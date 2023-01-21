ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Calls continue for public utility amid customer frustrations with RG&E, NYSEG

Rochester, N.Y. — Calls to create a public utility for gas and electric in the Rochester area continue. Metro Justice and members of the community rallied Monday night at Downtown Presbyterian Church, across from City Hall, calling on city leaders to commission and fund an implementation study for establishing a quality public utility service that is affordable, reliable and locally accountable.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester student collects blankets for homeless population

A second grade student at the Dr. Walter Cooper Academy School No. 10 made it her mission to provide blankets to the homeless.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester's Tuesday afternoon forecast

A large storm system is headed our way and will bring the threat for snow Wednesday afternoon.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Nationwide Ozempic drug shortage now seen by local pharmacists

Pharmacists are seeing a recent trend involving the drug Ozempic, typically prescribed for those with type 2 diabetes, being requested for another use: weight loss.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RG&E customer says high bill ‘corrected’ to $9,335

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier this month, News 8 spoke to DeeAnna Chambers about her RG&E bill of $8,617 dollars. She said RG&E corrected that to $4,127, then corrected it again to $9,335 dollars. Monday, RG&E called her.  “She really seemed like she really genuinely wanted to help me understand. But I am still kind […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester police issue alert for missing teenager

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police issued an alert Tuesday for a missing 15-year-old who may be in Greece. According to the RPD, Ahmad Woods-Crenshaw was reported missing on Friday. He was last seen at his home on Cedar Street in Rochester. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Byrne Dairy replacing River’s Edge Party House in Chili

Public documents from the town of Chili state that two lots were combined for the project: 29 and 31 Paul Road.
CHILI, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Shooting by East Ave. bars leaves 1 dead

A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times on East Ave. Saturday night, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

ATF provides on-call agent & ballistics expert to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A task force made up of Rochester police and several federal partners is changing its approach in order to get some of the most violent criminals, and more dangerous weapons, off the streets. The specialized task force has been around for about 20 years and as the nature of crimes evolve, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Sentenced in Fatal Parma Crash

A Rochester man will serve 7-and-a-third to 22 years in prison in a drunken crash that killed a Lockport man. 35-year-old James Jacobs pleaded guilty last month to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and weapons possession. Prosecutors say Jacobs's car hit one driven by 52-year-old Stephen Kneeland head-on on Route 104 in...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police surround multiple vehicles after incident in Greece

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police were involved in a chase involving multiple vehicles on Tuesday morning in the city. A News10NBC crew at the scene saw police officers surround multiple vehicles reportedly related to an incident in Greece. This is taking place off St. Paul Street near the Genesee Brew House.
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Three men found guilty of 2021 Handy Street murder

Rochester, N.Y. – On Tuesday, Monroe County Jury convicted 18-year-old Anttwan Brown, 30-year-old Tyron Bryant, and 19-year-old Diamonte Scott of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the murder of Tymir Thomas. On September 11, 2021, Rochester Police Officers responded to Handy Street for the...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Old Pueblo Grill in Rochester broken into overnight

Old Pueblo Grill, a Tex-Mex restaurant on Atlantic Avenue in Rochester was broken into last night. Both the restaurant and Rochester police confirmed the break-ins.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Police: Front door to café smashed on Parsells Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating an incident that took place Saturday morning at New City Café & Roastery on Parsells Avenue in Rochester. According to officers, when the caller arrived to the location they noticed the front door glass was broken. When officers arrived to the scene, they […]
ROCHESTER, NY

