missing teenager
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police issued an alert Tuesday for a missing 15-year-old who may be in Greece. According to the RPD, Ahmad Woods-Crenshaw was reported missing on Friday. He was last seen at his home on Cedar Street in Rochester. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
rochesterfirst.com
Byrne Dairy replacing River’s Edge Party House in Chili
Public documents from the town of Chili state that two lots were combined for the project: 29 and 31 Paul Road. Public documents from the town of Chili state that two lots were combined for the project: 29 and 31 Paul Road. Rochester student collects blankets for homeless …. A...
rochesterfirst.com
Shooting by East Ave. bars leaves 1 dead
A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times on East Ave. Saturday night, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced. A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times on East Ave. Saturday night, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced. Your News 8 Forecast for Rochester at 11.
Bishop Matthew Clark dies at 85 following period of declining health
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester announced Sunday morning that Bishop Emeritus Matthew Clark has died at age 85.
ATF provides on-call agent & ballistics expert to Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A task force made up of Rochester police and several federal partners is changing its approach in order to get some of the most violent criminals, and more dangerous weapons, off the streets. The specialized task force has been around for about 20 years and as the nature of crimes evolve, […]
iheart.com
Rochester Man Sentenced in Fatal Parma Crash
A Rochester man will serve 7-and-a-third to 22 years in prison in a drunken crash that killed a Lockport man. 35-year-old James Jacobs pleaded guilty last month to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and weapons possession. Prosecutors say Jacobs's car hit one driven by 52-year-old Stephen Kneeland head-on on Route 104 in...
WHEC TV-10
Police surround multiple vehicles after incident in Greece
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police were involved in a chase involving multiple vehicles on Tuesday morning in the city. A News10NBC crew at the scene saw police officers surround multiple vehicles reportedly related to an incident in Greece. This is taking place off St. Paul Street near the Genesee Brew House.
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester woman arrested in connection to fatal crash on Denver St., RPD calls it 3rd homicide
A woman was arrested last Friday for her alleged connection to a fatal car crash on Denver Street as Rochester police are calling it the third homicide of 2023. Rochester woman arrested in connection to fatal crash …. A woman was arrested last Friday for her alleged connection to a...
WHEC TV-10
Three men found guilty of 2021 Handy Street murder
Rochester, N.Y. – On Tuesday, Monroe County Jury convicted 18-year-old Anttwan Brown, 30-year-old Tyron Bryant, and 19-year-old Diamonte Scott of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the murder of Tymir Thomas. On September 11, 2021, Rochester Police Officers responded to Handy Street for the...
rochesterfirst.com
Old Pueblo Grill in Rochester broken into overnight
Old Pueblo Grill, a Tex-Mex restaurant on Atlantic Avenue in Rochester was broken into last night. Both the restaurant and Rochester police confirmed the break-ins. Old Pueblo Grill in Rochester broken into overnight. Old Pueblo Grill, a Tex-Mex restaurant on Atlantic Avenue in Rochester was broken into last night. Both...
Greater Rochester Boat Show & Super Sale sails back to port for 2023
According to a statement released for the event, this is the largest boat sale of the year in the region.
Police: Front door to café smashed on Parsells Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating an incident that took place Saturday morning at New City Café & Roastery on Parsells Avenue in Rochester. According to officers, when the caller arrived to the location they noticed the front door glass was broken. When officers arrived to the scene, they […]
Irondequoit man found guilty in gruesome murder of girlfriend
UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Seth Larson, the Irondequoit man accused of murdering his 37-year-old girlfriend Lisa Shuler in May of 2021, was found guilty on all charges Monday. Larson was charged with murder, as well as two counts of concealment of a corpse. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in […]
UR looking to buy College Town; would maintain original vision
The university sees the property as a "gateway" to its campuses, and says the plan is to continue marketing and managing it as a retail and residential complex.
Comments / 2